Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen & More Celeb Moms Who Got Real About Parenting

The Today star gave her cohost, Jenna Bush Hager, some important advice about taking full advantage of maternity leave after Hager gave birth to her third child, son Henry “Hall” Harold.

“[Kathie Lee Gifford] gave me words of wisdom: ‘When you establish a show, it’s been established. It’s a great show and it’s going to be a great show,'” she told PEOPLE. “I told [Jenna], ‘Be there, be in the moment. When you step back into work, you will be with us.'”

“We had this weird overlap time where neither of us [has been on the show], but I’m so incredibly confident in how our show is going to grow,” Kotb added. “The thing that makes [Jenna] a great host is that she’s like the people watching the show. She’s not like other people on TV.”

“Live your life with your kids, and take all that awesomeness and bring that to the show,” she continued. “Just be a good mom, a good friend, a good sister, a good person. And she has that. I said, ‘I know how good it’s gonna be.'”