It's a Little Mix baby boom! One day after her bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her baby, Pinnock shared on Instagram that she and her fiancé Andre Gray, a soccer player, had welcomed a set of twins on Aug. 16.

"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," the first-time mom wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the newborns' feet.