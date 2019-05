Welcome to the World! All of the Celebrity Babies Who've Made Their Debuts in 2019

Trey Songz is the proud parent of a baby boy! The singer announced the arrival of his new little one on Instagram on May 16.

“My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾,” the “Slow Motion” crooner captioned a photo of the adorable baby sleeping.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, did not say who the baby’s mother was. He had not been publicly linked to anyone romantically prior to his big announcement.