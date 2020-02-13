Celebrities Who've Had Home Births
As singer Kehlani put it, "Home birth is a medical decision, as is hospital birth; all birth is mind blowing & powerful."
Ashley Graham
The model mom welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, on Jan. 18, 2020, via a home birth with no medication.
"I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do," she said to husband Justin Ervin on her Pretty Big Deal podcast introducing their little one. "There's nothing that could come my way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard, I can't handle that.' I went through laboring for six hours naturally."
"To go straight from the pool to the bed with our son and just hold him, what a bond," Ervin mused.
In January 2022, Graham welcomed twin boys at home, sharing the news on instagram.
"Justin and I are so excited that our baby boys are here. They were born early this morning at home and are happy and healthy," Graham wrote on her Instagram Story.
She added. "I'm taking some time to heal up and connect with my husband and three boys, but I truly cannot wait to share more with you all. Much love, AG."
Hilary Duff
Before welcoming her second child, daughter Banks Violet, in 2018, Duff opened up about her decision to have a drug-free home birth following a hospital birth with her first.
"I just started thinking that I wanted a different experience," she explained. "I'm older now - I love motherhood more than anything. I never thought it could be this way. I never thought I could be so happy and so fulfilled."
"And I thought to myself that I want to get the full experience of what it is to bring a baby into the world and how incredible our bodies are," Duff added. "My body gave me this incredible little boy and now I get to have this little girl and I want to experience it to the fullest."
With three midwives and an "amazing doula" helping her — plus boyfriend Matthew Koma, sister Haylie Duff and her dogs — Duff got her wish, and months later, shared photos of the emotional first meeting between herself and her daughter.
She did it again in 2021, welcoming daughter Mae at home in March of that year, with a "birthing dream team."
Scott Speedman & Lindsay Rae Hofmann
"Pfeiffer Lucia Speedman. Born at home 10/26/21. In awe of my girl @lindsayraehofmann. Awe," Speedman wrote in an Instagram caption introducing his first child.
The actor previously told PEOPLE the story of preparing for his daughter's arrival, saying he and his girlfriend grabbed a tub from a neighbor.
"We had to go pick up the tub from who just happens to be our neighbor, we don't know these people. I just knocked on the door and this guy just delivered this tub and now I am in charge of blowing it up and getting water in and all of that stuff," he said with a laugh. "It's kind of a weird experience, I'm not gonna lie."
Rachel Platten
The "Fight Song" singer and husband Kevin Lazan welcomed their second baby, daughter Sophie Jo Lazan, at home on Sept. 9, 2021, she announced on Instagram.
"Introducing Sophie Jo Lazan. Born 9/9/21 at home in a water birth after 2.5 grueling days of labor. When I thought I couldn't take anymore, this amazing, wise little one kept whispering to me 'we can do this mama, we can do this,' " Platten wrote.
"So i kept going one contraction at a time," she continued. "I feel like a warrior and I will NEVER doubt my strength again. Thank you Sophie for showing me what I am made of and for completing our family. And Thank YOU all so much for your love and support and for allowing me the privacy these last couple of months to just be with my family and prepare for this new life."
Elsa Hosk
The supermodel said she and boyfriend Tom Daly moved from New York City to Los Angeles when she was seven months pregnant, and once there, they changed their birth plan, preparing to have their baby "naturally and drug-free at home, in water," in early 2021.
"I've always loved and felt comforted by water. Any time in life where I've felt sad, upset, needed to relax, needed comfort, the bath has been my place," she explained in an essay on Instagram.
Hosk said she had two days of "manageable" contractions before her active labor. Her doula guided her one night trying to induce labor through exercises and positions, like walking, doing yoga and pumping breast milk. Hosk also had acupuncture that night, and her water broke shortly afterward.
After hours of intense contractions, she was ready for delivery. "The second I stepped into the birthing pool I don't remember opening my eyes again for a long time," she recalled.
The star mused that "birthing is really confronting yourself, your fears and doubts and coming through the other side."
"It's the worst pain, fear, and darkness I've ever experienced in those moments. I feel like an animal," she added. "I have given up every sense what you're suppose to look like, what anyone would think of me, what was normal many, many hours ago. I have left my ego, my pride. I'm just getting through, getting closer to my baby."
Daughter Tuulikki Joan safely arrived in February 2021.
Karolina Kurková
In the spring of 2021, Kurková welcomed LunaGrace (whose name is a conglomerate of two names her sons picked out) during a home water birth. It was her third time laboring and delivering this way, and everything was "smooth and beautiful" for her, she told PEOPLE.
"It's my home and I'm relaxed. I'm not stressed. In labor, that's really what you need; you need to feel good and to be as relaxed as possible," she explained of why she prefers the birth plan.
