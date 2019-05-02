Monroe and Moroccan! True! Tiana! See Which Celeb Babies Celebrate Their Birthdays in April

Bowie DeHaan
Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood’s baby girl Bowie Rose celebrated her golden birthday on April 2.
“#ThisIsTwo 👩🎤🌹🐓,” the actor captioned a black-and-white outdoor portrait of himself and his daughter.
Wrote Wood, sharing a bright snapshot of Bowie, “Happy Birthday my brave, strong, smart, gorge mini badass queen! You make me happier than I ever thought was possible. ❤️”
James Gilmour
“It is this smiley little boy’s 2nd birthday today,” Elizabeth Smart captioned an April 2 snap of son James with his dad, Smart’s husband Matthew Gilmour. “I’m so happy he is mine.”
“He is (almost) always happy,” she added. “He loves swimming, going to the zoo, and his favorite food is any variety of berry. I love him so much!!!! #birthdayboy #birthday #alwayssmiling #lovehim”
Ariana Ortiz-Magro
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley celebrated their daughter Ariana Sky‘s April 3 first birthday with a fantasy-laden fête fit for a princess.
Partygoers enjoyed a mini petting zoo, a bouncy house and face-painting, and were able to indulge in cakes by Freed’s Bakery. A unicorn even made an appearance!
“I can’t believe she’s turning 1,” the Jersey Shore star told PEOPLE of his baby girl.
Adalaide Kelley
Adalaide Marie Hope is 7!
Proud mom Katherine Heigl waxed poetic about her middle child on Instagram, sharing a photo of the birthday girl rocking aviators on April 3.
“Adalaide is a girl who will rule the world,” Heigl wrote in part. “I won’t be surprised if a ‘Yes Madam President’ is in her future. I am so blissfully proud to call her mine … to love her and be loved by her … oh and for the possibility of a mother of the president wing at the White House!”
“Happy Birthday my beauty!” the actress continued. “May today and everyday be as perfect as you! My cup runneth over!”
Alexis Altman
It’s Alexis Kerry‘s last birthday as an only child!
Ahead of welcoming their baby boy, Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles‘ Josh and Heather Bilyeu Altman marked their daughter turning 2 on April 3.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY LEXI!!! Can’t believe it’s been two years. Two best years of my life. Love you more than anything,” Josh wrote on Instagram, sharing a fun video of the family spending a day at the Los Angeles zoo.
“Happy 2nd Birthday to my baby girl who is not such a baby anymore!” Heather chimed in, posting photos of Alexis’ Disney-inspired bash. “I love you so much my sweet angel! We love watching you grow into a little lady who is so sweet, laughs a ton, goes through life without fear, determination and knows what she wants!”
Batel Bitton
Jenna Jameson’s youngest child, daughter Batel Lu, sported a sweet rainbow dress in honor of her second birthday on April 6.
“Happy Birthday to my bright, beautiful daughter … Miss Batel Lu. We all adore you. 2 years old looks good on you, sweet tootie,” the former adult-film star captioned a series of images of Batel’s first years.
Wrote Jameson alongside a separate post, featuring a snapshot of Batel holding a big number “2” balloon, “The best day.”
Gianna Trenkmann
Karla Souza’s first-birthday tribute to her daughter Gianna on April 6 showed the pair about to dig into her birthday cake, along with some sweet words from the actress about her baby girl.
“Seeing myself in you was what scared me a lot in the beginning, but it is also what has showed me little by little that I have a second chance at loving myself more, at forgiving my own missteps, and at being more compassionate towards myself,” she wrote. “Yearning to be a better person so I can then be a better mom to you.”
“Thank you for being your own person and for teaching me to be more authentic each day,” Souza added. “God, thank you for giving me the opportunity of being a mom for this fierce and passionate girl who brings me closer to you and to the purpose that you have for me. Happy Birthday, bug!”
River Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum and wife Emilie’s younger son, River Joe, celebrated turning 2 on April 7 in a way many can’t imagine having a birthday otherwise: with cupcakes galore.
“Your light and laughter have changed us forever! You’re a true ray of sunshine AND tough as nails sweet River!” Emilie captioned a gallery of photographs starring her baby boy.
“I’m the luckiest Maman in the world and you bring me unbridled joy at some point during the day each and every single day!” she added. “You make this world a better place!”
Jake Gonzollo
Many happy returns, Jake Stone!
Turning 2 on April 8, the younger child of Barry’s Bootcamp CEO Joey Gonzalez and husband Jonathan Rollo celebrated alongside his dads and big sister Francesca Isabella, 3.
