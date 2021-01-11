The Entourage actor welcomed his second child, another baby boy, with wife Breanne on April 30, at 10:28 p.m., he announced on Instagram. The new addition joins big brother Jacob Michael, whom the couple welcomed in May 2019 after previously suffering a pregnancy loss.

"My heart is so full and we are ready to do our best to raise good men! To my 2 boys I promise to always love you and to be there for you in every way I can be," Ferrara captioned a series of photos with the newborn.

The actor went on to praise his wife in the caption, writing, "To my amazing wife @breanneracanoferrara what can I say. You're the greatest thing that ever happened to me who also gave me two of the greatest gifts I have ever received," he wrote. "I marvel at what you have done and you are the glue that holds us all together. Not enough words to ever thank and honor you. So for now I'll just say thank you and I love you forever and ever!"