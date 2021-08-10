The Bachelor alumna and mother of two announced in June 2021 that she was no longer tandem nursing after weaning her daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz.

Martinez shared on Instagram, "It's hard to believe I'm writing this, but my tandem nursing and breastfeeding journey with Ruth is officially over. 💔 It's bittersweet. We spent 26 wonderful months of doing 'boobie' together, but it was definitely time. I had gotten to the point where my toes were curling every time she'd latch; I felt extremely annoyed at her whenever she asked to nurse and it just wasn't fair to either of us anymore."

"I'm SO grateful for the DMs that gave me the courage to assert my boundaries and wean with confidence!" she added. "Now, after a week of weaning, we're way past the toughest moments and it's been AMAZING to just cuddle with her without the need to latch!!"

Martinez had been breastfeeding both 2-year-old Ruth and 11-month-old son Franklin James.