Santa Babies! These Celebrity Kids Are Celebrating Their First Christmas in 2021
We're pretty sure that they all qualify for Santa's Nice List based on their cuteness alone!
Thomas Rhett's Daughter, Lillie
With Lillie Carolina joining the family in November, the country singer and his wife are celebrating their first Christmas as a family of six! Lauren Akins snapped a sweet shot of her daughters, Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon and Lillie celebrating in matching pajamas under some Christmas lights — and check out little Lillie's Santa hat!
Lance Bass' Twins, Violet and Alexander
The singer and his husband Michael Turchin may not be having a "silent night" this year with newborns Violet and Alexander, but they don't seem to mind.
Bindi Irwin's Daughter, Grace
Bindi Irwin and her husband Chandler Powell loved seeing the holiday through their baby girl's eyes.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter, Sterling
In a candy cane-striped bow and Christmas tree-print PJs, little Sterling Skye (whose parents are Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews) looks ready to kick off the festivities.
Ashley Tisdale's Daughter, Jupiter
Jupiter looks just as excited as we are for Santa Claus to come to town!
Mike Sorrentino's Son, Romeo
We've got ourselves a baby Christmas situation! The Jersey Shore alum's wife, Lauren Pesce read their son Romeo a holiday classic, captioning the photo, "It's the most wonderful time of the year."
James Van De Beek's Son, Jeremiah
Baby Jeremiah, who joined the Van Der Beek fam in Oct. 2021, is joining in on the fun this Christmas — and it looks like it will be plenty eventful!
The Luyendyk Twins, Lux and Senna
Lauren and Arie's cuties Lux and Senna know that their first Christmas is "right around the corner!"
Meghan Trainor's Son, Riley
The Christmas-obsessed star had her baby, Riley, make a cameo in this year's "My Kind of Present" music video ahead of his first Christmas.
Ali Krieger & Ashlyn Harris' Daughter, Sloane
As the daughter of two soccer players, it's no wonder that Sloane's snowman-print sweatshirt is total #holidaygoals. (Get it?)
Tan France's Son, Ismail
Tan France and his husband Rob were so excited to share their first Christmas with baby Ismail, they put their tree up on Halloween.
Jason DeRulo's Son, Jason King
Mom Jena Frumes clearly "rose" to the occasion for her cute son with ex Jason DeRulo.
Wilmer Valderrama's Daughter, Nakano
The NCIS actor and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco got in the holiday spirit courtesy of some very cute hats.
Scheana Shay's Daughter, Summer Moon
Summer Moon is experiencing the joy (and sometimes tears) of your first Christmas! The almost eight-month-old met Santa Claus not once, but twice — though the second time didn't end up quite as happily as the first, with her mom sharing photos of a not-too-happy Summer on Santa's lap.
Nick Carter's Daughter, Pearl
The Backstreet Boy's baby girl Pearl looks a little up in the air about celebrating her first Christmas!
Eliza Dushku's Son, Bodie
Bodie's first Christmas? Bring it on! Eliza Dushku, who welcomed her second child, Bodan "Bodie," in August 2021, and her husband Peter Palandjian are celebrating their first holiday as a family of four.
"Joy 🔔 Peace 🕊 Blessings to All ♥️," the actress captioned a photo of her husband checking out a Christmas tree with sons Philip "Bourne" and Bodie in Boston.
Witney Carson's Son, Kevin
The Dancing with the Stars pro and husband Carson McAllister got baby Kevin all decked out in Janie and Jack holiday attire for his first Christmas.
Colleen Ballinger's Twins, Maisy and Wesley
The YouTube star welcomed twins — son Wesley Koy and daughter Maisy Joanne — on Nov. 6, and after 6 weeks in the NICU, she has both of them home in time to celebrate their first Christmas!
"After 6 long painful weeks in the NICU, both of my babies are finally home!!!" she captioned the post. "Maisy worked so hard last weekend and figured out how to eat all on her own so she could be home for Christmas. I'm so proud of her!!! This is the best Christmas gift ever. My family of 5 is finally together and I am so happy!"
Christina Ricci's Daughter, Cleopatra
Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton welcomed their daughter, Cleopatra, into the world on Dec. 8, 2021, and she already looks prepared to celebrate her first Christmas!
Sadie Robertson's Daughter, Honey
The Duck Dynasty star shared a look at her Christmas cards, sharing that she is "so grateful for this time of the year." 2021 marks her daughter Honey's first Christmas!
Dylan Dreyer's Son, Russell James
The 3rd Hour of Today co-host's little boy is getting plenty of snuggles in with his mom and brothers, Oliver and Calvin, ahead of his first Christmas.
Chris and Lauren Lane's Son, Dutton
Here comes Santa Claus, right down Santa Claus Lane! The Lane family is celebrating Dutton's first Christmas this year.