Congratulations on becoming a new mama, Mina Starsiak! The star of HGTV’s Good Bones has welcomed her first child, a son, with her husband of two years, Stephen Hawk, the couple confirm to PEOPLE.

Born on Aug. 9, at 4:15 a.m., baby Jack Richard Hawk weighed 6 lbs., 1 oz., and measured 19 inches in length upon his arrival in Indianapolis.