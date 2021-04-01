Where to Get Those Rainbow Toys Every Celebrity Baby Has: Lovevery

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Famous families all adore the brand's thoughtfully-designed, sustainably-made baby toys and play mats, which are not only cute, they're designed just for your baby's brain at every stage

Celebrity moms aren't so different from everyday moms: They still have to wear those hospital undies, deal with the breastfeeding learning curve and change diapers in a CVS. And of course, they get all their best parenting advice and product recommendations from other moms. That would explain why pretty much every celebrity mom in your Instagram feed, from Gigi Hadid to Cassie, has been raving about the Lovevery play mat and toy subscription.

The brand, whose Instagram-friendy Play Gym was an instant hit in 2017, expanded to subscription boxes that arrive every two months with thoughtfully-designed, stage-appropriate toys designed in partnership with child development experts, plus booklets on ways to engage your baby both with and without the toys.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The toys are made of sustainably-harvested wood and organic cotton and silicone, and are also really freaking cute. They start at birth and now go up to 36 months. Basically, they hit every mark on the "celeb influencer" checklist, which is why they've gotten serious traction with well-known new moms.

celeb kids LovEvery Image zoom

Cassie showed off a monster delivery from the brand after the arrival of new baby Sunny Cinco, noting that she was equally as excited to introduce big sister Frankie to the line's toddler toys as she was for Sunny to play with their infant ones. Shay Mitchell posted a shot of tiny Atlas getting in his tummy time. And Maren Morris snapped a pic of son Hayes enjoying the clever fort feature of the Play Gym.

celeb kids LovEvery Image zoom

Gigi Hadid added this shot of baby Khai playing with the "wobbler" toy to her "Favorites" on her Instagram Highlights; Whitney Port took a snapshot of the aftermath of son Sonny going wild with his toys; and Malika Haqq also "unboxed" some new faves for baby Ace.

celeb kids LovEvery Image zoom

Other celeb fans include Allyson Felix, who captured a sweet video of daughter Camryn Grace matching her dog toy to the right card; Arielle Charnas, who "unboxed" an array of the brand's appealing rainbow toys, and Ayesha Curry, who also showed the brand some love on behalf of little Canon.

Lovevery also comes with somewhat of a celebrity-friendly price tag; the Play Kits start at $36 with a subscription and the Play Gym is $140. But glowing reviews from famous moms and Amazon fans alike all swear it's worth the price tag — or adding to your registry.

Lovevery play gym Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Lovevery

Buy It! Lovevery Play Gym, $140; amazon.com or lovevery.com

Lovevery block set Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Lovevery

Buy It! Lovevery block set, $90; amazon.com or lovevery.com