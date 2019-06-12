Happy First Father's Day to Andy, Arie and More Famous Guys Who Became Dads This Year

Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham of The Bachelor welcomed their first child, a girl, on May 29.

Burnham shared the name and the first photo of Alessi Ren in an Instagram post the next morning, writing, “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”

“My heart,” Luyendyk Jr. commented on his wife’s post.

The day before, the former reality star shared the good news of Alessi’s arrival.

“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm Long,” the proud papa wrote on his Instagram story. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”