“Happy birthday, son,” Gonzalez captioned a family photo. “Jake, you are the most loving, kind-hearted, generous and sensitive boy and will no doubt be a great man one day. Life has so much wonder for you in store … “
Moses Martin
The big 13! Gwyneth Paltrow and ex Chris Martin’s younger child, son Moses Bruce Anthony, officially became a teenager on April 8.
“Happy birthday my #mosesmartin I simply cannot believe you are THIRTEEN,” the proud mom wrote alongside a photograph of her son snowboarding.
“I am so proud of the man you already are,” Paltrow continued. “You steal my heart everyday.”
David Button-Valladolid
Celebrity chef Marcela Valladolid shared an image of her adorable family on April 8 — including birthday boy David, who turned 4.
Lucky David also got a trip to Disneyland the following day, sporting a sweet birthday button as he visited the park with his mom, dad Philip Button and little sister Anna Carina, 2.
William "Billy" Stamos
For son William “Billy” Christopher‘s first birthday on April 10, John Stamos shared a sweet photograph of the pair dressed up like Elvis Presley — a favorite singer of his Full House character Uncle Jesse.
“One year ago tonight, our little King was born,” the actor captioned his adorable father-son snap, in which they both wore matching white jumpsuits.
Giving the caption her seal of approval, Stamos’ wife Caitlin left an adoring comment, referencing The King’s classic song “Love Me Tender”: “🎶 for my darling, i love you, and i always will 🎶.”
Oliver Followill
Oliver Francis had one big priority as he celebrated his first birthday on April 10 — cake!
Nathan Followill and wife Jessie Baylin’s baby boy marked his big day with a face full of frosting, which his mama shared on Instagram alongside a sweet tribute to the family’s youngest member.
“Happy 1st birthday Ollie ~ you are the peacekeeper, the pied piper, the wise old sage,” Baylin wrote. “We love you more than words could ever say.”
Ivey Watson
Another newly crowned 1-year-old? Ivey Joan! Jamie Lynn Spears’ baby girl looked every bit the birthday princess on April 11, dressed in a turquoise gown and pink bow in photos shared to the singer’s Instagram Story.
Spears also posted an adorable snapshot of her younger child to her Instagram feed, sharing a myriad of “one year” milestones that accompany Ivey’s age: “ONE year of Joy. ONE year of learning to love 2x as hard. ONE year of testing all patience. ONE year of so many first times. ONE year of pressing pause on my music.”
“ONE year of finding our new rhythm. ONE year of the unexpected. ONE year of on our knees praying. ONE year of putting family first. ONE year of counting our blessings,” she continued, concluding with, “ONE tiny dancer, sister obsessed, book lover, never full, always smiling sweetheart.”
True Thompson
Ahead of her dreamy bash, proud mom Khloé Kardashian celebrated her daughter True turning 1 year old on April 12 with a heartfelt tribute on social media, posting a collection of adorable photos of the birthday girl (some never shared before!) to her Instagram Story alongside an emotional message.
“My baby is 1 today,” she began, adding an anguished-face emoji, before sharing the first snapshot: an intimate grab of Kardashian and True in the hospital right after her birth. “Where does the time go?”
In a series of Snapchat clips, the reality star’s baby girl sported a variety of fun face filters like bear ears, tortoiseshell glasses and devil horns as her mom could be heard telling her, “Birthday girl! … Party girl! It’s your birthday!”
India Parnes
India Rose‘s first birthday was officially on April 12, but dad David Parnes and mom Adrian celebrated earlier that week with an elegant pink-laden party.
“Our princess, our angel. Happy 1st birthday India Rose,” the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star captioned a close-up shot of the birthday girl from her bash. “We love you more than anything in the world. Thank you for completing us ❤️”
Margaret "Mila" Hager
“This beauty turned six yesterday and I am overcome with just how wonderful it is to be her mama,” Jenna Bush Hager captioned a sweet flower-filled photograph marking her older child Margaret “Mila” Laura‘s April 13 milestone.
“Like the women she is named for she has taught me about love and grace,” the proud mom continued. “Happiest birthday to my Mila.”
Michael Sterling Jr.
Eva Marcille’s son, Michael Todd, turned 1 on April 13 and celebrated with cake at his party while wearing a super-cute pink bow tie.
“He’s a big boy now!!!! Today my son you turns 1 and I’m so excited!!!” wrote the America’s Next Top Model season 3 champ, sharing a professionally shot photo of her baby boy.
“Mikey, my son, my king, my twin … this year has changed my life forever and you will forever be Mommy’s Baby Boy!” Marcille added.
Luna Stephens
Luna Simone turned 3 the way many kids would choose to mark their birthdays: a trip to Disneyland!
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend took their daughter, whose big day was April 14, to the Happiest Place on Earth, where she donned a Belle dress and dined with fellow princesses to celebrate.
