Memphis! Jasmine! Saint! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December

“Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens me every day!” the supermodel captioned a serene mother-daughter photograph of the duo reaching toward the sky in a yoga pose.
Brady shared a snapshot of himself lifting Vivian in the air, which he postscripted, “If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out … “
Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
SAINT WEST
Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s middle child and only son, Saint, hit his newest age milestone on Dec. 5, receiving his own touching tribute on social media from his famous mama as he turned 3.
“Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashiansstar, sharing a snapshot of the birthday boy. “I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back.”
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
ANNA BUTTON-VALLADOLID
Happy second birthday, Anna Carina! Marcela Valladolid’s daughter celebrated with her immediate family, surrounded by pink and gold balloons, cupcakes and “2 small gifts,” including a Minnie Mouse dress and phone.
“That’s it. At HER level. At a volume that her senses can comprehend and won’t overwhelm HER. I learned this from my mom,” the chef and mother of three wrote in part alongside her daughter’s party photo, explaining why she kept Anna’s gathering small and intimate. (The little girl turned 2 on Dec. 5.)
Marcela Valladolid/Instagram
HANK BASKETT IV
On Dec. 11, Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her older child, son Hank Randall IV, turning 9.
“What makes him feel most proud besides scoring goals and his A’s in math, is simply caring for others. He has so much sympathy and compassion,” The Girls Next Door alum captioned a snapshot of her and her son on the ice, ready for some hockey action.
“This is the last single digit age he’ll be forever and boy am I going to take advantage of it. 🎂 ,” she added.
Scott Disick shared a snapshot of his sons from the back on board a speedboat, which depicted Reign whispering something in big brother Mason Dash‘s ear. (Mason turned 9 the same day.)
“Happy birthday my loves! ❤️” wrote the father of three.
Kim Kardashian/Instagram
MASON DISICK
Just one day after Mason officially turned 9, the entire Kardashian clan got together to throw a massive bash in honor of Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest child.
This year’s theme paid homage to the popular video game Fortnite, and the party featured giant video screens where partygoers could try their hand at being the last one standing, as well as a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and a giant sign spelling out Mason’s name.
When it came time for the birthday boy to blow out the candles on his special cake — which had nods to the game — Kardashian lifted up Reign to help blow out the candles.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
JASMINE JOHNSON
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian’s older daughter, Jasmine Lia, turned 3 on Dec. 16, celebrating with her guests at an indoor kids’ gym.
“It’s my birthday!” Jasmine proclaimed joyfully in one video as she sat on a swing and listened to her friends sing “Happy Birthday.”
