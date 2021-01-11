Celebrity Babies Born in 2021
Welcome to the world, little ones! Meet this year's youngest additions to Hollywood
Zen
Nick Cannon appears to have welcomed his 7th child! Model Alyssa Scott welcomed a son on June 23, she revealed on Instagram, after seeming to confirm on Father's Day that she was expecting a child with the Wild 'N Out star
This would be the 4th child that Cannon has welcomed this year; he previously welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa on June 14. In December 2020, he welcomed daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, with whom he also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon."
Cannon is also dad to 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Oonagh Paige
Surprise! Amber Heard revealed on July 1 that she welcomed a daughter earlier this year, on April 8.
The actress, 35, shared the happy news on Instagram, posting a shot of her cuddling with her new addition, whom she lovingly referred to as "the beginning of the rest of my life."
"I'm so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she wrote in the caption of her post, alluding to surrogacy as her path to parenthood.
"I hope we arrive at a point in which it's normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib," the Aquaman star added.
Daniella
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is officially a mom of three! The actress, 36, and husband Jaron Varsano welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, she announced on Instagram on June 29.
"My sweet family 🖐🏼 I couldn't be more grateful and happy (and tired 🤪) we are all so excited to welcome Daniella into our family. I'm sending all of you love and health. GG ♥️🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼🖐🏼," Gadot wrote alongside a family portrait of the whole crew snuggled up in bed together. Baby Daniella also joins big sisters Alma, 9, and Maya, 4.
Ewan McGregor & Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Son
McGregor's eldest child, Clara McGregor, confirmed the birth of her baby brother in an Instagram post on June 27.
"Welcome to the world little brother ❤️ congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," Clara captioned the photos of herself cradling her new sibling.
This is the first child together for McGregor and Winstead, who costarred in 2020's Birds of Prey.
The Halston actor, 50, is also dad to three other children, Jamyan, 20, Esther, 19, and Anouk, 10, from his previous marriage to Eve Mavrakis, whom he divorced after 22 years of marriage.
Isabella Rose
On June 25, NE-YO's wife Crystal Renay announced on Instagram that the pair had welcomed their third baby together, a daughter. Baby Isabella arrived four weeks earlier than expected, she shared, and weighed 5 lbs., 7 oz. at birth.
"ISABELLA ROSE SMITH! 🌹 God said don't make plans honey! She came 4 weeks early but right on time for mommy! Born at 11:11 am (lucky lil lady) 5 lbs 7 oz of perfection 🥺🥰 My world is finally complete 🙌🏽," the mom wrote alongside a snap from the delivery room.
This is the musician's fifth child. Baby Isabella joins the couple's two sons Roman Alexander-Raj, 3, and Shaffer Chimere Jr., 5. NE-YO (born Shaffer Smith) is also dad to son Mason Evan, 9, and daughter Madilyn Grace, 10, from a previous relationship.
Charlotte Raine
It's another Bringing Up Bates baby! Tori Bates welcomed her third baby, a daughter, with husband Bobby Smith at 5:35 a.m. on June 24, her rep confirmed to PEOPLE.
Tori, 25, announced that she and her husband were expecting their third child together back in January, revealing the sex and name of their baby on the way as well. The pair tied the knot in December 2017.
Baby Charlotte joins the couple's son Kolter Gray, whom they welcomed in March 2020, as well as son Robert Ellis IV (aka Kade), whom they welcomed in November 2018.
Kyrie Irving's Baby
The NBA player is a dad of two! Irving, 29, and influencer Marlene Wilkerson welcomed their first baby together, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE on June 17. Irving is also dad to 5½-year-old daughter Azurie Elizabeth from a previous relationship.
Wilkerson revealed her baby news in a YouTube video titled "Our Pregnancy Journey," published on her The Find Guru channel, in which she shared clips from her home birth and other moments showing off her baby bump.
Wyatt Ragle
The Hills: New Beginnings' Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley welcomed their second baby together, a son, on June 16, at 1:48 a.m., Wahler revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Baby Wyatt weighed in at 9 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 22 inches long.
The new addition joins 3½-year-old big sister Delilah Ray.
"Ashley and I are elated to have welcomed our beautiful, healthy baby boy Wyatt Ragle Wahler this morning," said Wahler. "We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."
Hazel Sloane
Bringing Up Bates star Josie Bates is officially a mom of two! Bates, 21, and husband Kelton Balka welcomed their second child, a baby girl, on June 14. Their new addition joins big sister Willow Kristy, 22 months.
