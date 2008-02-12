Celeb Parents Favorite Baby Products

Ever wonder what baby products celebrity parents can't live without? So did we, so we asked them! By Danielle Friedland
SASSY DIAPER SACKS

"The little blue bags that you put the poopie diapers in and you can't smell a thing."

-- Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon

Get It: Amazon.com, $7

GRACO PACK 'N PLAY PLAYARD

"When you're doing something in the kitchen and there's no one to hold the baby, put her in there. She can roll over and stuff, but she's contained."

-- Chris O'Donnell (dad of 5!)

Get It: GracoBaby.com, $70-$250

MAYA WRAP LIGHTLY PADDED SLING

"If I had to have one thing on a desert island, it would be my Maya Wrap ring sling. I can use it with my 32-pound three-year-old and my newborn and my husband can use it too (and he's 6' tall and I'm not). It's the most versatile thing. I take it everywhere I go."

-- Mayim Bialik

Get It: MayaWrap.com, $66 (save 10% with code BCC11)

BRIO TRAINS

"My Brio train set. All three of us play with it for two hours every morning. I do a new track design and they go to work with the trains."

-- Edward Burns

Get It: Knex.com, starting at $25

BUMBO BABY SITTER

"A Bumbo seat, so you can start feeding them upright and they feel like they are part of the dinner table."

-- Jill Hennessy

Get It: BumboBabySeat.com, $40

WELEDA CALENDULA DIAPER CARE

"I love Weleda diaper cream because it is the one thing that I have found that truly helps my little one's diaper rash. It keeps her bum soft. It's easy to put on and the smell is not too overpowering. It also fits in my diaper bag or purse easily. It is one of my favorite goodies for the girls."

-- Soleil Moon Frye

Get It: Weleda.com, $11

VASELINE PETROLEUM JELLY

"It's so great for diaper rash."

-- Soledad O'Brien

Get It: drugstore.com, $5.50

ORBIT BABY SYSTEM

"My Orbit stroller."

-- Poppy Montgomery

Get It: , $900

HUSHAMOK BABY HAMMOCK

"It's this little baby hammock developed by this a couple in New Zealand. She sleeps in that."

-- Jodie Sweetin

Get It: Sparkability, $379

MUSTELA EXTRA THICK CLEANSING WIPES

"The best butt wipes ever. They really do a nice job of picking it all up."

-- Mark-Paul Gosselaar

Get It: Giggle.com, $10

FISHER-PRICE CRADLE 'N SWING

"Fisher-Price My Little Lamb™ Cradle ’n Swing – she sleeps like an angel in that!”

-- Marisol Nichols

Get It: Fisher-Price, $150

MD MOMS BABY SILK

"Baby Silk by MD Moms."

-- Jaime Pressly

Get It: MDmoms.com, $7.50-$26

