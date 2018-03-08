Stars are celebrating the important ladies in their lives, especially their daughters, in honor of International Women's Day

Stars are celebrating the important ladies in their lives, especially their daughters, in honor of International Women’s Day.

On Thursday, mom of four Victoria Beckham posted a selfie with her sole daughter, 6½-year-old Harper Seven.

“Kisses baby girl from mummy and daddy x,” the former Spice Girl, 43, captioned the shot, in which the duo are sporting matching white T-shirts.

Dad David Beckham also paid tribute to the ladies in his life, sharing a photo of Victoria and Harper taking the lead on a hike as well as a sweet photo with his mother, Sandra.

“So lucky to have strong and determined women in my home & work life leading the way,” wrote David, 42.

Gisele Bündchen shared a sweet photo for the holiday with 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake, where the duo make heart shapes with their hands as they hang out on the beach.

“More love, more compassion, more respect, more equality, more support,” Bündchen, 37, captioned the post in English and her native Portuguese.

“May we give to each other and to the world what we would like to see more of,” she added. “Happy Women’s Day to all women around the world! #sendinglove #equality #internationalwomensday #weareone ❤”

Chris Hemsworth honored the women in his life, including 5½-year-old India Rose, with whom he shared an adorable snap of her holding onto his back while wading in the water.

“Happy international women’s day to my beautiful wife, daughter, Mum and all the incredible women out there for their strength, compassion and courage to make the world a better place and let’s not forget that the women of tomorrow are being grown and nurtured among the children of today!” he wrote. “Yet another reason to #defendchildhood for all children today and every other day!”

Image zoom Credit: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth and daughter India

Jenna Bush Hager smiled alongside her two daughters — 2½-year-old Poppy Louise and big sister Margaret “Mila” Laura, 4½ — as well as sister Barbara and grandmother Barbara in a family photo.

“A lot of what is beautiful in my life has come from the strong women who have come before me,” she captioned the touching Instagram post. “My mom, Ganny and Grammee taught me and B to use our voices — each of them using theirs in such unique ways. I promise to hold your hands, as they did, and let you know you can bring light to the world my darlings, M and P. #internationalwomensday”

Image zoom Credit: Jenna Bush Hager/Instagram

Barbara Bush Jr., Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush and her daughters Poppy and Margaret

Wrote Bush Hager’s Today costar Savannah Guthrie alongside a snap of 3½-year-old daughter Vale, “This is girl power in its raw state. Dream your biggest dream.”