Baby Hazel weighed 6 lbs, 3 oz., and measured 18 inches long at birth, a rep for the couple told PEOPLE.
"After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel's arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!" Bates captioned photos of herself and Balka with the newborn. "The delivery went so smoothly thanks to Dr Brabson's incredible birthing team, our midwife Laura, and the kind nurses at Tenova North Birthing Center. We are so thankful and relieved to have our precious baby girl healthy and here in our arms."
Olivia
Retired tennis pro Caroline Wozniacki welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband David Lee on June 11.
The new mom revealed the arrival of her little one on Instagram, sharing a photo of the proud parents smiling while holding their daughter.
"Family of 3 ❤️ Olivia Wozniacki Lee, born on June 11, 2021 👨👩👧💖," wrote Wozniacki, while Lee, 38, shared an identical photo, just adding "#Girldad."
Viggo River
Model Elettra Wiedemann — the daughter of Isabella Rossellini and granddaughter of legendary Swedish actress Ingrid Bergman — welcomed her second child, a baby boy, on June 14, at 5:30 a.m., she announced on Instagram.
Baby Viggo joins 3-year-old big brother Ronin, whom the mom-of-two also shares with her partner, Pretty Little Liars actor Caleb Lane.
"Our son, Viggo River Lane, was born this morning at 5:30AM 💙 Everyone doing great 🙏," the Impatient Foodie author, 37, wrote alongside a pair of photos of her new addition.
Rossellini, 68, congratulated her daughter on Viggo's arrival, and shared some more details. "It's a boy! Viggo 8 pounds 10oz. The mother @elettrawiedemann and father @caleblaneinsta are doing well. We are all very HAPPY ❤️," Rossellini wrote.
Montgomery "Monty" Alexander
NBC News White House correspondent Carol Lee welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Lt. Col. Ryan Harmon on June 11, she confirmed in a statement to Today.
The newborn, who was born with a rare congenital heart defect that requires surgery, arrived at 11:07 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz., and measuring 19¾ inches long. The journalist is also mom to 8-year-old son Hudson.
Lee added that "everyone is recovering well" and "big brother Hudson can't wait to teach [Monty] everything he knows."
Margot Lane
Weekend Today co-host Kristen Welker welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband John Hughes via surrogate on June 12.
The chief White House correspondent for NBC News made the happy announcement about her little one's arrival via the Today show, revealing that baby Margot arrived at 2:12 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz.
Welker told Today that her little one's moniker honors her grandmother, Margaret, who was a big influence in her life, while Lane is a family name on Hughes' side.
The couple and their surrogate "stayed in rooms next to each other and visited throughout so that we and little Margot could thank her for bringing Margot into the world," Welker shared. "Also, Margot is truly the love of our lives. Seeing her precious face and looking into her eyes had made every minute of our journey worth it."
Lauren Burnham Luyendyk & Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Twins
The Bachelor alums are now a family of five! The couple, who wed in January 2019 after they met on Arie's season of The Bachelor, welcomed twins, they announced on June 12. The newborns join 2-year-old big sister Alessi.
"@luyendyktwins are here!" the proud dad wrote on his Instagram Story. "Momma and babies are doing great and everything went smoothly."
"Spending time cherishing these moments, thank you for all the support," he added.
The pair have yet to publicly share any photos or further details on the arrival of their newborns, but they did share a photo of themselves from the hospital ahead of Lauren's delivery.
Bear Chance
Braison Cyrus, the younger brother of Miley Cyrus, welcomed his first child, a son, with his wife Stella McBride Cyrus in Nashville on June 8.
"Bear Chance Cyrus was born June 8th, 2021 at 10:05 PM. He is 9 lbs and 22 inches of pure joy. God poured every bit of his mercy, tenderness, beauty and strength into Bear and @stellamcyrus during her herculean feat of birthing him," the new dad announced on Instagram, alongside a sweet snap of him holding his new addition.
Stella also shared the happy news, writing in part, "We are more exhausted and more in love than I could have ever been prepared for beyond thankful for our beautiful healthy baby boy, my amazing husband (the other love of my life) @braisonccyrus, my mom + the amazing staff of nurses and doctors we were blessed with for their support through my entire labor. also..it needs to be said that all moms are badasses this s--- is not easy."
