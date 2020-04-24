Chris Hemsworth, Drew Barrymore and More Celebrities Get Real About Homeschooling

Image zoom Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

With kids home from school and parents taking on the role of homeschooling — sometimes while working a full-time job on top of it — life is looking a whole lot different amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Whether you're struggling to homeschool and work at the same time, constantly grappling with how to talk to your kids about the pandemic or running out of creative activities to do, it's not easy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Celebrities are struggling as well, and some of them, like Chrissy Teigen, have admitted to having help! So give yourself a break. Especially if you don't have a nanny, okay?

In case you wanted someone to commiserate with, here's how they're all coping:

Chris Hemsworth

Even a superhero doesn't find homeschooling easy! Hemsworth, 36, who has been social distancing at home in Australia with his wife Elsa Pataky and their three children — India, 7, and twin boys Sasha and Tristan, 6 — told Entertainment Tonight he wishes he "had a positive attitude about [homeschooling.]"

The bright side? "My negotiation tactics are improving though! It's like, three hours of that and then 20 minutes of actual school work."

Sienna Miller

Image zoom Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Shutterstock

Miller is currently social distancing with her 7½-year-old daughter Marlowe, which means that she has also been transitioning to homeschooling.

"Having to homeschool is a challenge, and it makes you greatly appreciate the people who teach for a living. They are making this system work in such an unpredictable and scary time," Miller, 38, said in the special June/July issue of Vogue, in a feature titled Postcards from Home: Creativity in a Time of Crisis.

While the "experience is overwhelming," the actress is "trying to bring in as much optimism as possible" to their home "and make the most of the time I get to spend with my daughter."

"There's been lots of baking, lots of makeup, lots of swings," Miller added.

Drew Barrymore

Barrymore — who shares daughters Frankie, 6 this month, and Olive, 7½, with ex Will Kopelman — said on Today that she "cried every day, all day long," while getting the hang of homeschooling.

“School started, and it all went out the window,” the 45-year-old actress said of her “inventive” ideas for her daughters’ day-to-day, like using chalk to make hopscotch drawings and taking bike rides. “The minute I thought, ‘Oh, I’m three weeks in, I’ve got this,’ I cried every day, all day long.”

“It was the messiest plate I’ve ever held in my life, to be the teacher, the parent, the disciplinarian, the caretaker. And I thought, ‘Oh my God, and teachers have children [of their own]. Do they survive it because they get to go away and work with other kids? Have they had their children in their classroom? How did this all work?’ ” she added.

“I didn’t think I needed to respect and appreciate teachers any more than I did,” Barrymore said.

John Legend

The reigning Sexiest Man Alive told PEOPLE that he and wife Chrissy Teigen have a new appreciation for teachers since taking on the role themselves amid the pandemic. Like many parents, Legend, 41, and Teigen, 32, have found themselves doubling as daycare and pre-K teachers to their two children, Luna, 4, and Miles 23 months, in the wake of school closures. “It’s not easy,” said the singer. “I think every parent is realizing how hard it is to be a teacher.”

Kim Kardashian West

During a video call-in for The Tonight Show‘s at-home edition with host Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian West, 39, shared that the task of educating her two older children with husband Kanye West (son Saint, 4, and daughter North, 6½) has been no easy feat.

“It’s spring break now, but we have school, usually,” said Kardashian West. “So to be the teacher to four young kids — well, two are in school, so two — is insanity. I’m, like, hiding from them.”

When she appeared on The View, the mogul said that she has a "newfound respect for teachers."

“The kids just got on spring break, thank God! Being their teacher, too — my newfound respect for teachers!” she said. “They deserve so much. It’s been tough juggling it all. You really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids.”

A source told PEOPLE that the mom of four is getting a least a little respite as her husband, Kanye West, took the kids to Wyoming for the week.

"Kanye escapes to his office for a work break. He also let Kim have a break last week when he took some of the kids to Wyoming. They have been taking turns caring for the kids," the source said.

James Corden

The Late Late Show host, who shares son Max, 9, and daughters Carey, 5, and Charlotte, 2, with wife Julia, admitted that it has not been easy homeschooling. He called the process an "up-at-dawn, pride-swallowing siege" while calling into On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

He said, "I've never had greater respect for teachers everywhere and also, I will never come home from work ever again and say that I am exhausted."

"The homeschooling is horrific," Corden admitted. He joked, "If somebody came down from a different planet and observed me and my son and then were asked 'Which of these is the teacher?' they would never choose me."

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez is currently social distancing in Miami with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12, and her kids, twins Max and Emme, 12. While chatting with Ellen DeGeneres, Lopez said, "I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that."

She added, "I think we're all like 'What is this?' I'm not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It's a new math! It's crazy. So half the time I'm like ... 'Okay, yeah, let's look up that word. What's that mean?' "

Shonda Rhimes

She may be responsible for some of the most popular shows on television, but Rhimes isn't finding homeschooling her 6- and 8-year-old children easy. After homeschooling for "one hour and 11 minutes" early on in social distancing, she tweeted, "Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year. Or a week."

Hilary Duff

The Younger star took a break after homeschooling her 8-year-old son, Luca, to post a photo of herself relaxing on Instagram with the caption, "2nd grade teachers love @whiteclaw ammorite?"

She's currently social distancing at home with her husband, Matthew Koma, and kids Luca Cruz and Banks Violet.

She told Yahoo! Life, "I feel bad complaining. But it is so hard. The patience I’m exercising is insane, and to then deal with my 1.5-year-old on top of it… But Matt was just like, 'Well, Drew Barrymore cried on TV about being a homeschool teacher.' So at least it’s not just me! I just cry in my bedroom though."