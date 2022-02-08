Nicola! Stormi! Benjamin! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in February

Happy birthday, little ones! From Alena to Addison and Aries to Beau, see which celebrity babies and kids are celebrating their big days this month

By Jen Juneau February 08, 2022 04:11 PM

Stormi Webster

Credit: Kris Jenner/Instagram

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi turned 4 on Feb. 1.

Greta Bean

Credit: Noah Bean/Instagram

Lyndsy Fonseca and Noah Bean's daughter Greta Lilia turned 4 on Feb. 2.

Ruth Leonard

Credit: Bekah Martinez/Instagram

Bekah Martinez's daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz turned 3 on Feb. 2.

Alena Jonas

Credit: Kevin Jonas/Instagram

Kevin and Danielle Jonas' daughter Alena Rose turned 8 on Feb. 2.

Osian Anderson

Credit: Milla Jovovich/Instagram

Milla Jovovich and Paul W.S. Anderson's daughter Osian Lark Elliot turned 2 on Feb. 2.

Minnie Osbourne

Credit: Lisa Stelly/Instagram

Jack Osbourne and Lisa Stelly's daughter Minnie Theodora turned 4 on Feb. 3.

Sovereign-Dior Newton

Credit: Kia Proctor/Instagram

Cam Newton's daughter Sovereign-Dior Cambella turned 5 on Feb. 3.

Vaeda D'Amico

Credit: Ashley Petta/Instagram

Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta's daughter Vaeda Marie turned 1 on Feb. 3.

Benjamin Cohen

Credit: Andy Cohen/Instagram

Andy Cohen's son Benjamin Allen turned 3 on Feb. 4.

Nicola Estes

Credit: Cerina Vincent/Instagram

Cerina Vincent's son Nicola Vincent Apollo turned 3 on Feb. 4.

Luca Babcic

Credit: Poppy Harlow/Instagram

Poppy Harlow's son Luca James turned 4 on Feb. 6.

Addison Stagliano

Credit: DeAnna Pappas Stagliano/Instagram

Stephen and DeAnna Pappas Stagliano's daughter Addison Marie turned 8 on Feb. 6.

Aries Campbell

Credit: Theo Campbell/Instagram

Theo Campbell's son Aries turned 1 on Feb. 7.

Harper Jackson

Credit: Mike Jackson/Instagram

Egypt Sherrod's daughter Harper Skye turned 3 on Feb. 7.

