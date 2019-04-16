Kotb announced the arrival of her second daughter by adoption, Hope Catherine Kotb, in April 2019.

Hope joined Kotb's elder daughter Haley Joy, whom the anchor adopted in 2017. And since then, Kotb has said that she and fiancé Joel Schiffman (pictured, with Kotb's mom Sameha on Halloween 2020) have put in the paperwork to adopt another child.

"I said to [Joel], 'We have a lot of love in this house - do we have space for more love? Yes, we do. Would our family be enhanced? Yes, it would. Are there children who need us to? Yes, there are'," Kotb said recently. "Every answer was yes ... It's not in our hands now."