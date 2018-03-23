King revealed in a joyful Instagram photoshoot that she welcomed her first baby - and celebrated her post-childbirth body!

"No, this is not a pregnancy Before picture," she wrote in the caption of her backyard photoshoot.

"This is the After. After days of labor. After experiencing what felt like my insides being ripped apart, no lie. After experiencing the unimaginable beauty of childbirth, this is what is left behind," King continued.

"This Gorgeous Body! So in celebration of myself and my body for 'Doing the Damn Thing', I wanted to share this photo. No make up, no editing, no filters (and you know I love a filter!)...Just Me...a woman in awe of her Body and her Baby!"