At the the Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the whole family — including 10-month-old Miles Theodore — enjoyed a three-course gourmet brunch as little Luna was doted on by Tiana, Jasmine, Aurora, Ariel, Belle and Pocahontas.
Afterward, Luna and her family got to spend some quality time with Belle and Pocahontas before enjoying a fun day together at the park.
Flynn Renna
Happy birthday, Flynn Maxwell!
Patrick Renna’s little guy turned 2 years old on April 14, to the tune of a tribute on social media from The Sandlot actor’s wife Jasmin.
“Happy Birthday Flynn! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!” she captioned a snapshot of the family of three laughing in a pool.
Alice Oswalt
The big 10! Patton Oswalt’s daughter Alice Rigney hit double digits on April 15.
“Happy birthday, Alice. Welcome to 10. You are the funniest, most fascinating person I’ve ever met,” the actor and comedian wrote on Twitter, sharing multiple snapshots of his only child.
“Thank you @MeredthSalenger for stepping up when the world collapsed,” he addressed his wife, likely referring to the 2016 death of his wife and Alice’s mom, Michelle McNamara. “She’s in good hands, and you’ve got her heart. And mine.”
Tiana Johnson
“Happy 1st Birthday to our strong lil’ beauty, Tiana Gia,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson captioned an April 18 photo of himself and his youngest daughter relaxing in bed, where Tiana’s shirt adorably read, “Mana Strong.”
“Get used to daddy’s hands kid ~ they’ll always have your back. #puamana 🌺🖤,” he added sweetly.
Suri Cruise
Suri is officially a teenager.
After dinner in New York’s Sant Ambroeus restaurant on her only child’s actual birthday, April 18, Katie Holmes swept the 13-year-old and two very lucky friends off to Paris.
According to the French tabloid Closer, the following evening the party continued at rooftop restaurant Les Ombres, with the Eiffel Tower as a backdrop.
The actress sipped on a glass of white wine while the girls — wearing matching floral party dresses — took several tours between courses out onto the rooftop terrace. And because it was a celebration, there was an appropriate dessert: a warm caramel fondant served with one birthday candle.
Odin Carter
Odin Reign turned 3 on April 19 with a heartwarming message from his dad, Nick Carter — and a very special PAW Patrol cake!
“Happy 3rd birthday to my little man. Daddy loves you more than anything in the world. Thank you for being in my life,” the Backstreet Boy captioned a photo of the birthday boy with his cake.
Max Lauren
Just like the hero of the same name in Where the Wild Things Are, Max Walker donned a crown (with his name on it!) to celebrate turning 1 on April 19.
“While others are celebrating the start of Passover or Good Friday, we are celebrating our baby boy Max’s 1st Birthday!” mom Lauren Bush Lauren wrote alongside an image of her baby boy with cake on his face, plus a few throwback shots over his first year.
She added, “I wish you many many more happy and healthy trips around the ☀️! Being your Mama is everything to me, we love you so much!”
Marvel Wentz
“Happy birthday baby girl 4/20/2019,” Meagan Camper captioned a pro shot of daughter Marvel Jane digging in to her pink cake in honor of turning 1.
A separate image showed Marvel, Camper and the little girl’s daddy Pete Wentz smiling for the camera, with the girls wearing matching flower crowns.
“ONE,” the proud mom wrote.
Otis Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s son Otis Alexander turned 5 on April 20, and to celebrate, they took him and their 2½-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine to LEGOLAND California for an action-packed day of fun.
All looked to be having fun as photographers captured the family touring the theme park in Carlsbad, California.
They posed for photos in front of the giant LEGO birthday cake created out of more than 100,000 LEGO bricks, as well as in front of the LEGOLAND entrance sign.
The family of four also rode NINJAGO The Ride, toured through Miniland USA and took a tour of the Model Shop, where Otis got a LEGO birthday cupcake.
Beckett Strickland
Melissa Rycroft Strickland’s middle child and oldest son, Beckett Thomas, is 5 years old as of April 20.
“Ugh. So emotional about BMan being 5 today!! Coolest little dude I know!!! Happy Birthday little man!! #birthdayboy #rainbowbaby,” the mother of three wrote on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo montage of the moments surrounding his birth.
William "Billy" Kimmel
William “Billy” John is 2!
Jimmy Kimmel celebrated his son’s April 21 birthday on Instagram with a sweet post to his youngest child along with a touching thank you to the doctors and nurses who helped save Billy’s life.
“Happy 2nd birthday to our little #Easter buddy Billy. We are grateful always to the nurses and doctors at @CedarsSinai & @ChildrensLA who saved his life and all of you who prayed & sent positive thoughts our way,” the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host wrote along with an adorable photo of Billy holding a carrot and a hashtag that read, “Happy Easter.”
