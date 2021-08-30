Celebrity Babies Born in 2021, Part 2: Fall - Winter
2021 has been quite the baby boom! See which celebrities have welcomed new additions this year
The year 2021 may go down in history as one when the most celebrity babies were born. Click here to see all of the youngest additions to Hollywood this spring and summer, and read on to see which of your favorite famous faces have welcomed a little one this fall.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Baby
It's a Little Mix baby boom! One day after her bandmate Perrie Edwards revealed she had welcomed her baby, Pinnock shared on Instagram that she and her fiancé Andre Gray, a soccer player, had welcomed a set of twins on Aug. 16.
"We asked for a miracle, we were given two... 🥺🖤 Our Cubbies are here 😍🖤16/08/21 🖤," the first-time mom wrote alongside a black-and-white snap of the newborns' feet.
Perrie Edwards' Baby
Little Mix's Perrie Edwards announced on Instagram that she welcomed her first baby with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a professional soccer player, on Aug. 21.
The singer posted a pair of black-and-white photos of the couple's newborn, featuring the baby's hand, ear, and foot.
"Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️," she wrote.
Cosmo
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcomed their first baby together, the Black Widow star's rep exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE on Aug. 18.
The Saturday Night Live star shared a statement on Instagram later that day, revealing that the pair had welcomed a son named Cosmo.
"Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much," Jost wrote. "Privacy would be greatly appreciated. For all inquiries please contact our publicist @chethinks," he added, playfully directing people to his SNL costar Michael Che.
This is the second child for Johansson, who is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, who turns 7 years old this fall.
Naomi Angelina
CNN anchor and senior political correspondent Abby Phillip is a mom! Phillip welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Marcus Richardson on Aug. 16, her rep revealed exclusively to PEOPLE.
The couple's new addition arrived "10 days fashionably late," weighing 7 lbs., 6 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches, Phillip told PEOPLE in a statement.
"Marcus and I are so happy to announce that the Naomi Angelina Richardson arrived bright and early on Monday morning perfectly happy, healthy and ready to eat. Mom and baby are feeling great," she shared. "Her first name means 'pleasant one' and she is already living up to it and spoiling her mom and dad as a blissfully calm baby. Her middle name Angelina is a tribute to my beloved maternal grandmother who passed away in 2014."
Kingsley Taylor
90210 alum Shenae Grimes-Beech and husband Josh Beech welcomed their second baby together, a son, on Aug. 13, she shared on Instagram. The new addition joins big sister Bowie Scarlett, who turns 3 in September.
"🖤Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion!" the actress captioned two photos of baby Kingsley on Instagram.
"Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!" she added.
Bodan 'Bodie'
Bring It On's Eliza Dushku welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with husband Peter Palandjian, she announced on Aug. 9.
The actress shared a selection of maternity photos and a photo of her newborn's feet on Instagram.
"Welcoming our beautiful son, 'Bodan', this week has been a journey in & of itself," Dushku captioned the post. "Gratitude & joy! These boys give life new horizons. Bourne & Bodie: #Boston brothers."
Baby Bodan joins the couple's 1½-year-old son Philip, who goes by the nickname "Bourne."
Chance Oyali
Ludacris is a girl dad four times over! The rapper and his wife Eudoxie welcomed their second child together, a daughter, on July 28 at 7:57 a.m., they announced on Instagram.
The couple is already parents to daughter Cadence, 6, while Ludacris also has daughters Cai, 7, and Karma, 20, from previous relationships.
"The Movie 'Girls, Girls, Girls, Girls' starring Chris Bridges coming soon.. 😂😂😂😂," he captioned the post, which featured photos of him and Eudoxie holding their new addition.
Athena
British boxer Tyson Fury and his wife Paris welcomed their sixth child together, a baby girl, the athlete revealed on social media on Aug. 9. Fury also revealed that their newborn was placed in the neonatal intensive care unit, and later gave an update adding that baby Athena was in "stable position."
"Hopefully she comes out icu today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless," wrote the athlete in part.
On Aug. 22, Paris shared on her Instagram that Athena was finally home. "A fighter just like her Dad! Our beautiful girl Athena Fury. Had scared us all terrible in her 1st 2 weeks of life but thankfully she is fit and well and home," the proud mom wrote.
