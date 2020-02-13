The model mom welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on Jan. 18, 2020, via a home birth with no medication.

"I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do," she said to husband Justin Ervin on her Pretty Big Deal podcast introducing their little one. "There's nothing that could come my way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard, I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours naturally."

"To go straight from the pool to the bed with our son and just hold him, what a bond," Ervin mused.

In January 2022, Graham welcomed twin boys at home, sharing the news on instagram.

"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote on her Instagram Story.

She added. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."