Celeb parents arrived at the GRAMMYS in GMC Hybrids
Walking the red carpet at an award show used to be the only thing that mattered, now HOW you get to the red carpet matters, too. An entire fleet of Chevrolet‘s gas-friendlier vehicles brought an eco-friendly presence to the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards on Sunday, February 10. As the "official vehicle" of the 50th Annual GRAMMYAwards," Chevrolet provided a mix of 100 Tahoe Hybrid and Flex Fuel E85 ethanol Tahoe and Suburban SUVs that transported talent to the Awards telecast and other GRAMMY Week events. In addition, Chevrolet "electrified" the red carpet with a show-stopping display of the extended-range electric vehicle Chevy Volt Concept car.
Melissa Joan Hart and husband, Mark Wilkerson, posed with the Chevy Volt Concept car. See more images of them from the evening here.
Country singer, Brad Paisley and his wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, posed with the Chevy Volt.
Rapper Snoop Dogg arrived in an Cadillac Escalade hybrid and posed with the Chevy Volt.
Actress Tia Carrere posed with the Chevy Volt.
Actress and DWTS alum, Lisa Rinna with The Singing Bee host and fellow DWTS alum, Joey Fatone, arrived in a Suburban hybrid and posed with the Chevy Volt. For those wondering what Lisa and Joey are doing together, besides being DWTS alums, they are the new "Joan & Melissa Rivers" – that is, red carpet commentators for the TV Guide channel. (Not sure about Joey’s commentator pedigree but Lisa was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her canceled show, Soap Talk.)