Ismail
Queer Eye's Tan France and his husband Rob welcomed their first baby, a son, via surrogate on July 10, France announced on Instagram.
Sharing a photo of the family of three, France explained that their new addition had arrived seven weeks early and he spent three weeks in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU).
"Give our son a warm welcome," wrote the fashion designer. "Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he's been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home. We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."
"Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor," he continued, "and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. 🥰"
Rowan Marie
Country singer Brett Young and his wife Taylor welcomed their second child together, a daughter, on July 21, they announced on Instagram.
Baby Rowan was born in Nashville, and weighed in at 8 lbs., 5 oz. and measured 21 inches long. She joins big sister Presley Elizabeth, who turns 2 in October.
"Rowan Marie Young. 7-21-21. I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don't like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can't wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can't wait to watch you and your sister become best friends," Young wrote in part alongside a photo of the newborn.
Holly
Orange Is the New Black alum Lauren Lapkus revealed on July 23 that she and husband Mike Castle welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
The actress shared an adorable video of their newborn on her Instagram, captioning her post with the little one's name and two cloud emojis.
Castle shared the same video on his own Instagram account, adding, "Welcome to this strange world, Holly."
Victor 'Arrow' Arroyo IV
On July 23, Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, they announced on Instagram.
Baby Arrow arrived at 8:01 a.m., weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz. and measuring 20 inches long at birth.
"Today was absolutely amazing & perfect," the new dad captioned a photo of the newborn's hand holding his mom's finger. "He and Nicole are both healthy and doing great. They are currently cuddling & he latched immediately!! 🙌"
Declan Monroe
Country singer Harper Grae is a mom! Grae and wife Dawn Gates welcomed their daughter on July 19, at 6:06 p.m., they revealed exclusively with PEOPLE. Baby Declan weighed 7 lbs., 14 oz., and measured 19 inches long at birth.
"My wife and I are overjoyed to announce the birth of our magical daughter, Declan Monroe," Grae said. "Labor was the most intense yet magical experience of my life. Declan has a mind of her own, and once she decided to be earthside, she was here."
Bentley Jameson
Reality TV star Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon and husband Joshua Efird welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, Pumpkin announced on Instagram on July 21. Baby Bentley joins the couple's 3½-year-old daughter Ella Grace.
"After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut," Pumpkin captioned photos of the newborn.
"Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces ☺️," she added.
Pumpkin is the daughter of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum June "Mama June" Shannon and older sister to 16-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
Kimber Jo
Sonny with a Chance alumna Tiffany Thornton welcomed her fourth child, a daughter, on July 21, she revealed on Instagram. This is her second child with husband Josiah Capaci.
In a video on her Instagram Story, Thornton announced that the newborn had arrived. "She's here!" she said, sharing that baby Kimber arrived rather quickly.
"We started pushing at like 2:03 and she was here at 2:05," she explained in the clip.
Thornton is also mom to daughter Juliet Joy, 2, with Capaci, and to sons Kenneth James, 8½, and Bentley Cash, 7, whom she shared with her late husband Chris Carney, who died in a car crash in December 2015.
Layla Capri
The Challenge star Theresa Marie Jones' third child, a daughter, arrived on July 19, at 9:46 p.m., Jones and her husband T.J. Jones shared on their respective Instagram accounts.
"She made it💕 July 19, 2021," Theresa announced on her Instagram Story alongside a photo of her newborn in the hospital.
"What better gift than someone to share a birthday with?! Layla Capri Jones born last night at 9:46pm, just in time to make sure that I will never get another birthday to myself! 🤷🏾♂️👼🏽 Wouldnt have it any other way though. 🥰😉," the wide receiver for the New York Giants wrote on his Instagram, alongside a video of their new addition sleeping.
Jett James
Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East's family has grown by one! The couple welcomed their second baby, a son, they announced via their children's apparel and toy brand Teddy & Bear.
"We're so excited to announce a new friend is here!" the Teddy & Bear Instagram Story revealed, sharing a photo of a cartoon pacifier on one slide. "Mom and baby are doing well and we can't wait to meet our new friend!"