"To be able to have my husband there with me in the water, in the pool, and be that support for me. For him to be so involved and so hands on, he'll tell you it's the most incredible, most beautiful, most important thing he's ever done."
Gigi Hadid
In a February 2021 Vogue profile, the supermodel revealed she delivered daughter Khai at home at her famous family's compound in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. With the help of a midwife — plus then-boyfriend Zayn Malik, mom Yolanda Hadid and sister Bella Hadid — Hadid made it through an unmedicated delivery, with Malik even catching their little girl. "I was so exhausted, and I looked up and he's holding her. It was so cute," she told Vogue.
Like many, Hadid was inspired by the 2008 documentary The Business of Being Born. "What I really wanted from my experience was to feel like, Okay, this is a natural thing that women are meant to do,' " she shared. Knowing her mother and sister wouldn't be able to join her at a hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions, too, cemented her plan.
Emily Skye
The fitness influencer has a "new appreciation" for her body after she unexpectedly gave birth to her son Izaac at home in June 2020.
"I didn't know the body could actually do that," Skye told PEOPLE of how she pushed out her newborn all on her own, without any medication or assistance.
Izaac was due on July 3 but instead made his grand entrance on June 18 — on his big sister Mia's play mat.
"I knew by my partner's face the head was coming out, he had gone white," Skye said of her partner Declan, who was told by the EMT over the phone at the time to check if he could see baby Izaac's head. "He told the lady on the phone, 'Yeah, I can see his head. It's half out!' Meanwhile, I'm roaring and my daughter Mia is screaming in horror and ended up running off and hiding because she was terrified," Skye shared.
The next thing Skye remembers is medical personnel rushing into her home, and that Izaac was already "three quarters out."
"I delivered him on the ground," Skye said. "I felt like I wanted to be up on my knees, but they needed me to be on my back and I did a lot of breathing to get me through it."
After arriving at the hospital, Skye and baby Izaac were "checked out" as Skye had lost a lot of blood during labor. Once she was settled, she remembers having an unforgettable moment that she will cherish forever.
"I went into the bathroom for the first time to have my shower and I saw myself in the mirror. I bursted into tears because I was so happy with what my body had done. I was talking to my body, saying: 'You're amazing. Thank you so much for doing this, for birthing my son.' I just had this new appreciation for my body that I've never had before."
Bekah Martinez
One week after welcoming son Franklin James, the Bachelor alumna shared the story of his home birth on her Chatty Broads podcast.
"I was like, 'I want this to be a joyful experience,' It was very exhausting and long with Ruth," she explained, referring to the birth of her first child with boyfriend Grayston Leonard, daughter Ruth Ray De La Luz. "I was like, 'I want this to be fun,' " Martinez added of the "vibe" she was going for this time around. "I want(ed) to be laughing and joking with people in between contractions."
When she finally started pushing, she remembers it feeling "so right" and "grinning throughout" as she prepared to meet her son for the first time.
"[He] came fully out in one contraction," Martinez says. "I felt the ring of fire briefly, but not really. It was just fast. It was all one push and his head was out."
Martinez also used her platform to call out racial disparities in birth statistics, noting, "The infant mortality rate for babies of Black mothers is double the rate of babies born to white mothers. According to the CDC, Black mothers in the U.S. die at three to four times the rate of white mothers, one of the widest of all racial disparities in women's health. … Where does this end? When will it stop? Black women deserve compassionate care."
Iskra Lawrence
The British model delivered her first child with boyfriend Philip Payne at home on April 16, 2020. Lawrence shared the happy news on Instagram, calling her baby a "miracle" as she revealed that a midwife had to resuscitate the newborn during the birth.
The new mom wrote, "A.M.P joined team Payne April 16th at 1.05pm here at home. Our first draft pick, but really we are the ones who are so grateful that you picked us to be your parents."
She continued to open up about the intensive birth, writing, "After 24 hours of active labour and 2.5 hours of transition our midwife saved your life by resuscitation, you truly are our miracle and I will be grateful every single day for you."
"Your story is just beginning I can't even imagine the impact you'll have in this world and the dreams you will create. This has been the best week of my life getting to know you and fall more in love each day," she added.
Eva Amurri
One month after welcoming son Mateo Antoni into the world, the blogger and actress opened up on her site Happily Eva After about the baby's March 13, 2020, arrival.
While her ex-husband Kyle Martino — whom she divorced one month before the baby's arrival — was not present in the room for the birth, he came in right after. "I could hear how excited he was, too, and that made me so happy," she wrote.
In addition to her doula, Kelsi, her midwives, Martino and her friends, she had one very special supporter on hand: her oldest child, daughter Marlowe.
"My daughter was there right beside me. My ex-husband, and forever co-parent, was downstairs with our son, waiting for the first cries of the newest member of our family," says the Saved! actress. "As I screamed and bore down to bring Mateo in to the world, I felt as much fire and fury as I always had during the final moments of birth, but so much hope too."
