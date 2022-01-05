Chicago! Zahara! Mercy! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in January

Happy birthday, little ones! From Chicago to Vida, Zahara and Mercy, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By Georgia Slater January 05, 2022 03:04 PM

Axel Mayfield

Credit: Russ Mayfield/Instagram

Paola and Russ Mayfield's son Axel turned 3 on Jan. 1.

Oliver Fichera

Credit: Dylan Dreyer/Instagram

Dylan Dreyer's son Oliver George turned 2 on Jan. 2.

Croía McGregor

Credit: Conor McGregor/Instagram

Conor McGregor's daughter Croía turned 3 on Jan. 2.

Cooper Murray

Credit: Devon Murray/Instagram

Devon Murray's son Cooper turned 1 on Jan.2 .

Boston Boyd

Credit: Craig Wayne Boyd/Instagram

Craig Wayne Boyd's son Boston James turned 2 on Jan. 2.

Vida Alves McConaughey

Credit: Gary Miller/Getty

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey's daughter Vida turned 12 on Jan. 3.

Gianna Luckett-Walker

Credit: LeToya Luckett/Instagram

LeToya Luckett's daughter Gianna Iman turned 3 on Jan. 4.

Shai Chmerkovskiy

Credit: Maksim Chmerkovskiy/Instagram

Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's son Shai Aleksander turned 5 on Jan. 4.

Sebella Winter

Credit: Roselyn Sanchez/Instagram

Eric Winter and Roselyn Sánchez's daughter Sebella Rose turned 10 on Jan. 4.

Alaiya Maxwell

Credit: Alexis Skyy/Instagram

Fetty Wap and Alexis Skyy's daughter Alaiya Grace turned 4 on Jan. 4.

