A Girl's World! See How Gwyneth Paltrow, Ayesha Curry and More Celebrated National Daughter Day

Who run the world? Girls!

Tons of celebrity parents turned out on social media Tuesday to celebrate National Daughter Day — even those moms-to-be who will soon have daughters, like Hilary Duff.

Others shared photos of their daughters alongside heartfelt messages of thanks, like Ayesha Curry, who posted a snapshot of daughters Ryan Carson, 3, and Riley, 6, in a sweet embrace.

“My amazingly talented, smart, beautiful and compassionate daughters. Ryan ❤️ Riley,” the proud mama wrote. “Feel so blessed to be able to raise these young queens to serve and love the Lord! #nationaldaughtersday“

Wrote Gwyneth Paltrow alongside a snapshot of herself and 14-year-old daughter Apple Blythe Alison, “Happy #nationaldaughtersday Apple Martin, it’s like i conjured you from a dream, you make my life.”

Here are a few more of our favorite celebrity-parent tributes from National Daughter Day.

“Don’t know how I missed #nationaldaughterday,” wrote Hilary, 30, posing with sister Haylie Duff as she showed off her baby bump. “Here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking.”

While Hilary is already a mom to 6½-year-old son Luca Cruz, she’s looking forward to welcoming a little girl to her tribe.

“I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter!” the actress continued on her post. “I don’t know what I possibly did so right!”