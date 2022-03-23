Kylie Jenner, Amy Schumer and More Celebrity Parents Who Changed Their Children's Names
These celebrity parents had a change of heart about their baby names after they welcomed their little ones into the world
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Jenner welcomed her second baby with Scott in February 2022, shortly thereafter revealing that they had named him Wolf on her Instagram Story.
In March 2022, she posted on her Instagram Story once more, this time to let followers know that the couple had changed their baby boy's name.
"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote, adding, "We just really didn't feel like it was him."
The mom of two said she "just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." TBD on what the baby's new name will be.
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer
In April 2020, the comedian revealed that she and her husband Fischer decided to give their son, born in May 2019, a new middle name. Their son's name was originally Gene Attell Fischer, with his middle name being a reference to fellow comedian and the actress' friend, Dave Attell.
They ultimately changed Gene's middle name to David after realizing how it sounded.
"So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed? It's now Gene David Fischer," Schumer said on her podcast, Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, "It was Gene Attell Fischer, but we realized that we by accident named our son 'genital.' "
Elon Musk and Grimes
The Tesla billionaire and the musician chose an interesting name for their firstborn, X Æ A-12, but they had to change it slightly to comply with California state law, making it X Æ A-Xii.
The new mom explained the meaning behind the name, tweeting that X represents "the unknown variable" and "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)."
She added that part of the name is a nod to the CIA's Lockheed A-12 reconnaissance plane, which has "no weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent." The "A" in the name also represents "Archangel" — which she said is her "favorite song" — while the number "12" stood for the Chinese zodiac sign of the rat.
It is pronounced "Just X, like the letter X. Then A.I.," according to Grimes.
Caterina Scorsone and Rob Giles
The Grey's Anatomy actress originally chose the name Arwen for her baby girl, born in December 2019, but revealed four months later that she and husband Rob Giles decided she'd go by a different name.
"By the way, we went with what was her middle name. Lucinda. 'Lucky' for short," Scorsone wrote on Instagram in April 2020.
Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner
The Married at First Sight couple originally named their son, born in May 2020, Hayes Douglas, but decided that they were going to change it to Hendrix after some thought.
"The minute we had our son, the minute he came out, I looked at him — I mean, the first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix," Otis explained to fans. "That was like a top name for him."
Otis explained that she had only chosen Hayes after feeling pressure to choose a name during her pregnancy.
Hehner then admitted: "I don't know why we chose Hayes to begin with now."
Tyler and Catelynn Baltierra
The Teen Mom OG couple had originally shared that they were planning on naming their daughter Tezlee, but decided to change her name to Vaeda Luma.
Catelynn told UsWeekly of the switch-up, "Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn't sitting with us like it did at first."
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick
Kardashian told Jimmy Kimmel that she and Disick could not agree on a name for their son, Reign, when he was born in December 2014.
They waited an entire week before giving their youngest a moniker. "I would try out a different name on different days," Kardashian said of figuring out what to call her son. "The whole day! One day ... his name was Preston for one whole day," she added of the name Disick chose. She said that ultimately, she knew his name was Reign, and that won out over Disick's choice.
Casey Wilson and David Caspe
Casey Wilson, who shares two young sons, Max and Henry, with husband David Caspe, posted an empathetic Instagram Story in response to Jenner's name change Story in March 2022, writing, "I've been there @kyliejenner. The hardest part is telling people. It gets easier from here."
Wilson had previously opened up on the Bitch Sesh podcast about struggling with son Henry Bear's name.