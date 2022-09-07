CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Wife Marian Wang are Expecting Their First Baby

Vladimir Duthiers is going to be a dad!

The CBS News National Correspondent and anchor and wife Marian Wang, an award-winning senior news producer at Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, are expecting their first child, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

The couple shares that they will welcome a baby girl early next year.

"Marian and I are truly blessed and beyond thrilled to meet our daughter early next year," Duthiers shares in a statement to PEOPLE. "I for one am especially excited to be a girl dad."

The baby girl will be the first child for both Duthiers and Wang. The couple first shared the exciting news on air during the 8:00 a.m. hour of CBS Mornings on Wednesday.

"I have a personal milestone. I got married during the pandemic, which was incredible, which was a milestone itself because I never thought it would happen. And now we are having a baby, and it's a baby girl," he told co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nathaniel Burleson.

"January 2023, we're welcoming our little girl and we are very, very happy," he added. "I'm going to be a girl dad, which is amazing. We're blessed. It's so challenging for people to have children and we don't take it lightly. It's not easy, but we're very blessed."

Duthiers and Wang first met eleven years ago when Duthiers was a producer on CNN's Anderson Cooper 360° while Wang was an investigative reporter at ProPublica. They tied the knot in Fire Island, New York in September 2020.

Their nuptials came as a huge surprise to his co-workers, who were informed of the news on when Duthiers returned to the studio for the first time since March.

"They got married?!" King, 65, said in a video shared to Twitter as images of Duthiers and Wang from their wedding day appeared on the screen.

"I didn't know this was happening!" said Dokoupil, 39.

As the trio continued to admire photos from Duthiers' wedding, former co-host Anthony Mason, 64, said, "I'm so glad they made this happen. This is so great."

"That is a very good secret," King added, her fellow anchors confirmed they were unaware of the news as well.