Zola June
Zak Williams, the eldest child of late actor and comedian Robin Williams, welcomed his second child, a baby girl, with his wife Olivia June, they announced on Instagram on June 10. The new addition joins 2-year-old big brother McLaurin "Mickey" Clement.
"Introducing our newest member of the family, Zola June Williams!" Williams announced on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos of baby Zola.
Zak continued, "Since joining us, she's getting on amazingly with her big brother @mickeycwilliams and has proven to be one laid back little girl. @heyoliviajune is doing awesome and we are over-the-moon to be welcoming Zola into the world!"
Dutton Walker
Country singer Chris Lane and Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell Lane welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 8 in Nashville, they confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.
Baby Dutton arrived at 11:12 a.m., weighed in at 9 lbs. and measured 19.5 inches long.
"Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a 9-pound baby! Not sure where he was hiding in her belly?!" the country singer, 36, joked. He added, "Watching Lauren go through the birthing process - from the beginning to the moment she delivered - was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed. I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."
Snoh Marie
The Challenge alum Ashley Kelsey and NFL player Kerryon Johnson welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, on June 8, at 9:09 a.m. in Rochester Hills, Michigan, they revealed exclusively with PEOPLE.
"Kerryon came up with her name and I just loved it. We wanted something unique and beautiful, and it fits her perfectly," said Kelsey, 34. "Becoming a mom is so surreal. You see her tiny little face and just melt. I've just been staring at her since the minute I gave birth. I'm so in love."
Speaking about his daughter's birth, Johnson, 23, added, "She's my best friend. Easily the best day of my life."
Jadon Carl
Bringing Up Bates star Whitney Bates welcomed her fourth child, a son, on June 7, with husband Zach, a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.
Baby Jadon was born at 5:15 p.m. and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.
"Bradley [the couple's first son] is named after Zach's dad, Gilvin, and Zach and Whitney always knew that if they had another little boy they wanted to name it after Whitney's dad, Jimmy Carl, who goes 'JC' or 'J,' " the couple's rep told PEOPLE of the meaning behind their little one's moniker. "They chose Jadon Carl, giving him the same middle name and initials as his Papaw."
The new addition joins the couple's daughters Khloé Eileen, 19 months, and Kaci Lynn, 4, and son Bradley Gilvin, 6.
Kennedy Cruz
Entourage alum Kevin Connolly welcomed his first child, a baby girl, with girlfriend Zulay Henao, the new mom shared on her Instagram Story.
Alongside a photo of the newborn's hand, actress Henao revealed that her little one weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., at birth.
Henao added that the birth was "long & painful but it's the best thing I've ever done." The House Next Door star continued, "She's really sweet and patient so far, not too much crying, just really curious about her surroundings."
"The purest love you can imagine, nothing compares💕," the new mom added on Instagram on June 13, revealing baby Kennedy's name.
Lilibet "Lili" Diana
She's here! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on June 4 at 11:40 AM at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California.
"On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the pair announced in a statement on their Archewell Foundation website.
Baby Lili was born weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz, according to the statement. "Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home," the statement continued, going on to explain the significance behind the newborn's moniker. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
The new addition joins the couple's 2-year-old son Archie Harrison.
Rocklin Von
Smallville's Tom Welling and his wife Jessica Rose Lee welcomed their second baby, a son, they announced on Instagram on June 6. Baby Rocklin joins 2-year-old big brother Thomson Wylde.
"Rocklin Von, welcome to your family," Jessica wrote in her Instagram announcement alongside a photo of their newborn.
"Pure joy," the actor added in the comments, to which his wife sweetly replied, "ours."
The new mom went on to share two more photos of their bundle of joy on her Instagram Story. "He's here," she wrote alongside one, before sharing another shot of her two sons together. "Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von," she wrote.
Michael Jesse "MJ"
The Pussycat Dolls singer Jessica Sutta welcomed her first baby, a son, with husband Mikey Marquart on May 25, in Santa Monica, California, she announced on Instagram. Baby MJ weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz., and measured 21 inches long.
"He's here! I am thrilled for you to meet our beautiful baby boy...," the new mom captioned a slideshow featuring him grasping her finger in one shot and her holding him in another. "... Mikey & I can't wait for everyone to meet him, but for now, we will be adjusting to our new roles as parents to this beautiful boy. Thanks for all your love and support!"
Entertainment Tonight was first to report the birth. Sutta told the outlet that "after pushing for four hours, I ended up having a c-section and they moved fast and quickly and made it less intimidating for me, because I was definitely nervous."