Andy Grammer & Aijia
The "Honey I'm Good" singer's wife opened up on Instagram about welcoming their newest addition, a baby girl named Israel "Izzy" Blue, via home birth on April 3, 2020.
The post noted that new mother-of-two had decided on a home birth after previously having a cesarean section with the couple's daughter, Louisiana "Louie" K.
"I thought maybe I wasn't capable of doing this 2nd birth without an epidural + a lot of the comforts + reassurance of a hospital," she wrote. "Our culture sometimes tells women that we aren't able to give birth easily or safely on our own."
After trying a number of tips for a "successful home birth," she proudly declared, "that s- worked!"
"It wasn't a traumatic event at all, it was beautiful. Easily one of the most powerful things I have ever done in my life. I changed the narrative about myself."
"I say all this to encourage you that if there is something you believe you're meant to do, but there is some sort of [deep-seated] thing holding you back, DIG IN," she concluded. "That's your work. You must comb through it. And no one else can do it for you."
Bode & Morgan Miller
The Olympic medalist skier helped his wife deliver their identical twin sons at home on Nov. 8, 2019.
"I'm really just over the moon that it went as smoothly as it did and that they were as big as they were," Morgan told PEOPLE. "They're super healthy. The delivery was fast and not necessarily easy but no issues, no problems, and it was honestly a dream for me."
"I've done a home birth for all my kids. Honestly, it's the only thing I know," explained the professional beach volleyball player, who's also mom to sons Easton Vaughn Rek and Edward Nash Skan, plus stepmom to Bode's son Samuel Nathaniel and daughter Neesyn Dace. (The couple's daughter Emeline Grier died after a tragic drowning accident at 19 months old in 2018.)
In late 2021, they did it again, welcoming a baby girl at home.
James & Kimberly Van Der Beek
The actor and his wife welcomed baby No. 6, son Jeremiah, at home in October 2021, following in the footsteps of their previous four (Olivia, their first child, was born in a hospital).
After the birth of their fifth, daughter Gwendolyn, Van Der Beek posted some very real images from the moments following her arrival.
"The category is: Home-Birth Realness," the Pose star captioned his Instagram post. Going through a checklist, Van Der Beek noted a "messy bed," a "vomit bag (unused)," an "inflatable birthing tub (also unused)," a "happy, healthy baby," a "happy, healthy mom in her own shower right after giving birth" and last but not least, "placenta in a mixing bowl."
The couple, who tied the knot in August 2010, are also parents to daughters Emilia and Annabel, as well as son Joshua. Before Jeremiah's arrival, they experienced two late-term pregnancy losses.
Lake Bell
The Bless This Mess actress "felt very empowered" by her first home birth, which "was this amazing primal bonding" experience with daughter Nova.
"When my daughter came out, she had the [umbilical] cord wrapped around her neck, and it was very scary. She was on my chest and she wasn't breathing. The midwife gave her three lifesaving breaths on my chest and my husband was there. She came to life and we saw it," Bell told costar Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast.
Unfortunately, her second home birth in 2017 had further complications. It also resulted in the umbilical cord getting wrapped around her son Ozgood's neck, but unlike his older sister, "he was not coming to."
"Now you're in really f-ing life and death. Your child is there and the entire room is trying to resuscitate him and they can't." Ultimately, he stayed in the NICU for 11 days, Bell shared: "Children's Hospital Los Angeles saved his life."
Kehlani
"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home," the singer wrote in March 2019 after the arrival of daughter Adeya Nomi. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i've ever done."
After facing some backlash from followers, she clarified her comments, tweeting:
"All birth is extremely hard and transformative. Homebirth is a medical decision as is hospital birth, all birth is mind blowing & powerful. Using my experience to shame another's isnt what i want. Power to anyone who brings life forth, it's a next level journey whichever way."
Emilie de Ravin
The former Lost actress had a medicated hospital birth with her first, daughter Vera, but wanted something different for her second.
Of delivering son Theo "off the side of the bed" in late 2018, de Ravin said, "It felt like I was pushing for so long ... Him coming out was, apart from obvious pain, it was a really cool experience," she recalled. "It was … the main part of why I didn't want to ever be medicated if I [could] help it."
"It was so nice to be able to just feel what your body is doing and what it can do and going through it with him," de Ravin added. "Just being able to have … the physical and emotional connection at the same time. As opposed to just looking in a mirror, like I was with [Vera]."
Camille Carson
The wife of Midland guitarist Jess Carson opted to have her third baby at home in March 2019 (perhaps in part because of their son's super-fast arrival in 2017!).
"Camille is the strongest woman I know," Jess told PEOPLE. "She wanted to do a home birth and she did it 100 percent natural — I'm still just awestruck by her."