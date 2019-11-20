In November 2019, the mother of four shared on Instagram that she had suffered a second miscarriage shortly after her 20-week scan. “We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be,” she wrote alongside a video of herself with her daughter Carmen.

“We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too,” she continued in the caption, referencing her husband Alec Baldwin and their other children, sons Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Ángel Charles and Rafael Thomas.

The couple had announced Hilaria’s latest pregnancy in September 2019, which came five months after her first miscarriage announcement.

Back in April 2019, Baldwin shared on Instagram that she had lost her baby.

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…” she captioned the post, featuring a photo with her family. “but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here.”

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” she continued. “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…”