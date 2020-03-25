'Our Miracle': Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies After Experiencing a Miscarriage
"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!" These celebrities welcomed "rainbow babies" into their families and got candid about pregnancy loss
Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria and her husband Alec were overjoyed to welcome their fifth child together, a son, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, born Sept. 9, 2020.
In a subsequent post, Hilaria wrote that the couple were "grateful for this journey," which included two heartbreaking miscarriages in 2019 — the details of which she shared with followers in order to "be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it."
Jinger Duggar
The Counting On star and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed daughter Evangeline in November 2020. Their first child, Felicity, is 2.
"We are so excited," Jinger told PEOPLE when announcing her pregnancy. "Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited."
The pair also revealed that they suffered a devastating miscarriage the previous fall.
"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy recalls. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."
Jinger added, "In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."
Beverley Mitchell
The 7th Heaven actress — mom to Hutton and Kenzie — announced on March 17, 2020, that she was expecting with husband Michael Cameron, posting a smiling photo of herself as she held up the positive pregnancy test. [Daughter Mayzel Josephine was born in July.]
"We finally got our gold at the end of the rainbow!!!!" she captioned the post. "We are pregnant with our rainbow baby! So happy to partner with @clearblue to announce that we are in fact PREGNANT! The road hasn't always been easy but it is so worth it! It is has been far but scarier this time around but just got a great checkup so we are feeling lucky!"
The news came after the actress previously suffered a miscarriage with twins in 2018.
Mitchell wrote in an emotional blog post at the time, "I was now part of a group, the unspoken and hidden group who mourn their losses in the shadows. This was the hardest part, suffering in silence. Every time I shared what we were going through I made people uncomfortable, no one ever knows what to say, and to be honest, there is nothing to say."
She pointed out, "Most people who are sharing their story, we aren't looking for anything, just the opportunity to share their story. It is with sharing it that the healing begins, the acceptance that it happened. It is when you ignore it or pretend that it never happened that you cause more pain. Dismissing it almost makes it worse."
Meghan McCain
The co-host of ABC's The View announced in March 2020 that she and conservative writer husband Ben Domenech were "blessed to find out" she's expecting a child. Daughter Liberty joined the family in September 2020.
News of her pregnancy came about eight months after McCain wrote an op-ed for The New York Times in which she revealed she suffered a miscarriage. "For a brief moment, I had the privilege of seeing myself in the sisterhood of motherhood," she wrote about her baby girl. "I had a miscarriage. I loved my baby, and I always will. To the end of my days I will remember this child — and whatever children come will not obscure that."
McCain, who wed Domenech in November 2017, wrote then, "I have love for my child. I have love for all the women who, like me, were briefly in the sisterhood of motherhood, hoping, praying and nursing joy within us, until the day the joy was over."
Dylan Dryer
The Today meteorologist and third-hour co-anchor welcomed her second son with husband Brian Fichera, Oliver George Fichera, on Jan. 2, 2020.
Dreyer's pregnancy announcement (and big reveal that the couple was expecting Oliver) came in July 2019, on the heels of sharing in April 2019 that she had suffered a miscarriage during the winter. The loss followed a struggle with trying to conceive for six months, after which the couple were referred to a specialist. There was no need for IVF, however: Dreyer ended up conceiving naturally.
"I was just waiting for the phone call from Dr. Reichman, to tell me how much of each drug to use," Dreyer recalled to PEOPLE at the time of her planned ovarian-stimulation cycle. "Instead, when he called, he said, 'Well, you can't start IVF because you're already pregnant!' We were in complete shock. We couldn't believe it!"
Milla Jovovich
The actress announced in August 2019 that she was expecting with husband Paul W.S. Anderson after experiencing a miscarriage.
She wrote on Instagram at the time, "After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn't want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly."
"That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices."
Jovovich gave birth to a baby girl, Osian, in February 2020. Jovovich wrote of Osian on Instagram, "She's our miracle baby and we're all so grateful to have her and completely obsessed with her!!"
Jana Kramer
Kramer experienced multiple pregnancy losses before becoming pregnant with a son with husband Mike Caussin in June 2018.
"I'm so excited," the "Dammit" singer told PEOPLE about her happy pregnancy news. "We lost in October and then we did an IVF cycle and we lost in February, so I want to be able to be like, 'Hey, I know it's hard but just try to have some hope.' "
Kramer and Caussin welcomed a baby boy, Jace, into the world on Nov. 29, 2018.
When Kramer miscarried in December 2017, she wrote on Instagram, "For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don't need to feel alone and maybe that's me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I'm here for you ... and all of us are (and guys too — we sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it's made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too)."
Eva Amurri
Eva Amurri gave birth to a healthy baby boy, Major James, in October 2016 after experiencing a miscarriage in August 2015 at nine weeks.
