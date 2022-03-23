Kylie Jenner, Amy Schumer and More Celebrity Parents Who Changed Their Children's Names

Jenner welcomed her second baby with Scott in February 2022, shortly thereafter revealing that they had named him Wolf on her Instagram Story.

In March 2022, she posted on her Instagram Story once more, this time to let followers know that the couple had changed their baby boy's name.

"FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," Jenner wrote, adding, "We just really didn't feel like it was him."

The mom of two said she "just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." TBD on what the baby's new name will be.