Charlotte Church's Daughter
The Welsh singer and her husband Johnny Powell welcomed their first child together sometime last year, she confirmed on Instagram.
Church, 35, has shared a number of sweet snaps of the pair's new addition on social media since her arrival. She referenced her daughter during a February appearance on the Sink The Pink podcast, noting that her "little baby" was six months old at the time.
The baby girl, whose name she has yet to publicly announce, joins her son Dexter Lloyd, 12, and daughter Ruby Meghan, 13, from a previous relationship with Welsh rugby player Gavin Henson.
Navy Bea
Something Navy founder Arielle Charnas welcomed her third baby, another daughter, with husband Brandon Charnas on June 1, she announced on her Instagram. The new addition joins big sisters Esme Rae, 3 in June, and Ruby Lou, 5.
Charnas revealed the happy news with an Instagram post and several Instagram Story slides, including a video of her breastfeeding her baby girl in her hospital bed, a photo of her husband's arm inked with their newborn's footprint and a shot of the couple embracing.
Mae
HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier welcomed their second baby together, a daughter, on May 28, PEOPLE confirmed. The new addition joins 3-year-old big sister Helen.
"While we are excited to have another daughter to love, we are more excited to see the bond she and Helen will have. They're already so in love with each other!" the couple, who were college sweethearts before they wed in 2008, told PEOPLE
Mae, whose moniker pays tribute to Erin's beloved Aunt Mae, arrived at 8:23 AM on May 28, weighing 7 lbs. 1 oz., and measuring 19.5 inches.
Dani Soares' Daughter
The Below Deck Sailing Yacht star welcomed her first child, a daughter, she revealed on Instagram on May 29.
"She is here. She is perfect. And we trying to figure this thing out," the Bravo star, 33, captioned a sweet snap that showed her holding her baby girl's hand.
"We both healthy and happy. Thank you for all the support," she continued, adding, "Will post more once mummy had some rest 😂."
Lottie Blue
The Bachelor family is expanding again! Just days after announcing her pregnancy news, Lauren Schleyer, who appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, revealed that she and her husband Zack Santagate welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on May 21.
Schleyer shared a video of her daughter's first moments, overlaid with "May 21, 2021 10:03 am," and adding her new addition's name in the caption.
"Our world will never be the same," she added.
Inès
Former Plain Jane host Louise Roe welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with husband Mackenzie Hunkin, she revealed on Instagram May 28.
"She's here ♥️ baby Inès," the fashion blogger wrote. "Thank you to the selfless midwives (especially Lucie) at our hospital, you are all angels xx," Roe captioned a set of photos featuring her new little one.
Baby Inès joins the couples' 3-year-old daughter Honor Florence.
Elizabeth Grace & Frederick Noah
Derek Blasberg and Nick Brown are officially parents! The couple welcomed twins — a girl and a boy — via surrogate on May 18, at 2:35 a.m. and 2:40 a.m., respectively, they revealed on Instagram.
"Welcome to the world, Grace and Noah," wrote Blasberg, 39, who is head of fashion and beauty at YouTube. "... I am humbled and honored by the arrival of these two magnificent, glorious angels. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to @nickbrown for being a wonderful life partner, best friend and now co-parent."
"Thank you to our marvelous surrogate for making this longtime dream a reality," added the celebrity fashion writer. "Thank you to anyone who was raised in or started their own non-traditional family, and blazed a path for us to start ours. And thank you to our incredible support system of friends, relatives, coworkers, medical professionals, and everyone else (even the lawyers!) who've joined us on this journey."
Romeo Reign
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is a dad! The Jersey Shore alum, 38, welcomed his first child with wife Lauren Sorrentino on May 26, he announced on Instagram.
Baby Romeo, who was delivered by cesarean section, weighed in at 6 lbs., 8 oz. and measured 19 inches long, according to the Instagram account the couple created for him.
The pair revealed his arrival on their respective Instagram pages alongside snaps of their new bundle of joy wrapped in a blanket adorned with his name.
James
LANCO musician Tripp Howell and his wife Alli welcomed their first baby together, a son, on May 14, at 8:49 a.m, they revealed on Instagram.
The "Greatest Love Story" singer shared the happy news alongside a photo of the newborn, writing, "Little baby James was born at 8:49am on May 14th and my life completely changed."
"There really isn't a word to describe the kind of love a man has for his son," Howell wrote, adding, "@alli_howell was an absolute rockstar and watching her become a mother the last couple of days has given me so much joy! I love my little family! Thank you God everyone is safe and healthy!"
