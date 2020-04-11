Many parents, including celebrities, couldn’t wait for the release of Trolls World Tour — and not just because they were running out of activities to keep their kids entertained while social distancing.

As the animated sequel made its at-home debut on Friday, stars and their kids expressed their excitement with many gathering around their screens to watch as a family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Thank you @dreamworks for making our quarantine so much more fun today.. I seriously lovedddd #trollsworldtour,” Jenna Dewan shared on Instagram Friday along with a video of her daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum, dancing as the movie played on their television.

In the footage, Dewan, 39, could be seen dancing to the music as she cradled her 5-week-old son Callum, whom she welcomed in March with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Kim Kardashian West‘s kids were also elated to watch the Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick-starring movie. “Guys I came home after doing my confessionals and it looks like we’re on the second, our third time watching Trolls 2. Saint, how many times have you watched this?” the mom of four, 39, said in a video on her Instagram Story as daughter Chicago and son Psalm could be seen in the background.

In another video, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star wrote: “Trolls 2 will keep us occupied for days.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Takes You Behind-the-Scenes of Trolls World Tour with Anna Kendrick and SZA

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan, who voices a new character in the movie, watched his latest project with his daughters Dulcie, 6, and Elva, 4. “A very special Trolls premiere.. #trollsworldtour #chaz,” the actor’s wife Amelia Warner shared on Instagram, along with a photo of the father of two sitting in between the girls with a bowl of popcorn.

Other celebs who shared their watch party photos included Kimberly Van Der Beek, Tori Spelling and Real Housewives of Beverly Hill star Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave.

Trolls World Tour, the second installment to the 2016 hit, finds Poppy (Kendrick) and Branch (Timberlake) embark on an adventure where they travel to different Trolls lands that each represent different forms of music.

Other famous voices in the film include Mary J. Blige and George Clinton, taking on the roles of Queen and King of Funk; Rachel Bloom bringing the Queen of Rock to life; and Kelly Clarkson, who lends her sass and charm to Delta Dawn, the mayor of the Lonesome Flats.

Image zoom Kimberly Van Der Beek and family Kimberly Van Der Beek/Instagram

RELATED: How Celebrity Families Are Social Distancing, from the Van Der Beeks to the Wests

Image zoom Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram

Trolls World Tour debuted at home on-demand on Friday, after movie theaters across the country and worldwide were forced to close due to the pandemic. The Dreamworks animated adventure was the first major film to skip theaters and go straight on demand.

Trolls World Tour is available on several on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime, VUDU, Apple TV and YouTube.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.