Baby Jett joins big sister Drew Hazel, 20½ months. The proud parents told PEOPLE exclusively, "We are so happy to welcome our little man into the world. We are loving life as a family of four and soaking up every minute."
Fern Elliana
Party of six! Jessa (Duggar) Seewald and husband Ben Seewald welcomed their fourth child together on July 18.
"Baby Seewald #4 has arrived!" the former Counting On star announced on Instagram, sharing a snap of her and her newest addition in the hospital.
Baby Fern joins big sister Ivy, 2, as well as big brothers Henry, 4, and Spurgeon, 5.
Luca Malaika
Magic Mike actor Alex Pettyfer welcomed his first child with his wife, German supermodel Toni Garrn, the new mom announced on Instagram on July 19.
"The most magical experience of my life brought Luca Malaika into our world last week. She immediately stole our hearts forever 💜," Garrn wrote alongside a photo of the newborn's foot.
Ilana Glazer's Baby
The Broad City alum is officially a mom! Glazer, 34, revealed on Instagram on July 19 that she has welcomed her first child with husband David Rooklin. The actress posted a photo of herself nursing, captioning the shot, "Been breastfeedin in compression socks for the past 3 weeks, hbu?"
Rooklin seemingly announced the news on his own Instagram account as well, sharing a "quick sketch of new mom and 🌹🐣" in a July 11 Instagram post. The new parents have not yet publicly revealed the name or birthdate of their little one.
Ender Ridley
He's here! Halsey and their boyfriend, screenwriter Alev Aydin, welcomed their first baby together, Ender Ridley Aydin, on July 14, the singer shared on Instagram.
"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," Halsey captioned black-and-white snapshots from their little one's birth.
James Kristoffer
Country singer-songwriter John Carter Cash and his wife Ana Cristina welcomed their second child, a son, on July 16, they shared on Instagram.
"Ana Cristina and I are honored to share the announcement of his birth with the world!" John wrote alongside a photo of their new bundle of joy in a crib.
Baby Cash arrived at 9:13 a.m., weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz., Ana revealed.
"Thank you for your support and for respecting our wishes for privacy during this special time as we bond with baby boy. 👶," she added.
Phoenix Monroe
Glee alumnus Matthew Morrison and his wife Renee welcomed their second baby, a daughter, on June 28, they revealed to PEOPLE exclusively.
Baby Pheonix arrived at 12:08 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 1.5 oz., and measuring 21 inches long at birth.
"We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!" the proud parents told PEOPLE in a statement. Their new addition joins 3½-year-old big brother Revel James Makai.
Nora
Former WWE star Renee Paquette is a mom! The Total Divas star and her wrestler husband Jonathan Good (known professionally as Jon Moxley) have welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Nora, she announced on Twitter on June 15. The pair tied the knot in April 2017.
Announcing that her "baby girl is officially here," Paquette added that she would be "checking out and becoming a mom."
"She's absolutely incredible!!" she continued, tweeting the following week, "I'm so effing obsessed with this kid. Holy crap 😭."
Sage Milan
NBC News correspondent Blayne Alexander and her husband Jay Bailey welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on July 1, the journalist told Today.
Baby Sage weighed 8 lbs., 7 oz. at birth. As for the meaning behind her moniker, Alexander explained that the new parents chose the name Sage as it "embodies many of the characteristics they want her to carry into the world: wisdom, discernment and a calming, soothing spirit."
Sage's middle name is a combination of both of her grandmothers' names, added Alexander: Millie, Bailey's late mother, and Annita Alexander's mother.
Blake Barrett
Former Bachelor star Bob Guiney and his wife Jessica Canyon are officially parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child together, a son, on July 1, Guiney announced on Instagram. Baby Blake joins the couple's 2-year-old son Grayson Robert.
Their new addition weighed 9 lbs., 1 oz. at birth, Guiney shared.
"This is our life — and I am so thankful! Your big bro @graysonguiney can't wait to meet you. So proud of @jescanyon for doing all of the heavy lifting! I appreciate you and love our little family!!" the former reality TV star captioned the photos of the new family of four.