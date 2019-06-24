Hoda & Haley Hit the Beach in Matching Swimsuits, Plus More Adorable Mother-Daughter Twinning Photos
Hoda & Haley
The Today anchor and her oldest daughter made a splash at the beach in matching Lilly Pulitzer swimsuits, courtesy of Kotb’s own mother.
Kate & Rani
The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress takes a cue from her little girl and keeps things cozy in a jumpsuit as they snuggle up for a bedtime bottle.
Khloé, True, Kylie & Stormi
For the Kardashian-Jenner crew’s annual Christmas Eve bash in 2018, Khloé and Kylie go for a maximalist approach with daughters True and Stormi in their festive mommy-and-me outfits.
Lauren, Ada & Willa
Lauren Akins, husband Thomas Rhett and their girls — Ada James and Willa Gray — wear matching swimsuits during their family beach outing.
Kylie & Stormi
If Kylie Jenner’s already at the level of designer dress-stroller coordination, we can only imagine how many great twinning photo ops we have to look forward to of her and baby Stormi.
Mariah & Monroe
Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe slip into moto jackets and wear matching sunglasses at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards.
Coco & Chanel
Coco Austin and her mini-me Chanel are no strangers to dressing like each other — especially when cute bikinis are involved.
Beyoncé & Blue Ivy
Queen Bey and daughter Blue Ivy go for the gold in their matching metallic outfits.
Coco & Ioni
Ioni follows in her supermodel mom Coco Rocha’s footsteps — as the pair struts their stuff during Paris Fashion Week.
Hilaria & Carmen
Photographic evidence Alec Baldwin’s leading ladies — Hilaria and Carmen — are each other’s style inspiration.
Kim & North
The best accessory for an impromptu photo shoot? Cat ears, courtesy of mom Kim Kardashian West and daughter North.
Chrissy, Luna & Co.
Joining her mom and husband John Legend in front of their Christmas tree, Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna sport matching holiday onesies.
Reese & Ava
Reese Witherspoon enlists daughter Ava to help promote her brand, Draper James — and the picture-perfect results are too good not to share.
Jenna & Everly
We see Jenna Dewan acting as one chill mermaid in plain sight … as daughter Everly can be seen in the corner, with her feet adorably popping out of her tail.
Demi & Rumer
No need to schedule an appointment with your eye doctor: Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis really are twinning experts. “That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad,” the Dancing with the Stars champ wrote on Instagram.
Katie & Suri
We wouldn’t be surprised if Katie Holmes feels like she’s looking into a mirror every time she comes face to face with daughter Suri.
Kourtney & Penelope
Leave it to Disneyland fanatic Kourtney Kardashian to channel her inner Tinker Bell with daughter Penelope.
Gisele & Vivian
Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian are less about flaunting look-alike outfits and more about syncing up their yoga moves.
Jessica & Maxwell
Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell rock matching puckered pouts for their twinning selfie.
Pink & Willow
The singer and daughter Willow are too-cute in matching prints. “I love that she will still let me do this,” Pink captioned the smiley pic.