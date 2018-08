From Bleeding Nipples to Low Milk Supply: Cameran, Khloé, Chrissy and More Get So Real About Breastfeeding

The reality star connected with fans via Twitter in July 2018, revealing she “had to stop” nursing her infant daughter True. “It was really hard for me to stop (emotionally) but it wasn’t working for my body. Sadly,” she wrote in one tweet.

Khloé also shared that she “had a lactation specialist and everything” and had tried “every trick in the book” like drinking more water, eating specialty cookies, “power pumping” and massage, admitting she was extremely relieved when she didn’t have to “stress and worry” about it anymore.

Another difficulty was the comparisons she felt to sister Kourtney Kardashian‘s experience with her three children. Wrote Khloé, “It was so frustrating because for Kourt it was sooooooo easy for her to breastfeed. My experience was very different.”