Frankie Barrymore Kopelman
Another newly minted 5-year-old this month? Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman’s younger daughter Frankie!
The little girl celebrated on April 22, enjoying tons of treats, balloons, face paint and fun crafts in honor of her big day.
“Happy earth day birthday to my girl. 5 years old today. Thank you to all the amazing people and their teams who participated in a lovely and celebratory event!” Barrymore narrated a photo gallery from the sweet, pink-powered part.
“It was so much fun and perfectly fitting + some amazing treats and @lolsurprise for the kids that came !!!!! #HappyBirthdayFrankie,” she concluded.
Hudson and Haven Herjavec
On April 23, Kym Johnson Herjavec and husband Robert Herjavec marked their twins Haven Mae and Hudson Robert‘s first big age milestone, when the proud mom shared a gallery of snapshots from their birthday bash on Instagram.
The siblings were all smiles as they posed with their parents in Johnson Herjavec’s native Australia, among a collection of colorful balloons (including a big gold “1”), before enjoying their own individual smash cakes.
Each baby also had a candy-covered dome-shaped cake that bore their name, which sat under a festive balloon arch on an impressive dessert table covered with cupcakes.
“So special celebrating Haven and Hudson turning 1 with our Aussie Family and friends 💕👼👼🇦🇺🎉🎂,” wrote Johnson Herjavec.
Pearl Osbourne
Lisa Stelly and ex Jack Osbourne’s oldest daughter, Pearl Clementine, turned 7 on April 24.
“Happy 7th Birthday to my first born and the light of my life. Pearl, you are heavenly in every way ✨ ❤️,” Stelly captioned a cute photo slideshow of Pearl alone and with her mom and sister Andy Rose, 3½.
King Taylor
King Justice‘s biggest wish for his 12th birthday on April 25? To “ride around” with his dad, The Game, “in the #NipseyBlue lambo.”
“I said ‘where you wanna go ?’ & he replied ‘I don’t care dad, I just wanna be with you & celebrate his life instead of mine today,’ ” the rapper recalled of his son’s sweet gesture to honor the late Nipsey Hussle.
“That brought me to tears … Couldn’t believe that came out his mouth & that on his birthday, his only wish is to put himself to the side to honor Nip,” the Game added. “I then looked down for a quick moment to wipe my face & he said ‘Chin up dad.’ “
Sienna Wilson
Birthday No. 2 was all about Elmo for Sienna Princess!
The lucky daughter of Russell Wilson and Ciara partied at a Sesame Street-themed celebration to mark her April 28 age milestone — and got some seriously sweet tributes from her parents on Instagram.
Ciara captioned a snap of her baby girl all dressed up at her party, “You are the perfect little girl I’ve always hoped for! The independence and opinion you have already just makes me smile!”
Wilson shared a sweet home-video montage, writing alongside it in part, “You are a world changer. A difference maker. You are Miss Independent. You are a Princess that’s going to be a Queen. Daddy Loves You Forever!”
Aviana Cedeño
Matt Cedeño’s baby girl Aviana Jaselle also celebrated on April 28, turning 1.
“Happy 1st birthday to our little Aviana Jaselle,” her proud daddy captioned a photo of her in her car seat. “Your light is so bright baby girl. I love you beyond.”
Moroccan and Monroe Cannon
On April 30, Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon celebrated their twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott‘s eighth birthday with a “Roc & Roe”-themed party, playing on their nicknames.
And according to Cannon, the twins certainly got their rock & roll on. “Roc just DJ’d his own birthday party!! Producing music and djing at 8! The kids got it!” he shared on Instagram alongside a photo of his son with his new DJ set.
Both parents shared sweet tributes on social media, wishing their children a happy birthday.
In her first post, Carey shared throwback photos from the hospital right after the siblings were born in 2011, among others, writing that it has been “eight years of bliss.”
Anders Ribeiro
Big-brother-to-be Anders Reyn had a roaring good time for his big day, enjoying a dinosaur-themed cupcake pull-apart and piñata and wearing an adorable shirt that read, “ROAR I’M FOUR.”
“Happy Birthday to my baby boy Anders. This little guy bring so much joy to my life. Happy 4th,” proud dad Alfonso Ribeiro captioned a photo gallery of his little guy on on April 30.
Isla Earnhardt
Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. and wife Amy’s baby girl Isla Rose turned 1 on April 30 — and partied at a rainbow-themed bash alongside her parents and pals!
“Everyone says they grow up fast. This first year was a blur,” Earnhardt wrote, sharing a few images from the colorful celebration and adding that his wife and daughter “have made life amazing.”