Welcome to the World! See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

Baby Boy Rathbone
Musician and Twilight star, Jackson Rathbone, announced on Instagram on Jan. 1 that he and wife Sheila Hafsadi had welcomed their third child, a baby boy.
“Happiest New Year!!!” Rathbone captioned a side-by-side photo set showing a pregnant Hafsadi on the left and her holding their newborn son on the right. The actor also shared a sweet snapshot of him holding his baby boy.
The couple’s latest bundle of joy joins big sister Presley Bowie, 3½, and brother Monroe Jackson VI, 7½.
Oliver George
Today show meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor, Dylan Dreyer, welcomed her second child with husband Brian Fichera, a son named Oliver George Fichera, on Thursday, Jan. 2, PEOPLE confirmed.
Dreyer and Fichera’s new bundle of joy makes their family one of four alongside his proud parents and their older son Calvin Bradley, 3.
Raddix
Cameron Diaz, 47, welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, 40, the couple announced on Jan. 3, 2020. They named their baby girl Raddix Madden.
“Happy New Year from the Maddens!” Diaz and Madden began their announcement on Instagram. “We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden. She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family.”
The new mom went on to share that while she and Madden “are overjoyed to share this news” they “also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”
“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute! Some would even say RAD,” Diaz continued, adding a smiley-face emoji.
A source told PEOPLE, “Cameron really wanted to be a mom,” adding, “”Cameron and Benji were hoping they would be blessed with a baby.”
Boston James
The Voice season 7 winner Craig Wayne Boyd and wife Taylor welcomed their third child together, son Boston James Boyd, on Jan.2, 2020.
The country singer shared the happy news on Instagram, posting two sweet photos of his newborn son. “On 01/02/2020 at 6:20 cst, 6lbs 10oz, Boston James Boyd made us a family of six and we couldn’t be more excited! #bossbaby,” he captioned one black-and-white photo.
Boyd, 41, and Taylor also share son Graydon Scott, 2, and daughter Dakota Lynne, 3, while the singer is additionally a dad to 7-year-old son Jaxon.
Epik Ray
Ray J and Princess Love welcomed their second child together, a son, Love confirmed on Instagram alongside a photo of her newborn holding her finger. She captioned it simply with the baby’s name — Epik Ray Norwood — and a blue heart emoji.
Arwen
Grey’s Anatomy actress Caterina Scorsone, 38, and husband Rob Giles shared the first pictures of their newborn daughter, Arwen Giles, in an Instagram post on New Year’s Eve.
“Arwen is here!” Scorsone wrote in the caption of the picture, which show big sisters Paloma “Pippa” Michaela, 3, and Eliza, 7, each with baby Arwen. The first picture, taken by photographer Rebecca Coursey, shows Eliza snuggling up to with Arwen on a colorful blanket, while the second shows Pippa gently holding her new sister in her arms.