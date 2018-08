“It’s totally normal to feel like I’m not doing enough for my baby. We have all been there. I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be,” Williams, who is mom to 11-month-old Alexis Olympia, wrote on Instagram. “However, that means although I have been with her every day of my life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be.”

As for how she deals with mom guilt, the tennis champ swears by talking things over with loved ones. “I like communication best,” she said. “Talking things through with my mom, my sisters, my friends let me know that my feelings are totally normal.”