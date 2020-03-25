'Our Miracle': Celebrities Who Welcomed Babies After Experiencing a Miscarriage

The Counting On star and her husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed daughter Evangeline in November 2020. Their first child, Felicity, is 2.

"We are so excited," Jinger told PEOPLE when announcing her pregnancy. "Felicity is going to have to have a sister. Everything looks great with the baby. We're so thankful. Had a lot of check-ups and we're just really, really excited."

The pair also revealed that they suffered a devastating miscarriage the previous fall.

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby," Jeremy recalls. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us."

Jinger added, "In those times when your faith is tried, you just run to God all the more. We were just praying together talking with family, had friends at our church here that just surrounded us. It was such a hard time, but Jer just really supported me, and it was just such a tremendous blessing to have many people who loved on us in that difficulty."