Amurri wrote on her blog at the time that she was shocked at how common pregnancy loss is, given that it is not often discussed. "Of course the fact that it is common doesn't do anything to help the pain," Amurri wrote. "But what was so shocking to me is how common miscarriages are, versus how little I hear them talked about. I'm not sure if this is because people are ashamed to suffer this loss, or whether the loss is simply too painful to share (I can see how this could be the case also)."
She added, "To anybody enduring similar heartache, I will tell you what I'm feeling and processing as a result of this loss: A lot of confusion, some anger, deep sadness, and also an immense amount of gratitude. I have realized in the past forty-eight hours how incredibly grateful I am for the magic that I have in my life."
Kristen Brust
LOCASH's Preston Brust and his wife, Kristen, welcomed a baby boy named Wilde in August 2018.
The joyous news came after the couple shared their emotional and heartbreaking miscarriage with the world in 2017. Kristen wrote in her blog that she learned there were complications with her pregnancy at an ultrasound at nine weeks.
"God took our baby. Twenty short days after our first ultrasound," Kristen wrote on her blog in 2017. "The greatest lesson in all of this is about empowering yourself to recover. That you need to heal."
She added that it is important for women who have suffered miscarriages to remember they are not alone, writing, "Remember this, this one in three walks with you. I am one in three. I have lost. I am one."
Jamie Otis
The Married at First Sight star has been very open about fertility struggles. Otis lost her first pregnancy at 17 weeks in 2016 and experienced a miscarriage at 10 weeks in January 2019.
Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, welcomed their daughter, Henley, on Aug. 22, 2017, and son Hayes on May 13, 2020.
"With this pregnancy, we've seen the fertility specialist from the very beginning and graduated to our OB. I've had zero bleeding/cramping with this pregnancy so I am confident it is a healthy baby — at least I try my best to stay confident," she told PEOPLE.
"That being said, I'm honestly just so excited and enjoying the blessing of being able to make and carry a baby again! I'd be lying if I didn't admit I am a little scared too. Of course the fears of loss always creep up, but I try to pray them away and only put out positive vibes into the universe."
Lauren Duggar
Lauren and her husband, Josiah Duggar, announced their second pregnancy in May 2019, posing with a sign that read, "Rainbow after the storm. Baby #2."
The pair revealed that Lauren had suffered a miscarriage in October 2018 in a clip from Counting On.
"I wasn't feeling well," Lauren said through tears. "I was cramping really, really bad, which was quite strange because I normally don't. I was thinking maybe I had something that had gluten in it. It was late at night and I went to use the restroom and there was the baby. Gone. I couldn't believe it and I was hoping it wasn't true."
The pair welcomed their rainbow baby on Nov. 8, 2019, a daughter named Bella Milagro.
"After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived," the couple said. "When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can't believe she is ours — she is so perfect!"
Shawn Johnson
In October 2017, the former gymnast and her husband, Andrew East, announced that she had miscarried just two days after learning she was expecting in an emotional YouTube video.
"The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest times of my life," Johnson East captioned the video. "My husband Andrew and I found out that we were unexpectedly pregnant, only to find out hours later some tragic news. I have been crying more than I ever have, but am still optimistic for what is next."
Johnson East revealed that she "felt so sad and guilty that I had done something wrong to lose this child," adding that she worried her past as a gymnast affected her ability to carry a child.
The couple welcomed daughter Drew Hazel into the world in Oct. 2019. And in January 2021, Johnson East announced she's expecting again! Son Jett James was born in July 2021.
Lauren Carter
Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren, announced that they were expecting again eight months after they revealed Lauren had suffered a miscarriage in September 2018.
"God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heartbroken," Carter tweeted, adding in a separate tweet, "It was a little sister for Odin."
Lauren shared an ultrasound photo on March 8, 2019— "what would have been her due date" — in honor of International Women's Day, praising her fellow women for being "badass."
"If you are struggling to start a family or have had a loss this post is for you, you're not alone and there is always hope," she wrote. "Thankfully I have access to great Dr's and healthcare professionals but sadly many women don't so in honor of our baby girl and #internationalwomensday I am making a donation to @everymomcounts in hopes of aiding future parents from preventable illnesses and in some cases death."
The pair welcomed their daughter, Saoirse Reign, in October 2019.
Michelle Branch
The Grammy winner announced in August 2021 that she and her husband Patrick Carney are expecting their second child, her third.
"You know you're pregnant when..." Branch captioned an Instagram photo of scones she made to satisfy her cravings. "...Couldn't be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!"
The happy news comes after the singer revealed in December that she had suffered a miscarriage.
"Just when we were rounding third and heading home (A baseball metaphor?! I know.) 2020 was like, 'nah, I ain't done yet,' " Branch wrote at the time.
