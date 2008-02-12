Celeb parents arrived at the GRAMMYS in GMC Hybrids

Walking the red carpet at an award show used to be the only thing that mattered, now HOW you get to the red carpet matters, too. An entire fleet of Chevrolet‘s gas-friendlier vehicles brought an eco-friendly presence to the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, February 10. As the "official vehicle" of the 50th Annual GRAMMYAwards," Chevrolet provided a mix of 100 Tahoe Hybrid and Flex Fuel E85 ethanol Tahoe and Suburban SUVs that transported talent to the Awards telecast and other GRAMMY Week events. In addition, Chevrolet "electrified" the red carpet with a show-stopping display of the extended-range electric vehicle Chevy Volt Concept car.