Monroe and Moroccan! True! Tiana! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in April

Karla Souza’s first-birthday tribute to her daughter Gianna on April 6 showed the pair about to dig into her birthday cake, along with some sweet words from the actress about her baby girl.

“Seeing myself in you was what scared me a lot in the beginning, but it is also what has showed me little by little that I have a second chance at loving myself more, at forgiving my own missteps, and at being more compassionate towards myself,” she wrote. “Yearning to be a better person so I can then be a better mom to you.”

“Thank you for being your own person and for teaching me to be more authentic each day,” Souza added. “God, thank you for giving me the opportunity of being a mom for this fierce and passionate girl who brings me closer to you and to the purpose that you have for me. Happy Birthday, bug!”