Selah Rose
It's another LANCO baby! The LANCO bassist, 28, welcomed his first child, a baby girl, his wife Natalie, they revealed on Instagram.
The "Born to Love You" artist shared a series of photos of his new addition, as well as a sweet shot of the new family of three.
"You've already stolen my heart, sweet girl. I love you so, so much," Baldwin wrote. He went on to praise his wife, writing, "And @natalieabaldwin I didn't think I could love you anymore than I already did, but after watching you do what you did with so much grace and reliance on Jesus, I'm just beside myself," he continued. "I'm so blessed to have this little family. Thank you, Jesus."
Emmy Rossum's Daughter
The Phantom of the Opera actress welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Sam Esmail on May 24, she announced on Instagram.
Rossum announced the exciting news alongside two black-and-white maternity shots. One featured the Shameless alum showing off her baby bump, while the other showed Esmail cradling her belly. She also included a photo of what appears to be the newborn's footprint.
"5.24.21," the new mom captioned the post. "On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world."
Arrow Fox
Styling Hollywood's Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 24, they announced on Instagram.
"Yesterday You Gave Us the New Meaning to Joy and Protection, 2 weeks early but Right on Time!" Bolden captioned a snuggly selfie of the new trio, sharing lyrics from "Beautiful Surprise" and concluding with, "Forever Loving You Papa and Dad."
In his caption, Curtis wrote, "The greatest gift EVER!!! Your dads are already obsessed with you!!! Introducing Mr. Arrow Fox 5.24.21."
Bolden, a celebrity stylist, and Curtis, an interior designer tied the knot in August 2012. In April, they revealed exclusively with PEOPLE that they were expecting a child via surrogate.
Keziah
American Idol alum Fantasia Barrino is a mom! The singer, 36, and her husband Kendall Taylor welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on May 23, she announced on Instagram.
Barrino is also mom to Dallas Xavier, 9, and Zion Quari, 19, and Taylor is also dad to son Treyshaun.
On his Instagram, the proud new dad added a tribute to his wife, writing, "Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women."
Vida Isabelle
Singer Natti Natasha welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her fiancé Raphy Pina, on May 22, the proud new parents announced on Instagram.
"I am so happy, I am more full of LIFE than ever. Today God will give us one more blessing. Today God will perform another miracle of LIFE. TODAY God will do the same to celebrate the arrival of a Queen," Pina wrote on Instagram in Spanish ahead of their new addition's arrival. "I love you Natalia and this is our last photo with the Baby in your belly. 5.22.21 🙏🏻🏥 #TeamPinatti! Let's go to sleep because I think the girl comes around noon."
Billboard confirmed that the singer welcomed baby Vida at 9 a.m. on May 22 at South Miami Hospital. The newborn weighed 6.8 pounds and measured 20 inches long. "The baby girl is in perfect health and the parents are very happy and grateful for the long-awaited arrival of their firstborn and all the affection they have received during the process," they said in a statement to the outlet.
Gus
Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant welcomed her first baby, a son, with her fiancé Gus Gazda, on May 20, she announced on Instagram.
Baby Gus arrived at 1:56 a.m. in Atlanta, weighing 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measuring 19½ inches long.
"31 hours of labor to get you here and I would do it all over again just for you," Prowant wrote alongside a series of shots of herself cradling her new addition in the hospital.
"He is completely perfect in every single possible way. We are so blessed! Thank you God for our beautiful baby boy 💙 this is everything I have always wanted, a family of my own with the man of my dreams. ✨," she added.
Christian Georges
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn welcomed her first child with husband Christian Richard, they revealed exclusively to PEOPLE. Their baby boy arrived at 4:22 p.m. on May 15 in Los Angeles. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long.
"Baby C is more precious than I could have ever imagined. Nine months seems like a lifetime to wait to meet someone," Quinn told PEOPLE. "It is the most incredible feeling to know that you have created life. My protective mama bear mentality is stronger than ever. My sole job is to protect him, to love him and to raise him."
The celebrity real estate agent added, "Let's just say he was born with good taste. He has a closet filled with designer outfits that I cannot wait to dress him in!"
Jason King
Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on May 8, the couple revealed on Instagram.
"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," the "Savage Love" singer announced.
Frumes shared a series of photos from the hospital room, as well as shots from the baby's first week at home.