The couple are parents to son Rhys James, 2 ½, born August 2018. The "Everywhere" singer is also mom to daughter Owen Isabelle, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Teddy Landau.
Halsey
The "Without Me" singer welcomed their first baby Ender Ridley with boyfriend Alev Aydin in July 2021.
"Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love," the artist captioned snaps of the new baby joy, posting two photos black-and-white photos with their little one.
Halsey announced they were expecting with a trio of maternity photographs January, having previously suffered a pregnancy loss in 2015. The year after, the singer spoke with Rolling Stone about having a miscarriage right before a show – and still proceeding with the performance.
At the time, Halsey said they "beat myself up" over the miscarriage, explaining that they wanted "to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star, more than I want to be anything in the world."
Ever candid with fans, the artist has also spoken about their battle with endometriosis, including multiple "terrifying" surgeries.
Jessa Duggar
The former Counting On star gave birth to her fourth child in July 2021, welcoming daughter Fern Elliana with husband Ben Seewald.
The couple announced in February that they were expecting again after Jessa experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.
"After the heartbreaking loss of a baby last year, we're overjoyed to share that another little Seewald is on the way," the former reality stars said in a statement.
The Seewalds share sons Spurgeon, 5, and Henry, 4, and daughter Ivy, 2.
Matthew Morrison
The Glee alum and his wife Renee welcomed their second child, daughter Phoenix Monroe, in June 2021. The new baby joins big brother Revel James Makai, 3 ½.
"We Rise! Our family is now complete. Welcome, Phoenix Monroe!" the proud parents told PEOPLE in a statement.
Open about the journey of expanding their family, Morrison told PEOPLE in March 2020 that they've "had a few miscarriages along the way trying to have a second baby, and it's not fun stuff."
"But it has really opened us up to having the conversation and talking about things that are taboo or a little difficult to express. So I think it has really bonded us together a lot more," the star said at the time.
Meghan Markle
Sussex, party of four! Meghan Markle gave birth to the couple's second child, daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in June 2021.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," the Duchess of Sussex and her husband Prince Harry said in a statement at the time.
The couple are also parents to son Archie, 2, and announced they were expecting again on Valentine's Day in 2021.
The happy news came after Meghan revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay in November 2020.
Aja Naomi King
In June, the actress announced she welcomed her first baby and celebrated her postpartum body with an unedited backyard photo shoot.
"This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind," King continued. "This Gorgeous Body! So in celebration of myself and my body for 'Doing the Damn Thing', I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)...Just Me...a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!"
The How to Get Away with Murder star announced she was expecting in March, revealing she'd previously suffered two miscarriages.
"I really can't begin to express the fullness of our immense joy to be welcoming a baby into our family," King wrote on Instagram then, calling her unborn child her "beautiful little rainbow baby."
Josie Bates
The Bringing Up Bates star and her husband Kelton Balka welcomed their second child together, daughter Hazel Sloane, in June 2021. Their older daughter Willow Kristy, 2, was promoted to big sister.
"After so many months of dreaming about what it would be like as a family of four and anticipating Hazel's arrival, we are so thrilled to finally meet her!" Bates captioned intimate images taken at the hospital with their new bundle of joy.
The couple announced they were expecting in January, after the reality star revealed in September of last year that she suffered a miscarriage.
"2020 was a difficult year for everyone, and it was especially difficult for our little family after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage in August," Bates wrote in part. "It seemed to be a tumultuous and trying year for all, but our faith that God is ultimately our source of comfort and joy, gave us hope that brighter days are ahead. We couldn't be more excited to share that we have our rainbow due in June!"
Mike Sorrentino
The Jersey Shore stars welcomed their first child, son Romeo Reign, in May 2021. A month before the baby's arrival, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and wife Lauren celebrated with a shower at their New Jersey home.
"We had such an amazing time showering baby Sitch this weekend with our closest family and friends! The day was truly magical, you could feel the love in the room," the couple told PEOPLE at the time.
Thrilled to expand their family, the couple previously revealed Lauren suffered a "traumatic" pregnancy loss at about seven weeks along in October 2019.
Grieving the tragic loss and remaining hopeful for the future, Lauren told PEOPLE at the time they hoped to get pregnant again soon.
"Hopefully, it happens and once it does it will definitely be a blessing," she said in November 2019.
Elle King
The "Baby Outlaw" singer and her fiancé Dan Tooker are expecting a little outlaw of their own, King told PEOPLE in March 2021.
"This is something that I have not only wanted since I could remember, but it's something that I have struggled with for a really long time," the Grammy-nominated rocker said at the time, then in her her second trimester. "Every single day of this pregnancy is such a miracle."
The artist previously suffered two pregnancy losses due to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), and found out she was expecting again on Dec. 25.
"I couldn't imagine a greater Christmas gift than a positive pregnancy test," she said of the wonderful news.