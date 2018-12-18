Memphis! Jasmine! Saint! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in December

A face full of cake was the perfect way for Jason and Brittany Kerr Aldean’s son Memphis to mark his golden birthday on Dec. 1.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my main man today. What a blessing you have been to our family. We love u so much Mems!” the country singer captioned a snapshot of his son in a pint-sized sports jersey.

Wrote second-time mom-to-be Brittany alongside the cake photo, “I have never met a sweeter, more loving baby and I feel so blessed to call you mine.”