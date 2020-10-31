Baby's First Halloween! Nikki Bella, Lea Michele & More New Parents Celebrate with Their Kids

Many celebs celebrated Halloween this year as first-time parents!

By People Staff
October 31, 2020 06:01 PM

Nikki Bella

The Total Bellas star and her 3-month-old son Matteo marked the festive holiday together as he was dressed in a crocheted Baby Yoda costume.

Lea Michele

Michele's 2-month-old son Ever Leo dressed as a lion for his first Halloween.

Hilaria Baldwin

The Baldwin family marked baby Eduardo's first Halloween one month after he was born. All five kids were dressed in a Harry Potter theme as the newborn was cradled in his mom's arms.

Brie Bella

The retired WWE star shared her Cruella de Vil costume this year along with her 3-month-old son Buddy's Dalmatian ensemble.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

The Modern Family alum and husband Justin Mikita's 3-month-old son Beckett dressed up for a Jurassic Park-themed family photo. 

Maren Morris

The country singer's 7-month-old son Hayes dressed as Harry Potter this year, complete with his very own Hedwig!

Alex Morgan

The USWNT star's 5-month-old daughter Charlie looked adorable as a pumpkin for her first Halloween.

Brittany Nassif

The new mom's 2-week-old daughter Paulina adorably marked her first Halloween snoozing in a festive onesie and headband.

Hayley Hubbard

Florida Georgia Line singer Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley kicked off their Halloween morning with their kids, including one-month-old son Atlas, dressed in matching holiday pajamas.

Emily Skye

Skye's 4-month-old son Izaac celebrated his first Halloween wearing matching skeleton outfits with his sister Mia.

Amanda Nunes

The UFC star and wife Nina Ansaroff dressed their 1-month-old daughter Raegan Ann as a "little pumpkin" for a visit to a local pumpkin patch.

