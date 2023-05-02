01 of 10 Paris Hilton Courtesy Paris Hilton The heiress and media mogul surprised everyone when she and husband Carter Reum announced the arrival of her baby boy, Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum in January. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other," the new mom told PEOPLE. "We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy."

02 of 10 Rumer Willis Rumer Willis/instagram Rumer Willis and her partner Derek Richard Thomas welcomed their baby girl at home on April 18. "✨ Louetta Isley Thomas Willis ✨ You are pure magic 🌱 Born at home on Tuesday April 18th," the proud parents wrote in an Instagram post showing off their sleeping baby. "You are more than we ever dreamed of ✨." Willis' close-knit family members were in the comments hailing the arrival of the new addition. "Pure love for this little birdie❤️," Demi Moore wrote; Rumer's stepmom, Emma Heming Willis chimed in to say, "Omg we love her so so much," accompanied with heart-eye emojis. Rumer's sisters got into doting auntie mode as well, with Tallulah gushing, "Hi my tiny petal. We missed you so much for so long. I'll love you every moment of every day! Your kooky aunts are obsessed with you," and Scout, who reposted the pic to her Stories wrote, "I weep for the perfection of my niece."

03 of 10 Rihanna A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Rihanna was gearing up to welcome her first baby last Mother's Day, and since the singer is already expecting her second baby, this Mother's Day is sure to be twice as nice. The billionaire beauty mogul welcomed her son — affectionately nicknamed Baby Fenty as the couple has not revealed his name – on May 13, 2022. And Baby Fenty immediately began shifting the dynamics in his parents' relationship for the better. "We're best friends with a baby," Rihanna told British Vogue about parenting with A$AP Rocky. "We have to be on the same page, but we've always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn't say it's done anything but made us closer." On Feb. 12, 2023, the "Diamonds" singer revealed that she is expecting her second baby with Rocky by debuting her baby bump while headlining the Super Bowl Halftime show.

04 of 10 Kaley Cuoco Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Kaley Cuoco has been sharing her joy about first-time motherhood with the world. The Big Bang Theory actress gave fans a window into her pregnancy by sharing delightful bump pics to Instagram throughout. So when the actress and her boyfriend, Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey, welcomed their daughter on March 30, she was just as eager to break the happy news to her followers. "Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram. "We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓."

05 of 10 Hilary Swank Hilary Swank/Instagram It's double the fun for Hilary Swank who welcomed twins just in time for Easter celebrations this year. "It wasn't easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼," the Alaska Daily star wrote under a sweet photo of her holding her newborn babies on each shoulder. "Happy Easter! 🐣🐣," she added. "Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽." Swank first announced she and husband Philip Schneider were expecting back in October of 2022. "This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," she said while on Good Morning America. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

06 of 10 Keke Palmer Keke Palmer and son Leo. Keke Palmer Instagram Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson welcomed their son, Leodis "Leo" Andrellton Jackson on Feb. 25, 2023. Though the new mama quickly realized parenting is no joke, it's still "the greatest gig of all." "Learning how to balance it all and looking forward to discovering this new person I am becoming. I will never be the same again, but if you thought I was a bad mama jamma before, you can't imagine the greater purpose my son has given my life!" she wrote under an Instagram carousel that showcased her on a stroll with her newborn.

07 of 10 Gina Rodriguez Gina Rodriguez Instagram Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe LoCicero welcomed their bundle of joy in March 2023. The Jane the Virgin star first announced she was expecting while celebrating her birthday back in July 2022. She recently gave fans a sneak peek of the little one while promoting a new episode of her show, Not Dead Yet. "My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not Dead Yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great Paula Pell) and getting back to dancing (you are incredible Sasha Farber🕺🏽💃🏽 and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom)," she proudly wrote.

08 of 10 Jenna Johnson Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy/Instagram Dancing with the Stars pros Jenna Johnson and Valentin Chmerkovskiy waited a month to share baby Rome's face with the world, and (surprise!) he's adorable. "Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is," Johnson captioned an adorable photo of the newborn sleeping. In early April, the 28-year-old dancer also gave us a look into her life as a new Mama. In a carousel posted to Instagram, Johnson posted videos and photos showcasing Rome's adorable rolls and sweet smile.

09 of 10 Adrienne Bailon Little Betty Photo │ @littlebettyphoto The journey to motherhood wasn't easy for Adrienne Bailon who —along with husband, gospel singer, Israel Houghton — endured eight failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) cycles and a miscarriage, before welcoming little Ever James Houghton in August 2022 via surrogacy. The actress, singer and TV host was able to stay mum on the subject, a feat that surprised even her closest family members. "I got to be honest, even the process of surrogacy can be quite nerve-wracking. Somebody else has your child with them. We call it extreme babysitting for nine months. It can cause you to be really anxious," she told PEOPLE. "You're just thinking, 'Oh, is everything going okay? What's happening?' I feel like having people ask me, 'How's everything going?' That was going to make me that much more anxious, so I just wanted to have peace and have a little joy that I could hold for myself every day and something to look forward to."