"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛" Frumes, 26, captioned the post. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨"
Naomi Campbell's Daughter
The supermodel and actress surprised fans with some delightful news on May 18: she's a new mom! Campbell, 50, welcomed her first baby, she announced on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo of her new addition's infant's feet.
"A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother," Campbell captioned the photo. "So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."
Rían
Conor McGregor and fiancée Dee Devlin welcomed their third baby together, a son, the mixed martial arts fighter announced on Instagram on May 17.
Baby Rían joins big brotherConor Jack Jr., 4, and big sister Croia, 2.
"The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️ Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!" McGregor wrote alongside a photo of him cradling his new baby boy. "God I thank you for everything you give to me and my family in this world 🙏 My new born son, Rían McGregor ❤️."
Eloise Judy Bear
Katy Tur welcomed her second child, a baby girl, with husband Tony Dokoupil on May 13 at 11:35 p.m., PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.
The MSNBC anchor, 37, and the CBS This Morning co-anchor recounted their delivery day to PEOPLE.
"The contractions started the night before after a bowl of spicy noodle soup. Though Mom was screaming by dawn, Dad was convinced it was the takeout. When Mom got into the car without him and starting to pound the horn, Dad finally ran out, forgetting half the hospital supplies," the couple shared.
"After nearly 24 hours of labor, Eloise was here. She weighs 6 pounds, has strawberry blonde hair, and is rarely quiet. She fits right in. Big brother Teddy loves her already and can't wait to introduce her to their big brother and sister. We're all looking forward to a full and crazy house this summer," Tur and Dokoupil, 40, concluded.
Ryder Rhett
Singer Jaden Hamilton and girlfriend Lilyan Cole welcomed their first child together, a son, at 12:58 a.m. on May 14 in Nashville, PEOPLE exclusively announced.
Baby Ryder weighed 6 lbs., 9 oz., and measured 18 inches long at birth.
"We're so excited for our baby boy to finally be here! We love you so much Ryder, you've changed our lives for the better!" the new parents told PEOPLE.
Honey James
Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson, 23, and her husband, Christian Huff, 22, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on May 11. Robertson announced the happy news on Instagram, alongside photos of their new addition.
"we saw a million little miracles yesterday - the best one being this girl right here... Honey 💛," the new mom captioned the photos.
"the pure goodness of God. story to come, but I'm way too occupied right now by cuteness."
Harley
My Wife and Kids alum Parker McKenna Posey is a mom! The 25-year-old revealed on Instagram that she and her partner Jay Jay Wilson recently welcomed their first baby together, a daughter.
"When I first found out about you, I'll admit I was scared for the future," the actress says in a moving video tribute to her daughter. "I didn't know what raising you in this crazy world would look like, but I was ready for the adventure," she continues, sharing clips from throughout her pregnancy. "Hearing your heartbeat for the first time quickly put my mind at ease. Nothing else mattered, but you and me."
The actress captioned the clip, "My biggest blessing thus far!! I love being your Mommy."
George Elizabeth
Samira Wiley and wife Lauren Morelli have welcomed their first child together, a daughter, the Orange Is the New Black actress and writer shared on Instagram on May 9.
"Happy 1st Mother's Day to my beautiful wife, who four weeks ago today after laboring for almost 3 days gave birth to our first child — our gorgeous daughter, George.💜," Wiley, 34, wrote alongside an adorable shot of their newborn holding her moms' fingers.
"Welcome to the world, babygirl. We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother's Day two ladies could ask for," she continued, also sharing George's birthdate: April 11.
Morelli, 38, shared the same photo, writing, "4 weeks ago today, our daughter came into the world and changed everything. We are so happy, so grateful, and so tired. George Elizabeth, 4.11.21 ❤️."
Luna Grace
Karolína Kurková and husband Archie Drury welcomed their third child together, a baby girl, the model announced on May 9.
"Welcome LunaGrace, our little angel 😇, born on the pink supermoon. We are so in love. #mothersday," Grace, 37, wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of their new bundle of joy in an angel wing onesie.
"The night she came was so special... first baby girl, Luna Grace on the pink #supermoon!" Kurková wrote of her home birth. "The energy bringing her into the world was so meaningful. I'll never forget these moments."
Baby Luna Grace joins big brothers Noah Lee, 5, and Tobin Jack, 11. "The boys are thrilled and can't get enough of baby Luna Grace," Kurková added. "Her arrival makes for a very special Mother's Day. She is so lucky to have all these boys protecting her."
