Gabrielle Union, Hailey Baldwin & More Celebs Send Support to Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss

Paris Hilton, Selma Blair, Channing Tatum and more also shared condolences with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on Instagram

On Wednesday night, Teigen, 34, shared the sad news on social media, writing that they are "shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before."

The grieving parents — who share daughter Luna Simone, 4, and son Miles Theodore, 2 — said their baby, whom they called Jack, "worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever."

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," wrote Teigen. "Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you."

Following news of the pregnancy loss, droves of Teigen's celebrity friends and followers shared their condolences with the family, filling the comments section with supportive sentiments.

"I am so sorry angel momma. I am so sorry. This grief. This grief. It will hold you and the love will break through," wrote Selma Blair. "I am so sorry. Your family. You. Love you. My deepest sympathies."

"I’m so deeply sorry for your immeasurable loss," Busy Philips commented. "In awe of your bravery and selflessness in sharing as you have, which is going to help so many women and families. Sending you and your family all the love and light while you grieve."

Image zoom Paris Hilton; Gabrielle Union; Jenna Dewan; Hailey Baldwin Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; John Shearer/Getty Images; Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank; Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell shared a heartfelt sentiment, writing: "I’m so sorry for your loss Chrissy & John, you bring us so much joy and laughter, we are here for you through this difficult time," while Sarah Paulson added, "There are no words that sufficiently express the sorrow of this heartbreaking loss... I am so sorry. Sending you all the love. All the prayers. All the light. 💔"

Channing Tatum then commented, "Sending so much love to you right now," as Jenna Dewan wrote, "My whole heart to you and John during this time."

"I'm so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time," wrote Hailey Baldwin while Paris Hilton commented, "My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful."

Modern Family alum Jesse Tyler Ferguson said he's "sending so much love to you and john and the kids. I wish I could take away your heartbreak."

Real Housewives of New York City star Ramona Singer told Teigen and Legend: "I am so sorry. I know how much pain you must be in ..... I don't even know what to write ....., god bless Jack's soul."

Gabrielle Union expressed her sympathy, writing, "We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always."

Concluding her emotional post on Wednesday, Teigen wrote that she's grateful for what she has, reaffirming that she and her family will "love each other harder and get through it."

"We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," she wrote. "But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."