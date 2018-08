Macklemore, Drew Barrymore & More Celebs Who Got Tattoos in Honor of Their Kids

The Victoria’s Secret model got a very special tattoo — a ribbon covered with a puzzle piece pattern, which represents the complexity of the autism spectrum — in honor of her son Alexandre, who was diagnosed with autism when he was 5 years old. “Don’t know if you guys know and I was never open about it but my son was diagnosed with autism 5 years ago,” she wrote of her 10-year-old son, before adding that her first tattoo “is his name on the back of my neck.”