Leon Frederick
PEN15 star Maya Erskine and fiancé Michael Angarano have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy.
Erskine spoke about her pregnancy journey alongside her PEN15 co-star Anna Konkle — whose pregnancy overlapped with hers — in a joint Vogue interview.
"I found out at Michael's parents house in late July," she told the outlet. "I told Anna once I went to the doctor to confirm, so I think that was August."
The outlet, which was first to report the news of Erskine welcoming Leon, mentioned that she gave birth to him not long after the interview.
Essie Wunderle
Erskine's costar Anna Konkle also welcomed her first child earlier this year with now-fiancé Alex Anfanger, she revealed in the PEN15 stars' joint Vogue interview.
"The middle name comes from my dad's side of the family, in honor of him," she shared of the meaning behind their little one's moniker. "The Wunderles were known to have strong, forward-thinking women. And my great-great-grandfather, also a Wunderle, went from selling sweets from a street cart to having a large factory where candy corn was invented."
"Hopefully she'll appreciate the name instead of resenting us for giving her something difficult to spell," Konkle joked. During the interview, she also revealed that Anfanger had proposed.
Jerry Ferrara's Son
The Entourage actor welcomed his second child, another baby boy, with wife Breanne on April 30, at 10:28 p.m., he announced on Instagram. The new addition joins big brother Jacob Michael, whom the couple welcomed in May 2019 after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.
"My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be," Ferrara captioned a series of photos with the newborn.
The actor went on to praise his wife in the caption, writing, "To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You're the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received," he wrote. "I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I'll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!"
Ellie Goulding's Baby
The "Love Me Like You Do" singer and husband Caspar Jopling welcomed their first child together, Jopling shared on his Instagram Story on May 2.
"Mum and baby both healthy and happy," the proud new dad wrote. "Extremely grateful."
He added, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x."
Cameron
Jersey Shore's Deena Cortese and husband Chris Buckner welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on May 1, she announced the next day on Instagram.
The new addition was born at 7:21 p.m., weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz., and 20 inches long.
"The Buckners are now officially a party of 4 ❤️Cameron Theo Buckner was born May 1st at 7:21pm weighing 7 pound 3 ounces and 20 inches long 💙💙," the MTV star wrote.
"He is such a little angel baby .. mommy is feeling well and we are all so beyond happy and we're bursting out with so much love .. our hearts are full! We can't wait until he meets his big brother tomorrow!! 🥰 #boymom #bucknerpartyof4," Cortese added.
Mercedes
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend alum Gabrielle Ruiz and her husband Philip Pisanchyn welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on April 28, she announced on Instagram. The new parents met on Match.com and later wed in August of 2016 on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.
"Mercedes is here and oh what a beauty she is," Ruiz captioned a photo of their new addition. "[Thank you] for all your prayers and well wishes. We felt them. More later after some more family time. Oh my baby girl, how you've made our world so beautiful. I love you, Philip. 4/28/2021."
Malek Murphy
Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Yado Yakub on April 28.
Baby Malek was born at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., at 12:46 p.m. The newborn arrived weighing 8 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 20 inches in length. He joins big brother Eamon, whom the couple welcomed in September 2018.
The new addition's name honors his Irish and Syrian roots, the CBS journalist told PEOPLE in a statement. Malek means "king" in Arabic and his middle name, Murphy, is a family name from Brennan's side.
Ryman Saint
Country singer ERNEST, whose full name is Ernest Keith Smith, welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with wife Delaney Royer on Tuesday, April 27, his rep confirmed exclusively to PEOPLE.
The new addition's moniker is an homage to two of the couple's favorite places: Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
Baby Ryman was born at 12:08 p.m in Nashville, weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz. and measuring 18.75 inches long.
"We are SO thrilled to welcome him into this world and watch him grow. He has an awful lot of 'uncles' here in the country music community and several 'cousins' and playmates to grow up with, too," the singer told PEOPLE. "All the cliches you hear about what it feels like holding your baby for the first time are spot on. It was the best day of our lives."
Blakely Kay
The Voice season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd welcomed his fifth child, his fourth baby with wife Taylor, on April 26, he announced on Instagram.
The new baby girl joins the couple's daughter Dakota Lynn, 5, and sons Graydon Scott, 3, and Boston James, 16 months, while Boyd is also dad to Jaxon Wayne, 8.
