Celebrities Offer Up Their Best Advice for College Freshmen — and Their Parents!

"When our kids went off to college, I encouraged them to get outside their comfort zone," Emhoff shares. "Develop friendships with people whose paths you might not otherwise cross. Sign up for classes about topics you know nothing about. Attend plays, concerts, athletic events, lectures. Travel to new places, because that's one thing in life you'll never regret. Get involved in your community. Make the most of this incredible opportunity. These years will fly by."

As a parent, "sometimes the hardest, and yet most important, thing to remember about sending your kids off to school is that this is about them, not you. Cheer for them as they blaze a path that's true to their personality. Encourage them to explore and develop their interests. There's so much pride to be had in watching your child becoming a strong and independent person."

Emhoff's daughter Ella graduated from The New School's Parsons School of Design in New York City in May.