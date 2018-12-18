Memphis! Jasmine! Saint! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December

Happy birthday, little ones! From Vivian to Reign and Mason, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

Jen Juneau
December 18, 2018 01:15 PM
<p>A face full of cake was the perfect way for Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean&#8217;s son <a href="https://people.com/parents/jason-aldean-brittany-kerr-aldean-welcome-son-memphis/">Memphis</a> to mark his golden birthday on Dec. 1.</p> <p>&#8220;Happy 1st Birthday to my main man today. What a blessing you have been to our family. We love u so much Mems!&#8221; the country singer <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq2x9-XBtYX/">captioned a snapshot</a> of his son in a pint-sized sports jersey.</p> <p>Wrote second-time mom-to-be Brittany <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bq3OspznCRA/">alongside the cake photo</a>, &#8220;I have never met a sweeter, more loving baby and I feel so blessed to call you mine.&#8221;</p>
MEMPHIS WILLIAMS

A face full of cake was the perfect way for Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean’s son Memphis to mark his golden birthday on Dec. 1.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my main man today. What a blessing you have been to our family. We love u so much Mems!” the country singer captioned a snapshot of his son in a pint-sized sports jersey.

Wrote second-time mom-to-be Brittany alongside the cake photo, “I have never met a sweeter, more loving baby and I feel so blessed to call you mine.”

Brittany Aldean/Instagram
<p>Gisele B&uuml;ndchen&nbsp;and&nbsp;Tom Brady&#8217;s youngest child and only daughter, <a href="https://people.com/parents/tom-brady-gisele-bundchen-welcome-daughter-vivian-lake/">Vivian Lake</a>, turned 6 on Dec. 5, to the tune of <a href="https://people.com/parents/tom-brady-gisele-bundchen-daughter-vivian-6th-birthday-tributes/">sweet social-media tributes</a> from both her superstar parents.</p> <p>&#8220;Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens me every day!&#8221; the supermodel captioned a serene&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrAbcEkA5Xx/">mother-daughter photograph</a>&nbsp;of the duo reaching toward the sky in a yoga pose.</p> <p>Brady&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrAmJ6cH7ri/">shared a snapshot</a>&nbsp;of himself lifting Vivian in the air, which he postscripted, &#8220;If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out &hellip; &#8220;</p>
VIVIAN BRADY

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s youngest child and only daughter, Vivian Lake, turned 6 on Dec. 5, to the tune of sweet social-media tributes from both her superstar parents.

“Today is her day! My little sunshine that brightens me every day!” the supermodel captioned a serene mother-daughter photograph of the duo reaching toward the sky in a yoga pose.

Brady shared a snapshot of himself lifting Vivian in the air, which he postscripted, “If anyone knows where I can buy a unicorn please help me out … “

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram
<p>Kanye&nbsp;and&nbsp;Kim Kardashian West&#8217;s middle child and only son, <a href="https://people.com/tag/saint-west/">Saint</a>, hit his newest age milestone on Dec. 5, receiving his own <a href="https://people.com/parents/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-son-saint-3rd-birthday-tribute/">touching tribute on social media</a> from his famous mama as he turned 3.</p> <p>&#8220;Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon,&#8221; wrote the&nbsp;<em><a href="https://people.com/tag/keeping-up-with-the-kardashians/">Keeping Up with the Kardashians</a>&nbsp;</em>star, sharing a snapshot of the birthday boy. &#8220;I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back.&#8221;</p>
SAINT WEST

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West’s middle child and only son, Saint, hit his newest age milestone on Dec. 5, receiving his own touching tribute on social media from his famous mama as he turned 3.

“Happy Birthday to my favorite boy my Sainty Joon,” wrote the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, sharing a snapshot of the birthday boy. “I must have done something really special to deserve having you as my son. I love you to the galaxy and back.”

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Happy second birthday, <a href="https://people.com/parents/marcela-valladolid-welcomes-daughter-anna-carina/">Anna Carina</a>! Marcela Valladolid&#8217;s daughter celebrated with her immediate family, surrounded by pink and gold balloons, cupcakes and &#8220;2 small gifts,&#8221; <a href="https://people.com/parents/nicky-hilton-rothschild-daughter-lily-grace-minnie-mouse-birthday/">including a Minnie Mouse dress</a> and phone.</p> <p>&#8220;That&#8217;s it. At HER level. At a volume that her senses can comprehend and won&#8217;t overwhelm HER. I learned this from my mom,&#8221; the chef and mother of three wrote in part alongside <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrA-45DBZhN/">her daughter&#8217;s party photo</a>, explaining why she kept Anna&#8217;s gathering small and intimate. (The little girl turned 2 on Dec. 5.)</p>
ANNA BUTTON-VALLADOLID

Happy second birthday, Anna Carina! Marcela Valladolid’s daughter celebrated with her immediate family, surrounded by pink and gold balloons, cupcakes and “2 small gifts,” including a Minnie Mouse dress and phone.

“That’s it. At HER level. At a volume that her senses can comprehend and won’t overwhelm HER. I learned this from my mom,” the chef and mother of three wrote in part alongside her daughter’s party photo, explaining why she kept Anna’s gathering small and intimate. (The little girl turned 2 on Dec. 5.)