"Blakely Kay Boyd- welcome to the world!!" the singer wrote alongside a photo of their new bundle of joy. He later shared a photo of him cuddling with his little one, writing, "My girls are home!!!"
To celebrate her 1-week birthday, Boyd wrote, "Seven days old- Thank you Lord for entrusting me with the responsibility of raising this beautiful Lil Angel. I will do it to the best of my ability, with your help! Amen."
Summer Moon Honey
Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay welcomed her first child with boyfriend Brock Honey Davies on April 26 in Los Angeles, she revealed on Instagram.
The baby girl weighed 6 lbs., 12 oz.
"Almost 24 hours after being induced, my blood pressure was extremely elevated. I was diagnosed with preeclampsia, which has now turned into HELLP syndrome. My doctor said I was lucky, and we caught this just in time to treat as it's very unusual to be caught so late, in postpartum," Shay shared in her daughter's birth announcement, adding that she was "still being monitored closely for elevated liver enzymes and low blood platelets and not sure how much longer we will be here."
Goldie Sara
Summer House alumni Lauren Wirkus and David Raih welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on April 16, Wirkus announced on Instagram.
Their new addition, who was born at 2:04 p.m. in Nashville, weighed 8 lbs., 3 oz., and measured 20.25 inches long.
"Hiii 🌎 My name is Goldie Sara Raih ✨.... My name is a mix of my parents just loving the name Goldie and then my middle name matching my mama's middle name after my great great grandma who went to college at Belmont in Nashville where I was born!" the Bravo star's post read.
Ace Anthony
Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas and his fiancée Aubrey Rainey welcomed their first baby, a son, on April 24, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Baby Ace arrived weighing 6 lbs., 10 oz., and measured 18.5 inches long.
"We chose this name because of the uniqueness and the meaning behind the name which, of Latin origin, stands for unity and the bringing of everyone together," the proud new parents told PEOPLE.
"Tears of joy and excitement that our baby boy made it healthy and happy. Let the sleepless nights begin!" Cuevas said.
"The nine months flew by and every second was worth it to finally have our healthy baby boy in our arms," the new mom added.
Kenna
Christina Milian is a mom of three!
The "Dip It Low" singer welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Matt Pokora, she announced on Instagram on April 24. The baby boy is Milian's second child with Pokora, with whom she also shares son Isaiah, 14 months. The singer is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Violet Madison, whom she shares with ex-husband The Dream.
"Kenna, Welcome to the world baby boy! Wow, What an adventure we've been on since the day he was conceived! I thank God every day for blessing me with his super active energy (wonder where he gets it from?) and now to meet our healthy baby boy?! Thankful. Blessed. Now it's party of 5 baby!" Milian wrote alongside a photo of her new addition.
Atlas Young
The Challenge alumnus Abram Boise and his wife Rachel Missie welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on April 22, the proud new dad announced on Instagram.
"Welcome to Earth on earth day, my little man cub: Atlas Young Boise," he captioned a shot of himself cradling his new addition beside their dog. Quoting Rudyard Kipling, "For the strength of the pack is the wolf, and the strength of the wolf is the pack," the Road Rules alum added, "What a wonderful world you have given me @rachelmissie." Boise and Missie tied the knot in June 2019.
Marie Kondo's Baby Boy
The Tidying Up with Marie Kondo star and husband Takumi Kawahara welcomed their third child together, a baby boy, she announced on Instagram on April 22.
"It's a boy! I am over the moon to welcome this bundle of joy into our family. We are all doing well," the decluttering expert and consultant wrote along with an adorable shot of her new addition with one of his older sisters.
The baby boy joins big sisters Satsuki and Miko.
"Now comes the fun part -- spending this special time with our little guy," wrote the mom of three, who announced her pregnancy in January.
Nick Carter's Baby
The Backstreet Boys singer and his wife Lauren welcomed their third child together, he announced on Twitter on April 22. The new addition joins big brother Odin Reign, 5, and big sister Saoirse, 18 months.
"We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived," Carter shared, adding, "But as a parent knows all to [sic] very well, sometimes things don't turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night."
"I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated," he added.
Francis 'Frankie' Ray
Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi and her restaurateur husband Will Guidara welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, in March, the new mom's rep confirmed to PEOPLE. The new addition is named after her grandfather.
"And then there were two. #hellomynameisbutter #himynameisfrankie 👯♀️," the former MasterChef Junior judge wrote on Instagram in her birth announcement, sharing a photo of her little one's hand alongside her dog Butter's paw.