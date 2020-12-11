We Can't Believe These Stars Are Parents to Teens (& Neither Can They!)

Garner's eldest daughter, whom she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, is all grown up — and Garner cannot believe it.

During an appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna, the actress took a moment to acknowledge that it was her daughter Violet Anne's 15th birthday. The show's co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager shared in their shock that Garner's girl is getting so old.

"My daughter is 15 today," she said, as Bush Hager exclaimed "What?" and Kotb said, "Wait, you have a 15-year-old?" Garner replied: "Can you stand it? Can you believe little Violet Affleck, she is 15?"

Kotb then asked what Garner will do when Violet approaches her with the subject of dating. "All I know is she's on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school — we haven't had to deal with that yet," Garner said with a laugh.