Marcela Valladolid/Instagram
<p>On Dec. 11, Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her older child, son <a href="https://people.com/parents/kendra-wilkinson-welcomes-son-hank-randall-iv/">Hank Randall IV</a>, turning 9.</p> <p>&#8220;What makes him feel most proud besides scoring goals and his A&#8217;s in math, is simply caring for others. He has so much sympathy and compassion,&#8221;&nbsp;<em>The Girls Next Door&nbsp;</em>alum <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrOJRHEnYjR/">captioned a snapshot</a> of her and her son on the ice, ready for some hockey action.</p> <p>&#8220;This is the last single digit age he&#8217;ll be forever and boy am I going to take advantage of it. 🎂 ,&#8221; she added.</p>
HANK BASKETT IV

On Dec. 11, Kendra Wilkinson celebrated her older child, son Hank Randall IV, turning 9.

“What makes him feel most proud besides scoring goals and his A’s in math, is simply caring for others. He has so much sympathy and compassion,” The Girls Next Door alum captioned a snapshot of her and her son on the ice, ready for some hockey action.

“This is the last single digit age he’ll be forever and boy am I going to take advantage of it. 🎂 ,” she added.

Kendra Wilkinson/Instagram
<p>After enjoying a joint&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/parents/saint-reign-celebrate-birthdays-tarzan-party/"><em>Tarzan</em>-themed birthday bash</a> with cousin Saint, <a href="https://people.com/tag/reign-disick/">Reign Aston</a> was the recipient of sweet <a href="https://people.com/parents/mason-disick-reign-disick-birthday-tributes-family/">social-media tributes from his family</a> members in honor of his turning 4 on Dec. 14.</p> <p>Scott&nbsp;Disick&nbsp;<a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BrXqdbBHrqv/">shared a snapshot of</a>&nbsp;his sons from the back on board a speedboat, which depicted Reign whispering something in big brother <a href="https://people.com/tag/mason-disick/">Mason Dash</a>&#8216;s ear. (Mason turned 9 the same day.)</p> <p>&#8220;Happy birthday my loves! ❤️&#8221; wrote the father of three.</p>
REIGN DISICK

After enjoying a joint Tarzan-themed birthday bash with cousin Saint, Reign Aston was the recipient of sweet social-media tributes from his family members in honor of his turning 4 on Dec. 14.

Scott Disick shared a snapshot of his sons from the back on board a speedboat, which depicted Reign whispering something in big brother Mason Dash‘s ear. (Mason turned 9 the same day.)

“Happy birthday my loves! ❤️” wrote the father of three.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Just one day after&nbsp;Mason officially&nbsp;turned 9, the entire Kardashian clan got together <a href="https://people.com/parents/kardashians-celebrate-mason-birthday-fortnite-party/">to throw a massive bash</a> in honor of Disick and Kourtney Kardashian&#8217;s oldest child.</p> <p>This year&#8217;s theme paid homage to the&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/human-interest/fortnite-game-everything-to-know/">popular video game&nbsp;<em>Fortnite</em></a>, and the party featured giant video screens where partygoers could try their hand at being the last one standing, as well as a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and a giant sign spelling out Mason&#8217;s name.</p> <p>When it came time for the birthday boy to blow out the candles on his special cake &mdash; which had nods to the game &mdash;&nbsp;Kardashian lifted up Reign to help blow out the candles.</p>
MASON DISICK

Just one day after Mason officially turned 9, the entire Kardashian clan got together to throw a massive bash in honor of Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s oldest child.

This year’s theme paid homage to the popular video game Fortnite, and the party featured giant video screens where partygoers could try their hand at being the last one standing, as well as a light-up dance floor, custom apparel and a giant sign spelling out Mason’s name.

When it came time for the birthday boy to blow out the candles on his special cake — which had nods to the game — Kardashian lifted up Reign to help blow out the candles.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
<p>Dwayne &#8220;The Rock&#8221; Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian&#8217;s older daughter, <a href="https://people.com/parents/dwayne-johnson-lauren-hashian-welcome-daughter-jasmine/">Jasmine Lia</a>, turned 3 on Dec. 16, celebrating with her guests at an indoor kids&#8217; gym.</p> <p>&#8220;It&#8217;s my birthday!&#8221; Jasmine proclaimed joyfully <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/Bre1kdTnGTx/">in one video as</a> she sat on a swing and listened to her friends sing &#8220;Happy Birthday.&#8221;</p> <p>In other videos, <a href="https://people.com/parents/dwayne-johnson-the-rock-daughter-jasmine-3rd-birthday-wishes/">Jasmine and her guests</a> hopped around on a parachute and she bounced on a trampoline. A picture showed the birthday girl <a href="https://people.com/parents/reese-witherspoon-jessica-alba-kourtney-kardashian-kids-birthday-cakes/">blowing out the candles on her cake</a>, which spelled out &#8220;Jazzy&#8221; with two hearts and a candle.</p>
JASMINE JOHNSON

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian’s older daughter, Jasmine Lia, turned 3 on Dec. 16, celebrating with her guests at an indoor kids’ gym.

“It’s my birthday!” Jasmine proclaimed joyfully in one video as she sat on a swing and listened to her friends sing “Happy Birthday.”

In other videos, Jasmine and her guests hopped around on a parachute and she bounced on a trampoline. A picture showed the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her cake, which spelled out “Jazzy” with two hearts and a candle.

Lauren Hashian/Instagram
