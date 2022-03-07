CBS News' Weijia Jiang Expecting Second Baby with Husband Luther: 'Can't Wait'

Weijia Jiang and husband Luther Lowe are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Frankie Mei

Breaking news — Weijia Jiang is expanding her family!

The CBS News senior White House correspondent, 38, is pregnant, expecting her second baby with husband Luther Lowe, PEOPLE can exclusively announce. The couple is already parents to 3-year-old daughter Frankie Mei.

"My husband Luther and I can't wait to meet our second baby, who is due in early June," the journalist tells PEOPLE. "Our daughter Frankie Mei (who turned 3 on Christmas Eve) is looking forward to being a big sister. She keeps looking into my belly button hoping to catch a glimpse of her sibling."

Jiang says she and Luther have decided to "wait to find out the gender until I deliver since we love surprises."

"'Mei' means 'beautiful' in Mandarin, and we are making lists of names that also include a Chinese character," says the news correspondent.

Lowe, the senior vice president of public policy at Yelp, adds, "We couldn't be more excited about the newest member of our family. Frankie Mei is going to be an incredible big sister."

The soon-to-be mom of two joined CBS News in 2015 as a correspondent for Newspath, the network's 24-hour newsgathering service.

The Washington, D.C.-based reporter has been covering the White House beat since 2018 and has also done extensive reporting on the increased violence against the AAPI community, according to her CBS bio.