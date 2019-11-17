Though the pair split in 2017, they still are loving coparents to their now 7-year-old. Faris told Redbook in 2015 that giving birth to her and Pratt’s son, Jack, nine weeks early brought them closer as parents.

She told the magazine, “My water broke in the middle of the night at seven months. We rushed to the hospital, and they were able to halt active labor with magnesium. I was at the hospital and the goal was to be in bed for four weeks … but on the seventh day, I went into labor again. I was in denial. For hours I was like, ‘I’m just having indigestion.’ Chris and I were so scared, but when Jack came out, even though he was so tiny, he looked so good to us.”

Pratt told PEOPLE of Jack’s time in the NICU, “We were scared for a long time. We prayed a lot. It restored my faith in God, not that it needed to be restored, but it really redefined it,” the actor said. “The baby was so beautiful to us, and I look back at the photos of him and it must have been jarring for other people to come in and see him, but to us he was so beautiful and perfect.”