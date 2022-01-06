Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
See all the stars who welcomed new babies to their family in 2022 (and the cutest photos of the new arrivals!)
Ashley Graham's Twin Sons
The model is a mom times three! Graham, 34, and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed twin sons on Jan. 7, she revealed on Instagram.
The new additions join big brother Isaac Menelik Giovanni, 23 months.
"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote on her Instagram Story.
She continued, "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."
On his own account, Ervin reposted the message and added, "I love you, @ashleygraham."
Kaya Scodelario's Baby
The Skins star and her husband Benjamin Walker welcomed their second baby together, she revealed on Jan. 8.
"You made it here little one," Scodelario captioned a photo of herself cradling her newborn in a hospital bed post-birth, with her husband proudly posing alongside them. "Starting the new year with so much love in our hearts & in our home."
"Plus poop and puke, lots of that too," she added.
On her Instagram Story, she added: "Ps. Giving birth is insane. Pay women equally you bastards."
The pair are already parents to a son, whom they welcomed in December 2016 and whose name they have chosen to keep private.
Kalista Belle
Two-time Olympic medalist Michelle Kwan, 41, announced on Instagram on Jan. 5 that she welcomed her first child, a baby girl named Kalista Belle Kwan.
"I'm overjoyed and tears of happiness are streaming down my face as I share the news of the arrival of Kalista Belle Kwan!" she wrote. "I've always wanted to be a mom and, to me, she's a perfect miracle."
She added that while she found it difficult to imagine what her first child would look like, "it seems like she's been in my life forever."
Kwan ended her note with an encouraging message for fellow moms. "Also, I want to send my best to all the moms out there (as we all know, moms rule the world!). And, I wish anyone trying to conceive in any which way (ivf, iui, surrogacy, adoption and naturally) all the success and love. You're not alone on this path and I'm pulling for you 🙏🏼."
Penelope Willow
Amy Grant is starting 2022 with a new grandbaby! The singer's daughter Millie Long welcomed her first child, daughter Penelope Willow Long, with her husband Ben, on Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. Penelope was born at 10:14 a.m. in Nashville, weighing 7 lbs., 12 oz., and measuring 20 inches at birth.
"What a way to kick off 2022!" Grant, who is called Ama, tells PEOPLE. "We are over the moon at her safe delivery. Mom and baby are doing great!"
Millie, who inspired the lyrics to Grant's hit song "Baby Baby," says she and Ben "picked names that we loved" when deciding on Penelope's name.
"They weren't family names but they are now," adds Millie, whom Grant shares with ex Gary Chapman.
Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula
Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado welcomed her fourth baby, a daughter named Serenity "Hurricane" Paula, with fiancé Chad Johnson, he announced on Instagram. The former NFL player, 43, shared the exciting news with a photo of himself in a hospital gown cutting the umbilical cord.
"Just delivered Serenity 'Hurricane' Paula Johnson 👣," he wrote.
Baby Serenity was born on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 3:23 p.m. at a Miami hospital. She weighed 8 lbs, 10 oz. and measured 20 inches at birth, a rep for Rosado tells PEOPLE exclusively.
"Both mother and baby are doing well," the rep adds. "Chad had Latin music booming for Sharelle's push playlist. Their doctor said it was one of the best experiences."
Johnson, who formerly used the last name Ochocinco, was a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and competed on season 10 of Dancing with the Stars. This is his eighth child.