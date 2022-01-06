The model is a mom times three! Graham, 34, and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twin sons on Jan. 7, she revealed on Instagram.

The new additions join big brother Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote on her Instagram Story.

She continued, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."

On his own account, Ervin reposted the message and added, "I love you, @ashleygraham."