Celebrities Who Babysat for Other Celebrities
This is the coolest babysitter's club ever
Selena Gomez
In July 2022, Jessica Simpson appeared in an Instagram Live with American Express Business where she revealed that daughter Maxwell Drew had a very cool first babysitter.
"I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert ... Olivia Rodrigo she went to," Simpson revealed. "Selena Gomez was her babysitter."
"So she went with Selena. She met a really good friend of Selena's little sister, so Max got to go to her first concert," she shared.
The actress said that Maxwell has seen her mom perform with Willie Nelson before, but never a complete concert experience. "I always thought it was going to be me as her first concert," she admitted.
"But she's 10 years old, she's got to see a live show. So thank you Olivia Rodrigo for that show. And thank you Selena for being a great babysitter," she added.
Alexis Haines
While growing up in the Los Angeles suburb of Oak Park, Doja Cat and her brother were often looked after by family friend Haines — of Pretty Wild and, eventually, Bling Ring fame. In fact, the singer/rapper would use their time together to post her music on Haines' MySpace page.
"We were a little bit more of the latchkey kids," Haines said in a December 2021 Rolling Stone profile of Doja Cat. "We had these hippie moms and were given probably more freedom than kids should have been."
Tia & Tamera Mowry
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's parents enlisted another famous pair of twin sisters during the Olsens' turn on Full House: Tia and Tamera Mowry of Sister, Sister fame, Tia revealed on The Meredith Vieira Show.
"My brother, he played Teddy [on Full House], and so we would always go and visit the set," Tia said. "We would actually babysit the Olsen twins ... The producers that would hang around on the set, they're like, 'These girls, they're so adorable.' We even did a guest spot on Full House. It's kind of like where we got our first start."
Katie Lowes
While Lowes' stint as Connie Britton's son Eyob's babysitter was short-lived (she ended up landing her role in Scandal!), the former Nashville star continues to hold the actress in high regard.
"I wanted her to be my nanny so badly and my assistant," Britton revealed to Page Six. "She's just such a phenomenal human and I remember having those conversations. She was helping me with my son, who was then just a baby, and then she said, 'I got cast in this show called Scandal.' "
Bethenny Frankel
Long before launching her Skinnygirl empire, Frankel served as Kathy Hilton's personal assistant, which called for the Real Housewives of New York star to look after Hilton's kids, including Paris and Nicky.
Cher
In his memoir, Scar Tissue, Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis opened up about his famous babysitter, Cher. "I was in bed and Cher got up to go to the bathroom and get ready for bed. I watched her take off her clothes," Kiedis wrote, noting he was 13 years old when the legendary performer babysat him. "There was a woman's naked body. I remember thinking, 'This is not bad, lying next to this beautiful lady.' " (He also talked about it on his band's 2016 stint in Carpool Karaoke.)
Kiefer Sutherland
Before Sutherland became Jack Bauer, the actor was spending some time looking after a preteen Gwyneth Paltrow. "I was working in a theater with her mother in Williamstown, Massachusetts, the Williamstown Theatre Festival, and I believe on a couple of occasions I was asked to look after her for an hour or two," he said in a 2009 interview. "I think it was very funny because it's unbelievable how fast someone goes from 13 to 18, and obviously they look so different that when Gwyneth started to work, I thought, 'Well, that must be another girl because I always remember her as being 11 or 12 years old.' "
Jennifer Garner
While she didn't technically look after a future celeb, Garner did babysit for an already established star: Stephen Colbert. After meeting Garner on the set of Spin City in 1996, the late-night talk show host shared he and his wife were looking for someone to help with their daughter; Garner agreed to take on the role in between auditions.
"She was such a peanut," she recalled of Colbert's daughter during an appearance on the host's show. "She was really smart. She was very verbal and she was precocious and adorable. And I remember the two of us, like, going into your drawers and trying on your clothes."
Chloë Sevigny
While living in Darien, Connecticut, Sevigny reportedly looked after Topher Grace. "She was the cool babysitter," the That '70s Show actor revealed. "I had such a crush on her."
Michael Bolton
Fun fact: Bolton would sing a 7-year-old Paula Abdul to sleep back when the singer served as the American Idol alum's babysitter. Years later, Bolton would ask Abdul to choreograph his tour — which she did. As for how Bolton was as the singer-dancer's babysitter? Abdul told Jimmy Kimmel: "He'd never want to help me with my homework. He would only just want to jam with the rest of the musicians in the building that I lived in."
Alice Cooper
Working with Keanu Reeves' mother — a costume designer — at the height of his fame, Cooper was occasionally asked to look after the future actor and his friend. And having the rock star as a babysitter is exactly as you'd imagine it to be: "I remember once, Keanu and I trying to take on Alice Cooper," Reeves's childhood friend, Evan Williams, told PEOPLE. "He tied us up like a human knot."
Zac Posen
Lena Dunham was one lucky kid! Not only did the Girls creator grow up with artistic parents, but the native New Yorker was also treated to free makeovers, courtesy of Posen, who was her babysitter at the time. "You were the best babysitter," Dunham tweeted. "You did my hair 'like a newscaster' and made me a frayed leather skirt."