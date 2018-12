Georgina Rodriguez posed with Santa, her and Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter Alana Martina, 1, and the soccer star’s three other children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 18 months, and son Cristiano Jr., 8.

“What fun we had yesterday buying christmas decorations for our new house in Torino!” the model wrote, in Spanish. “We had the best time and we felt the greatest satisfaction knowing that we were contributing to a good cause. We’re happy to be able to team up with ADISCO who will donate 100 percent of sales to Hospital Regina Margherita.”

“What a beautiful time of family unity, warmth, affection, love,” Rodriguez continued. “We should never forget those who really need it. Cristiano, there’s no better satisfaction than this one.”