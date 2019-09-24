12 Stars Who've Had to Defend Their Controversial Parenting Choices

The Bachelor alumna was confused when people started to call her out for posting a selfie her 5½-year-old child, Charlie Emma, took in a floral two-piece swimsuit ahead of a family beach day.

“I have 2 daughters 10 and 16. Lets teach confidence and body positivity without this type of an image … Amanda I like you girl but this is a bit too much,” one Instagram follower commented on the post.

Stanton quickly responded to defend the photo and her daughter for taking it.

“I don’t see how this isn’t teaching body positivity and confidence. If anything, I think it is!” said Stanton, who is also mom to 7-year-old daughter Kinsley.

“And why I think it’s so cute. She is 5 and has a cute little belly and doesn’t even know it and feels confident in her swimsuit about to go to the beach,” she continued.

Another user decided to point out that while the photo may be “adorable,” there are many “predators” on the Internet who shouldn’t see such images.

“Are you not worried about people sexualizing this photo or pedophiles/predators? I’m not judging and think it’s an adorable picture, just curious,” the user asked Stanton.

“I get what you’re saying but I can’t control what a sick person might be thinking. We were at the beach today and there were kids running around naked, people post photos of their kids in the bath or at the pool etc.,” Stanton responded.

“I understand there are sick people out there and I do everything in my power to protect my kids and keep them safe but I can’t let it take over my life to the point where I’m scared to post a cute photo [of] them in a bathing suit,” she added.