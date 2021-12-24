Santa Babies! These Celebrity Kids Are Celebrating Their First Christmas in 2021

We're pretty sure that they all qualify for Santa's Nice List based on their cuteness alone! 

By Andrea Wurzburger and Alex Apatoff December 24, 2021 12:33 PM

1 of 22

Thomas Rhett's Daughter, Lillie

With Lillie Carolina joining the family in November, the country singer and his wife are celebrating their first Christmas as a family of six! Lauren Akins snapped a sweet shot of her daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon and Lillie celebrating in matching pajamas under some Christmas lights — and check out little Lillie's Santa hat! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Lance Bass' Twins, Violet and Alexander

The singer and his husband Michael Turchin may not be having a "silent night" this year with newborns Violet and Alexander, but they don't seem to mind. 

3 of 22

Bindi Irwin's Daughter, Grace

Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell loved seeing the holiday through their baby girl's eyes.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 22

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter, Sterling

Credit: Brittany Matthews/Instagram; Inset: Joe Scarnici/Getty

In a candy cane-striped bow and Christmas tree-print PJs, little Sterling Skye (whose parents are Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews) looks ready to kick off the festivities. 

Advertisement

5 of 22

Ashley Tisdale's Daughter, Jupiter

Jupiter looks just as excited as we are for Santa Claus to come to town! 

6 of 22

Mike Sorrentino's Son, Romeo

We've got ourselves a baby Christmas situation! The Jersey Shore alum's wife, Lauren Pesce read their son Romeo a holiday classic, captioning the photo, "It's the most wonderful time of the year." 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 22

James Van De Beek's Son, Jeremiah

Baby Jeremiah, who joined the Van Der Beek fam in Oct. 2021, is joining in on the fun this Christmas — and it looks like it will be plenty eventful! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 22

The Luyendyk Twins, Lux and Senna

Lauren and Arie's cuties Lux and Senna know that their first Christmas is "right around the corner!"

Advertisement

9 of 22

Meghan Trainor's Son, Riley

The Christmas-obsessed star had her baby, Riley, make a cameo in this year's "My Kind of Present" music video ahead of his first Christmas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 22

Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris' Daughter, Sloane

Credit: Ashlyn Harris/Instagram

As the daughter of two soccer players, it's no wonder that Sloane's snowman-print sweatshirt is total #holidaygoals. (Get it?)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 22

Tan France's Son, Ismail

Credit: Tan France/Instagram

Tan France and his husband Rob were so excited to share their first Christmas with baby Ismail, they put their tree up on Halloween. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 22

Jason DeRulo's Son, Jason King

Mom Jena Frumes clearly "rose" to the occasion for her cute son with ex Jason DeRulo.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 22

Wilmer Valderrama's Daughter, Nakano

The NCIS actor and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco got in the holiday spirit courtesy of some very cute hats.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 22

Scheana Shay's Daughter, Summer Moon

Summer Moon is experiencing the joy (and sometimes tears) of your first Christmas! The almost eight-month-old met Santa Claus not once, but twice — though the second time didn't end up quite as happily as the first, with her mom sharing photos of a not-too-happy Summer on Santa's lap. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 22

Nick Carter's Daughter, Pearl

The Backstreet Boy's baby girl Pearl looks a little up in the air about celebrating her first Christmas! 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 22

Eliza Dushku's Son, Bodie

Bodie's first Christmas? Bring it on! Eliza Dushku, who welcomed her second child, Bodan "Bodie," in August 2021, and her husband Peter Palandjian are celebrating their first holiday as a family of four. 

"Joy 🔔 Peace 🕊 Blessings to All ♥️," the actress captioned a photo of her husband checking out a Christmas tree with sons Philip "Bourne" and Bodie in Boston. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 22

Witney Carson's Son, Kevin

The Dancing with the Stars pro and husband Carson McAllister got baby Kevin all decked out in Janie and Jack holiday attire for his first Christmas.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 22

Colleen Ballinger's Twins, Maisy and Wesley

The YouTube star welcomed twins — son Wesley Koy and daughter Maisy Joanne — on Nov. 6, and after 6 weeks in the NICU, she has both of them home in time to celebrate their first Christmas! 

"After 6 long painful weeks in the NICU, both of my babies are finally home!!!" she captioned the post. "Maisy worked so hard last weekend and figured out how to eat all on her own so she could be home for Christmas. I'm so proud of her!!! This is the best Christmas gift ever. My family of 5 is finally together and I am so happy!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 22

Christina Ricci's Daughter, Cleopatra

Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton welcomed their daughter, Cleopatra, into the world on Dec. 8, 2021, and she already looks prepared to celebrate her first Christmas

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 22

Sadie Robertson's Daughter, Honey

The Duck Dynasty star shared a look at her Christmas cards, sharing that she is "so grateful for this time of the year." 2021 marks her daughter Honey's first Christmas! 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 22

Dylan Dreyer's Son, Russell James

The 3rd Hour of Today co-host's little boy is getting plenty of snuggles in with his mom and brothers, Oliver and Calvin, ahead of his first Christmas. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 22

Chris and Lauren Lane's Son, Dutton

Here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Claus Lane! The Lane family is celebrating Dutton's first Christmas this year.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Andrea Wurzburger and Alex Apatoff