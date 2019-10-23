From Shay Mitchell to Kourtney Kardashian, 9 Celeb Moms Who Shared Dramatic Delivery Room Videos 

Keeping Up with the Kardashians has shown the world a fair share of the family’s highly private moments, but Kourtney’s 2009 delivery may have been the most personal of all.

Clearly determined to be a hands-on mother from the start, the eldest Kardashian sister actually reached down and pulled out her first child, son Mason Dash.

The Poosh creator later told Australia’s Today Extra that it was the baby’s father, Scott Disick, who captured the incredible footage, and not the KUWTK camera crew.

“Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie,” she said in 2016. “The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child. I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in movies everyone is screaming and it was so crazy and my experience was amazing. I just felt something in me wanted to share that with people.”