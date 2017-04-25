Christine Lakin, Meghan King Edmonds, Dania Ramirez and more attended the 2nd Annual Ju-Ju-Beach event in Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday

Beach Babies! Christy Carlson Romano, Meghan King Edmonds and More Take Their Kids to Ju-Ju-Be and Baby Tula Launch Event

No better day than Earth Day to spend time at the beach — especially when you’re supporting a great collaboration.

Celebrity parents flocked to the sands of Laguna Beach, California, on Saturday to attend the 2nd Annual Ju-Ju-Beach event, this year celebrating the launch of the first collaboration between baby-wearing brand Baby Tula and Ju-Ju-Be, a diaper bag and accessories company.

Guests at the invite-only gathering included Christine Lakin and 13-month-old daughter Georgia James, pal Christy Carlson Romano with 4-month-old daughter Isabella Victoria and Devon Sawa‘s wife Dawni Sawa, with their daughter Scarlett Heleena, 13 months, and son Hudson, 3.

Romano and her baby girl posed for photos in matching navy ensembles, with Isabella sporting a pair of red Freshly Picked moccasins.

“She seems very relaxed, but she also seems like she’s able to put her foot down,” Romano told PEOPLE exclusively two months after her first child’s birth.

The new collection features a new floral print called “Rosy Posy” across a variety of mom and baby gear like backpacks, totes, wallets, baby carriers, bibs, diaper bags and more.

Meghan King Edmonds and daughter Aspen, 5 months, looked ready for some fun in the sun.

The fit mama wore an off-the-shoulder lacy white top and jean shorts, while her baby girl coordinated in a denim onesie.

Dawni and her daughter went the matching route too, both opting for the denim look, while son Hudson made a statement in a cute navy tee that read, “Be the Leader.”

“Please say prayers that she is quiet and calm … Unlike my son, who would shoot himself out of a cannon if we let him,” Devon joked to PEOPLE following Scarlett’s March 2016 birth.

Dania Ramirez‘s beach buddies? Twins Gaia Jissel and John Aether, 3, who looked totally ready to jump into the water.

“Gaia is actually very lady-like, very girly,” the Devious Maids actress told PEOPLE in 2016. “But because she deals with Aether a lot she’s almost demanding. She knows that she has to really fight for what’s hers.”