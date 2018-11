The actress and her NBA star husband welcomed their first child, a girl, together via surrogate on Nov. 7, 2018. The couple shared family photos in the hospital on Instagram.

“A LOVELY DAY 👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾 We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days,” they both captioned the photos. “Welcome to the party sweet girl!”

Wade is also dad to sons Xavier Zechariah, 4, Zion Malachi Airamis, 11, and Zaire Blessing Dwyane, 16, from a previous marriage. He also raises nephew Dahveon Morris, 17.