Hoda & Haley Hit the Beach in Matching Swimsuits, Plus More Adorable Mother-Daughter Twinning Photos

Mom goals to the max
By Grace Gavilanes
June 24, 2019 03:50 PM

1 of 21

Hoda & Haley

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

The Today anchor and her oldest daughter made a splash at the beach in matching Lilly Pulitzer swimsuits, courtesy of Kotb’s own mother. 

2 of 21

Kate & Rani

Kate Hudson/Instagram

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress takes a cue from her little girl and keeps things cozy in a jumpsuit as they snuggle up for a bedtime bottle. 

3 of 21

Khloé, True, Kylie & Stormi

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

For the Kardashian-Jenner crew’s annual Christmas Eve bash in 2018, Khloé and Kylie go for a maximalist approach with daughters True and Stormi in their festive mommy-and-me outfits. 

4 of 21

Lauren, Ada & Willa

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

Lauren Akins, husband Thomas Rhett and their girls — Ada James and Willa Gray — wear matching swimsuits during their family beach outing.

5 of 21

Kylie & Stormi

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

If Kylie Jenner’s already at the level of designer dress-stroller coordination, we can only imagine how many great twinning photo ops we have to look forward to of her and baby Stormi. 

6 of 21

Mariah & Monroe

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/Shutterstock

Mariah Carey and daughter Monroe slip into moto jackets and wear matching sunglasses at the 2018 Kids Choice Awards.

7 of 21

Coco & Chanel

Coco/Instagram

Coco Austin and her mini-me Chanel are no strangers to dressing like each other — especially when cute bikinis are involved.

8 of 21

Beyoncé & Blue Ivy

Beyonce/Instagram

Queen Bey and daughter Blue Ivy go for the gold in their matching metallic outfits.

9 of 21

Coco & Ioni

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Ioni follows in her supermodel mom Coco Rocha’s footsteps — as the pair struts their stuff during Paris Fashion Week.

10 of 21

Hilaria & Carmen

Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Photographic evidence Alec Baldwin’s leading ladies — Hilaria and Carmen — are each other’s style inspiration.

11 of 21

Kim & North

The best accessory for an impromptu photo shoot? Cat ears, courtesy of mom Kim Kardashian West and daughter North.

12 of 21

Chrissy, Luna & Co. 

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

Joining her mom and husband John Legend in front of their Christmas tree, Chrissy Teigen and daughter Luna sport matching holiday onesies.

13 of 21

Reese & Ava

Courtesy Draper James

Reese Witherspoon enlists daughter Ava to help promote her brand, Draper James — and the picture-perfect results are too good not to share.

14 of 21

Jenna & Everly

Channing Tatum/Instagram

We see Jenna Dewan acting as one chill mermaid in plain sight … as daughter Everly can be seen in the corner, with her feet adorably popping out of her tail.

15 of 21

Demi & Rumer

Rumer Willis/Instagram

No need to schedule an appointment with your eye doctor: Demi Moore and daughter Rumer Willis really are twinning experts. “That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad,” the Dancing with the Stars champ wrote on Instagram. 

16 of 21

Katie & Suri

Katie Holmes/Instagram

We wouldn’t be surprised if Katie Holmes feels like she’s looking into a mirror every time she comes face to face with daughter Suri.

17 of 21

Kourtney & Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Leave it to Disneyland fanatic Kourtney Kardashian to channel her inner Tinker Bell with daughter Penelope.

18 of 21

Gisele & Vivian

Gisele Bündchen/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen and daughter Vivian are less about flaunting look-alike outfits and more about syncing up their yoga moves.

19 of 21

Jessica & Maxwell

Jessica Simpson/Instagram

Jessica Simpson and daughter Maxwell rock matching puckered pouts for their twinning selfie.

20 of 21

Pink & Willow

Source: P!NK/Instagram

The singer and daughter Willow are too-cute in matching prints. “I love that she will still let me do this,” Pink captioned the smiley pic.

