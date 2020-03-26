Oh, Baby! All the Celeb Parents Who've Shared Stories About Conceiving Their Kids

In her autobiographical book More Myself, the mom-of-two opens up about now-husband Swizz Beatz whisking her off on a romantic trip to Hawaii, where he popped the question and she believes they conceived son Egypt, 9.

"'Open it,' Swizz said as he slid the box toward me. I lifted the cardboard flaps and looked inside to see several large canisters. 'I've always wanted you to be my canvas,' he whispered. The canisters were full of body paint, in every vibrant color imaginable," she writes about a gift he presented her with during the getaway. "Later, stroke by stroke in the shadows of dusk, he turned me into his masterpiece, covering me in swirls of yellows, reds and purples. Never have I experienced anything more sensual. Which is why, when I missed my period a few weeks later, I wasn’t exactly surprised. As that winter gave way to spring, we relished two pleasures: the engagement and the pregnancy."

The musicians are also parents to son Genesis, 5.