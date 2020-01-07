Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

Cameron Diaz, 47, welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, 40, the couple announced on Jan. 3, 2020. They named their baby girl Raddix Madden.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”

The new mom went on to share that while she and Madden “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz continued, adding a smiley-face emoji.

A source told PEOPLE, “Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” adding, “”Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.”