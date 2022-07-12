In July 2022, Jessica Simpson appeared in an Instagram Live with American Express Business where she revealed that daughter Maxwell Drew had a very cool first babysitter.

"I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert ... Olivia Rodrigo she went to," Simpson revealed. "Selena Gomez was her babysitter."

"So she went with Selena. She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert," she shared.

The actress said that Maxwell has seen her mom perform with Willie Nelson before, but never a complete concert experience. "I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert," she admitted.

"But she's 10 years old, she's got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter," she added.