Back to School, Sorta! These Celebrity Kids Are Ready for the 2020 (Online) School Year
Whether they're virtual learning, headed into class or doing a bit of both, these celeb kids are starting the school year off right
Ace & Maxi
Jessica Simpson's kids are heading back to second and third grade, having "finished the summer out strong," the mom of three wrote.
In this case, that means "Ace has a busted lip and Maxi has a busted chin." Ah, to be a kid again.
Adonis
Drake is one proud papi! He posted a photo of his son, Adonis, to celebrate the two-year-old's big milestone, writing "First Day Of School... The World Is Yours kid 🌍"
Tennessee
"Online learning here we come!! 📚✏️ #backtoschool," Reese Witherspoon captioned a photo of her distance learning setup for son Tennessee, 7.
Maddie
Can you believe Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter Maddie is heading to 7th grade? Spears can't either!
She captioned a photo of Maddie in her school uniform alongside her little sister, Ivey, "Wearing mask, and following all of the strict social distancing rules going into this school year is crazy, but necessary, and honestly... nothing is CRAZIER then the fact that I have a freaking 7th GRADER🤯 Me and Ivey are already counting down the minutes until we can go pick her up, we are lost without her⏳👩👧👧💕."
Ace
Kandi Burress and Todd Tucker's son, Ace, 4, is totally zen about starting a new school year.
Phoenix, Brooklyn & Camden
Vanessa Lachey shared a silly photo of her three kiddos getting ready to rock their first day of "virtual insanity."
Lachey also thanked the teachers working through this unprecedented time. "Seriously though, shout-out to ALL the teachers & the faculty for their hard work to make this possible! I’m grateful they have some version of 'school,' but this Mama is VERY much looking forward to when we can actually go back on campus! You know...for the kids of course... 👩🏽🏫❤️"
Crickett
"We managed to put the organizing cart together before school started," Busy Philipps boasted on Instagram, sharing a photo of her 7-year-old starting second grade. "AND! I got a smile with her new missing front tooth so honestly, whatever else happens, today was a win."
Milla & Fredrik Jr.
Bravo star Fredrik Eklund and hubby Derek Kaplan are sending their two-year-old twins off to school for the first time.
"It’s a big day when your kids start school. Like bittersweet," Eklund wrote. "Time just flies, they grow up so quickly I mean it was yesterday I bathed them in the kitchen sink. Today they wore their little backpacks and held hands visiting their first school and meeting the teachers and new friends. Somehow I could see into the not so far future and them graduating. It’s inevitable - and exiting - but all so soon. ☺️"
Max
"Kinderzoom is open for business," Casey Rose Wilson captioned a photo of 5-year-old Max, clearly ready for virtual school to begin.
Marlowe
Eva Amurri got emotional dropping her daughter Marlowe off for her first day of first grade. "My Biggest Baby isn’t such a baby anymore 😭 I definitely sobbed dropping her off...and I definitely was one of the parents who didn’t figure out how to do Pickup the right way. 😬🤷♀️ " she wrote. "Here’s to another fantastic (but slightly more organized on Mom’s end) day tomorrow! 🤩🎉"
Major
Amurri's son, Major, is heading to preschool! "We love you, big boy," Amurri captioned a photo of Major on his first day.
Eric
Jessie James Decker shared a sweet photo of her almost 5-year-old son Eric on his first day. "First day of pre-k for my handsome Bubby boy! My creative, mischievous, sweet soul is ready to conquer the world," she wrote.
Vivianne
Decker is also proud of her daughter, Vivianne, who looks ready to rock the first grade.
"t’s official... we have a first grader✨✨✨ they say it goes by fast and they were not wrong," she wrote. "It feels like yesterday I was holding her in my arms at the hospital looking at her beautiful little face. She sure is growing into an incredible young lady. I’m so proud of her✨💖✨"
Ford & Harper
Elizabeth Chambers posted a photo of her kiddos, Ford, 3, and Harper, 5, posing on their first days of preschool and virtual Kindergarten.
"A couple days late and my sad signs didn’t survive the humidity or enthusiasm," Chambers explained. "BUT, Monday marked their second week of kindergarten and pre-k IRL in GC and the first day of Zoom Kindergarten for Hops at her school in LA. Happy back-to-school, whatever that means to you! ❤️"
Kaius & Skylar
Designer Rachel Zoe posed this question to her followers alongside a photo of her kids, Kaius and Skylar: "These are the faces I get when I say time for #homeschool again ...Anyone else?"
Ariah & Aden
Tamera Mowry-Housley says that "Aden and Ariah's thoughts of going #backtoschool are clearly different." Their faces really do say it all.
Carmen
Carmen Baldwin is celebrating two milestones this week: becoming a big sister (again) and going into the second grade!
Mom Hilaria Baldwin captioned her first day of school photo, "Another semester of distance learning...I’m sorry to miss your first day, my Carmen Gabriela. Thank you @violetgaynor for stepping in and making it special while I am away at the hospital with the new baby 💜."
She added, "Ps...love that she needs her handbag for going to school at home 😂." Any occasion is a good one to accessorize!
Samuel & Isaiah
Bachelor Nation's Sean Lowe posted a sweet photo of sons Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, looking adorable and ready for their first day of school!
Lowe joked, "We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. Their instructor [assures] us they’ll both know how to sit, stay and heel by the time they’re done. So exciting!"
His wife, Catherine Guidici Lowe, was a bit more sentimental in her caption, sharing, "STUDS AT SCHOOL 🤩 Isaiah’s first day of school ever and I’m fine. Everything is fine. It’s fine. 😭"
She added, "THANK YOU to the teachers, the staff, the other parents for making sure everything is wonderful and everyone is healthy so we can be together in a responsible way :)"
Zaire
Dwyane Wade is getting emotional about his eldest child, who's 18, leaving for school! "Man oh Man," the NBA star wrote alongside some crying emojis. "Dropping your oldest off to school is another set of emotions that I didn’t know existed. I’m a proud father! My goal as a parent is to raise kids who know their worth and that are better than I could ever be." He went on to list his sons accomplishments, closing with, "I’m excited for him to go on this journey of life as he becomes Zaire Wade! Good Luck at Brewster Academy YnG 🧬🖤🖤🖤"
Molly & Riley
Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky posted an adorable photo of her kids, Molly and Riley, heading "Back to (Home) School."