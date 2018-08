Kristen Bell's Daughters Don't Care That She's in Frozen, Plus More Celebs Who Can't Seem to Impress Their Kids

Hemsworth might currently be “father of the year” for encouraging his kids to watch his film, Thor: Ragnarok, but the actor previously told E! News his children were “wildly unimpressed” whenever they’d visit him on set of the action sequel. “They were like, ‘This is so boring! We thought you fought monsters for a living and you don’t. You just pretend, and so we’re going to wreck stuff,'” he said. “And that’s what they did. They ran around and broke things.”

Hemsworth contined, admitting: “If they see the movie and they see all the special effects, which make me look cool, then I’m the hero. But once they saw behind the curtain, it ruined it.”