From Shay Mitchell to Kourtney Kardashian, 9 Celeb Moms Who Shared Dramatic Delivery Room Videos 

Shay Mitchell
Mitchell and partner Matte Babel welcomed their first child, a daughter, earlier this month. The Pretty Little Liars star documented her 33 hours in labor in an intimate YouTube video, which included everything from a selfie vid taken as she realized her water was breaking to her child’s first cries after leaving the birth canal.
“This is definitely the most intense experience of my life. Matte and I are parents, and I can’t believe it and we thought pregnancy was a journey. I’m realizing we have just begun,” the new mom said near the end of the dramatic footage.
Kourtney Kardashian
Keeping Up with the Kardashians has shown the world a fair share of the family’s highly private moments, but Kourtney’s 2009 delivery may have been the most personal of all.
Clearly determined to be a hands-on mother from the start, the eldest Kardashian sister actually reached down and pulled out her first child, son Mason Dash.
The Poosh creator later told Australia’s Today Extra that it was the baby’s father, Scott Disick, who captured the incredible footage, and not the KUWTK camera crew.
“Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie,” she said in 2016. “The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child. I remember being so terrified to give birth because you see in movies everyone is screaming and it was so crazy and my experience was amazing. I just felt something in me wanted to share that with people.”
Kylie Jenner
Kourtney’s younger sister also invited viewers to witness her delivery room joy. She first shared glimpses of her loved ones, including the baby’s dad Travis Scott, excitedly awaiting the arrival of her daughter at the hospital in her February 2018 birth announcement video “To Our Daughter.” The video included audio of Jenner pushing as her family and the medical staff encouraged her, saying things like, “You can do this, Kylie.”
In August 2019, Jenner shared even more footage from the birth of her daughter, Stormi Webster. Posted on the mom’s Instagram Story, the clip came from Scott’s Netflix doc Look Mom I Can Fly and featured the rapper cutting her cord.
Hilary Duff
The Lizzie McGuire star welcomed her second child, daughter Banks Violet, via water birth in October 2018. Five months later, she shared an emotional video from the baby’s first moments of life that was filmed by photographer/doula Rebecca Coursey.
“I’ve been wondering for a long time if I would ever share this video as it is extremely personal,” Duff captioned the clip. “It was so absolutely lovely and rewarding (and shocking) that after giving birth to my baby girl we hugged … for the first time, In my mind I like to believe that she was saying good job, mom. Go, team, go. We did it. Together.”
Gabrielle Union
Union posted never-before-seen home videos of daughter Kaavia’s birth in honor of the baby turning 1 month old in December 2018. The actress and husband Dwyane Wade welcomed the child via a surrogate, who delivered through C-section.
“Every family is unique. How each family is created and comes together is special,” Union, whose adenomyosis caused multiple miscarriages before she opted for surrogacy, captioned her video. “Kaavia James Union Wade[‘s] journey into our arms was long and at times brutal. There were heartbreaks that nearly broke us and streams of tears that turned into raging rivers. And then came Kaavia James. This is our birth journey.”
Ciara
The singer’s May 2019 video for “Beauty Marks” included previously unseen footage from her major life events, including her wedding with Russell Wilson and the April 2017 birth of their daughter Sienna Princess.
Toward the end of the video, Ciara was shown pushing in the hospital bed as the NFL quarterback held her leg and provided her with something to grasp onto. Wilson then helped the doctor pull Sienna out and onto her mother’s chest. “Dear Sienna, happy birthday to you,” the star sang as she held the newborn.
Jade Roper Tolbert
The former Bachelor in Paradise contestant and her husband, fellow franchise alumnus Tanner Tolbert, weren’t able to make it to the hospital in time for the birth of their second child, Brooks Easton. Instead, Tolbert delivered the newborn in her bedroom closet with the help of emergency responders.
In a video taken shortly after the unexpected birth, an emotional Tolbert embraces her newborn while still on the floor of her closet.
“I gave birth at home last night accidentally, in our master closet,” the reality star later wrote on Instagram. “… Long story short, my waters broke and 75 minutes later I gave birth to our healthy baby boy while clutching a bench in our closet. It was one of the scariest moments of my life because I felt so out of control, but Tanner, Tanner’s mom, my mom and the medics and firefighters kept me going when I felt like the world was caving in on me and my unborn baby.”
Cardi B
The rapper’s husband, Offset, shared a video of the July 2018 birth of their daughter, Kulture, in a montage promoting the release of his solo album and accompanying documentary.
In the clip, Cardi was seen crying out in pain moments before Kulture’s arrival as the doctor told her to “hold your breath, pull those legs back” and assured her “she’s right there.”
Nicole Tuck
Tuck’s partner, DJ Khaled, is notorious for his near-constant Snapchatting, and the camera didn’t get a break as the couple prepared to meet son Asahd in 2016.
Khaled kept fans updated throughout the hours-long labor process after Tuck’s water broke. The impatient dad-to-be admitted his “nerves were bad” as he waited for the big arrival. Meanwhile, Tuck was shown in her hospital bed with assistants lifting her legs as the doctor monitored her dilation.
The producer was overjoyed when his son finally arrived, telling his followers, “He’s so beautiful! God is great.”