Chicago! Zahara! Mercy! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January
Happy birthday, little ones! From Chicago to Vida, Zahara and Mercy, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month
Axel Mayfield
Paola and Russ Mayfield's son Axel turned 3 on Jan. 1.
Oliver Fichera
Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver George turned 2 on Jan. 2.
Croía McGregor
Conor McGregor's daughter Croía turned 3 on Jan. 2.
Cooper Murray
Devon Murray's son Cooper turned 1 on Jan.2 .
Boston Boyd
Craig Wayne Boyd's son Boston James turned 2 on Jan. 2.
Vida Alves McConaughey
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's daughter Vida turned 12 on Jan. 3.
Gianna Luckett-Walker
LeToya Luckett's daughter Gianna Iman turned 3 on Jan. 4.
Shai Chmerkovskiy
Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son Shai Aleksander turned 5 on Jan. 4.
Sebella Winter
Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez's daughter Sebella Rose turned 10 on Jan. 4.
Alaiya Maxwell
Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy's daughter Alaiya Grace turned 4 on Jan. 4.