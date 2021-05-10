Celebrities Who Wished Their Exes a Happy Mother's Day in 2021
Ben Affleck, Jay Cutler and more paid tribute to the women who made them dads
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner
Affleck shared several throwback photos of Garner with the couple's three rarely seen children, writing alongside the sweet shots, "So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world. Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother's Day. Love, their Dad."
Tom Brady & Bridget Moynahan
Brady celebrated two of the moms in his life when he honored both wife Gisele Bündchen and ex Moynahan — mom to his oldest, son Jack — with a blended family photo on Sunday.
Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari
Though they split last year, Cutler only had kind words for the mother of their three children on Instagram.
"Some kids have all the luck. Happy Mother's Day @kristincavallari," he captioned a family snap.
Norman Reedus & Helena Christensen
Reedus didn't post a picture of his early-'00s ex Christensen, but he did call the mother to their adult son Mingus out on Sunday in a post honoring his current partner Diane Kruger and his own mom, too.
Kyle Martino & Eva Amurri
"Happy Mother’s Day to this incredible mama," Martino wrote to mother of three, ex-wife Amurri. "I remember standing by your side, watching in awe of the grace and humility you welcomed motherhood with. Our kids love you so deeply, and will one day look back and thank you for instilling that same quality in them."
Drew Barrymore & Will Kopelman
Barrymore actually went the opposite route, wishing a Happy Mother's Day to her ex-husband's sister and mother, Jill and Coco Kopelman.
Christina Haack
The Flip or Flop star and mom of three received a Mother's Day bouquet from ex Tarek El Moussa's fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young (you follow?). In return, Haack sent Young a "bonus mom" bouquet from her children with El Moussa and ex Ant Anstead.