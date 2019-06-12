Happy First Father's Day to Andy, Arie and More Famous Guys Who Became Dads This Year

Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham of The Bachelor welcomed their first child, a girl, on May 29.
Burnham shared the name and the first photo of Alessi Ren in an Instagram post the next morning, writing, “She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her.”
“My heart,” Luyendyk Jr. commented on his wife’s post.
The day before, the former reality star shared the good news of Alessi’s arrival.
“We have a BEAUTIFUL baby girl 6 lbs, 13 oz. 20cm Long,” the proud papa wrote on his Instagram story. “Mommy and baby are doing great, we are so incredibly happy.”
Erik von Detten
The Princess Diaries actor von Detten and wife Angela welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, on May 17.
The new mom shared a photo of their little one on Instagram, adding that she measured 19 in. long and weighed in at 5 lbs., 13½ oz.
“Welcome to earth sweetie ✨ Giving birth was the most magical experience of my life so far,” Angela captioned the sweet snapshots. “I didn’t think it was possible to love so deep … seriously I love you more than life itself my baby Claire Bear.”
“Daddy and I are so blessed you chose us,” she continued. “Thank you for being our sweetest treasure and adventure that’s to come 💫”
Jonathan Tucker
Former Kingdom actor Tucker and wife Tara welcomed twins on May 14.
The baby boy, named Hayes Taj, and baby girl, named India Moss, were born in Los Angeles. “.25 catholic .25 jewish .25 muslim .25 hindu this is america. women are heroes. god is good,” the proud dad wrote on Instagram.
“We cannot believe our good fortune,” Tucker said. His rep added, “Mother and father are over the moon.”
Trey Songz
Songz announced the arrival of his new little one on Instagram on May 16.
“My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾,” the “Slow Motion” crooner captioned a photo of the adorable baby sleeping.
Jerry Ferrara
There’s a new member of Ferrara’s Entourage! The actor welcomed his first child, son Jacob, with wife Breanne on May 5 at 11:52 a.m., he announced on Instagram.
“Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth,” he captioned a photo of their new family of three. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, a son named Archie, at 5:26 a.m. on May 6. The royal couple announced their happy news on their new Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.
The caption noted that the baby boy weighed in at 7lbs. 3oz., and the highly anticipated announcement of his name came two days after his birth.
Prince Harry made a quick on-camera appearance following the birth, sharing, “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” he said with a big smile on his face. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well.”
“It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine,” Harry continued. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension. But we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody.”
Jeremy Jordan
Supergirl actor Jordan and his wife Ashely Spencer welcomed their first child together, a daughter, on April 21, the new dad announced on Instagram.
“Clara Eloise. They tried to prepare us, but you defy all expectation. You are utter perfection,” the actor captioned his photo slideshow of the newborn and her mama. “And to my incredible wife Ashley, I will never forget your bravery and strength. Yesterday, I fell in love with you all over again.”
Cody Webb
Country singer Webb and his wife Hayley welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on April 14, the new parents revealed exclusively to PEOPLE.
Their little one arrived at 3:36 p.m. local time in Nashville, Tennessee, measuring 17 in. long and weighing in at 6 lbs., 5 oz.
“We’ve heard people say there’s no feeling like this in the world, but it’s truly indescribable until you have felt it firsthand,” Webb told PEOPLE of new parenthood. “This little girl has no idea how many adventures she has ahead, and we couldn’t feel more blessed that she is here and healthy. God is good.”
Allen Stone
Soul singer Stone and his wife Tara Lawson welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, his rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively.
The pair’s bundle of joy was born on March 29, at 8:38 a.m. in Spokane, Washington, weighing 6 lbs., 12 oz.
“We are so thrilled to welcome our little Rocket boy to the world,” the “Naturally” singer told PEOPLE in a statement. “We feel so lucky to be his parents. What a wonderful adventure. Go Roody!”
Harry Shum Jr.
Crazy Rich Asians actor Shum Jr. and his wife Shelby Rabara welcomed their first child, daughter Xia, the couple announced on their respective Instagrams on March 28.
To reveal the big news, the pair both posted a sweet black-and-white photograph of baby Xia’s feet inside a light-pink frame that had “How wonderful life is, now you’re in the world” typed above the shot.
Shum captioned the photograph, “🙏🏼 Baby XIA 🙏🏼” while Rabara wrote, “My everythings 💜”
David Henrie
Wizards of Waverly Place alumnus Henrie and wife Maria Cahill Henrie welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on March 19.
Baby Pia was born in Los Angeles and weighed in at 7 lbs., 6 oz.
Announcing the news on Instagram, Henrie also revealed that the couple had suffered multiple miscarriages before Pia’s birth, and while it had been “insanely difficult” to recover from them, the tragedies helped them “grow closer together.”
Keith Powell
Former 30 Rock star Powell and his wife Jill Knox welcomed a daughter on March 9, at 1:01 a.m. local time.
Their new bundle of joy arrived just over a year after the couple lost their stillborn son Greyson.
“After 5 years of trying, and the loss of our dear sweet stillborn Greyson last year, my wife and I are proud and happy to announce the birth of our daughter, Dolyn Reed Powell,” Powell shared on Twitter.
Knox noted on Instagram that “Her entrance into the world was rather scary but we made it and we are thriving.” Reed also shared that their little one is named after his grandmother, Gwendolyn.
Andy Cohen
The Watch What Happens Live host welcomed his first child — a son named Benjamin Allen — via surrogate on Feb. 4 at 6:35 p.m. PT. The little one weighed in at 9 lbs., 2 oz., and measured 20 in. long.
Benjamin Allen’s name honors Cohen’s grandfather on his mother’s side, Ben Allen.
“I’m in love,” Cohen captioned a black-and-white photo of him holding his son on Instagram. “And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow.”
Ryan Guzman
9-1-1 actor Guzman and his fiancée Chrysti Ane welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Jan. 24, the actor’s brother, Steven Guzman, announced on Instagram.
“Only thing I don’t like about you is that you’ve easily taken the throne of cutest Guzman alive,” he joked. “1-24-19 is a proud day for us all.”
Robert F. Kennedy III
Kennedy III welcomed his first child with wife Amaryllis Fox on Jan. 7, Fox announced via Instagram.
The namesake grandson of Senator Robert F. Kennedy’s new baby girl Bobby was born at 6:27 p.m. local time, Fox wrote, alongside a photo gallery of the new parents at the hospital along with Fox’s 9-year-old daughter Zoë Victoria.
“She’s named for her father, grandfather and great grandfather, carrying their legacy into a future where women stand shoulder to shoulder with their fathers, brothers, and sons to do the work of love in the world,” Fox continued of her newborn. “May she hold in her heart their fathomless commitment to human dignity, peace among nations, and protection of our natural world.”