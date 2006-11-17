CBB Exclusive: Diddy's daughters' Little Miss Diddy Pretty in Pink baby shower to take place this Sunday

Sean ‘P. Diddy’ Combs and girlfriend Kim Porter , who are expecting twin girls next month, will be having their "Little Miss Diddy Pretty in Pink" baby shower this Sunday in New York City. Because he’s Diddy, the shower is going to be an all out bash, with over 250 VIPs, a veritable who’s who of the music, entertainment and fashion industry. Gifts from fashion forward innovators will be presented to the happy couple at the event and partygoers will also receive luxe goodie bag swag.

Among the presents for thebundles of joy on the way isa range of products fromceleb favorite, Skip Hop, Inc.including the Pronto MiniChanger in Bubblegum($30), the Toolbox inRaspberry ($42), the Dash inPink Camo ($68) and a set of Saddlebags in Bubblegum ($72). From modern children’s gear favorite,ModernTots.com including Soft Animals($105), Imma Dress-up Doll ($56), Dots Boudoir Pillow ($24.50), Fuzzy Booties ($50),Minkee Diaper Cover ($20) and Leather Bib ($32) all packed in a Moses Basket ($59).Diddy and Kim will receive two of each product, one for each little girl. They will also be receiving a Twin Technostroller ($400) from celeb favorite,Maclaren as well the Pause StarterKits ($24.99) and the EmbraceStarter Kit ($24.99) from Beginning, Maclaren’s new line of holistic mother and baby personalcare products.